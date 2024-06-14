Urban Tandoor Entices Customers with Campy TikTok Videos

Tables were filling up at Urban Tandoor, a British curry house healthy enough for a family meal and elegant enough for a low-key first date. Painted flowers adorn the entrance and lights adorn the colorful walls inside, a tribute to Bristol’s artistic reputation. The local hangout in the south west of England promises a variety of delights for the public, from jalfrezi to moilee.
But it wasn’t just the food that drew diners to Urban Tandoor on a recent night.
“Their TikToks,” said Jake Smith, 22, who was celebrating his birthday. “I think they’re hilarious.”
Staff members at this local institution have captivated an online audience with their covers of songs, anthems, and pop trends. For most talent judges, the covers are, well, bad.
There is “Bhaji Girl,” in which two employees wear blonde Barbie and Ken-style wigs and sing about chutney. There is one inspired by “Grease” “You are the Naan that I want”, featuring the group in leather and lipstick. In “Mr. Riceside”, the popular Killers anthem becomes the story of a diner whose eyes are bigger than his stomach.
I might kindly describe the dancing as “fervent.”
The singing, reminiscent of a group of guys at karaoke night, is possibly worse. But production value is beside the point. And its “so bad it’s good” marketing campaign is working, said Sujith D’almeida, the restaurant’s owner.
Online, commenters from as far away as Texas promise to visit Bristol one day to eat at Urban Tandoor. In person, D’Almeida said the restaurant had seen a notable increase in the number of diners under 30 years old.
“There’s no talent involved,” he said. “There is no practice. Someone just puts on the wig. “We just keep going.”
Grown men dancing in costumes may seem silly, but D’almeida is serious about his business, which he started in 2013 after a career in five-star hotels and cruise ships. He recruited the Senseless agencya marketing company in Great Britain, in 2021 to help expand the restaurant’s reach on TikTok.
But he also wants Urban Tandoor to encourage people. Some clients have reported that the videos have entertained them during periods of poor health and depression, she said.
“Happiness is something that is missing in the world right now. “It’s a sad place,” she said. “We only give them 60 seconds of fun.”
“I didn’t dance at my own wedding.”
On a cold Monday morning, I joined the staff aboard the “Bhaji Boat”, a ferry chartered as a set for the day. (Most of the videos are filmed in his restaurant.)
How much work goes into making something so organically bad?
There wasn’t much chatter at first, as staff members began pulling costumes out of plastic bags. The shoot was directed and filmed by members of the Nonsentical Agency team, which also helps Mr. D’almeida generate ideas and lyrics.
“As soon as we built the team to just have fun, that’s where it really started to shine,” said Natalie Brereton, the agency’s head of TikTok.
Following TikTok trends helped, but Brereton said Urban Tandoor’s success was based on a longer-term strategy: “You have to create your own identity.”
Sure enough, when it came time to film, it was like a power switch flipped.
Wigs fluttered in the wind and arms waved. Tushar Kangane, the chief operating officer, swiveled his hips. Pramoth Kumar, a waiter, shook his shoulders. Passersby smiled as they watched the group in their pink dresses and electric blue jumpsuits cavort around the ship.
On land, the group filmed more videos. A pedestrian yelled, “I love you guys!” (Finally, the ferry video It was filmed several times from different angles.)
D’almeida said the videos had helped the restaurant stay afloat. British curry houses, which occupy a special place in the country’s culinary landscape, have faced challenges in recent yearsdue to labor shortages, changing tastes and Covid lockdowns.
“We were very worried,” D’almeida said. But he also said that he never wanted Urban Tandoor to focus solely on food. He wanted it to be a place of entertainment or escape.
“I wanted to share a lot more of Indian culture,” he said. “I wanted to combine Bristol with Bombay.” The TikToks, she said, had given a “new dimension” to his brand.
“It’s about a song going viral,” he said, “and then we get customers from all over the world.”
But most of the staff members don’t even have TikTok, nor did they consider themselves entertainers before working at the restaurant.
“I didn’t dance at my own wedding,” said Kangane, 41, who has worked at the restaurant since its inception. “If you don’t have fun at work, then it’s boring.”.“
Don’t quit your night jobs
Later that night, the group met again to prepare for dinner service at the restaurant. The chef removed his Michael Jackson costume and returned to the kitchen, and silence was replaced by chatter as the guests arrived.
It was Caitlin Piper’s first visit to Urban Tandoor, but she already recognized a few faces among the staff.
“I’ve wanted to come here for two years,” he said. The 20-year-old brought her mother in after watching the TikTok videos and praised the “realness” of the marketing strategy.
“For example, they don’t arrive on time. They are not tuned. They know,” she said. “Looks like they’re best friends having fun.”
Vivek Singh, on the other hand, has been visiting Urban Tandoor for seven years. The videos are funny, he said, describing them as a “very pan-Asian” style of humor. But in the end, he was there for the food. “This is very authentic,” he said.
As the restaurant’s profile has risen, so has the pressure to maintain humor online and in real life, which can be exhausting, D’Almeida said. A few brands have been in touch, and while D’Almeida said he would eventually like to use the success of the videos to enable donations to charities, he doesn’t want to take on paid partnerships.
His priority now, he said, is to ensure the restaurant’s experience lives up to its marketing.
“Our daily bread is the restaurant,” he said. “Everyone needs to find a niche and we have found ours.”