Urban Tandoor Entices Customers with Campy TikTok Videos

Tables were filling up at Urban Tandoor, a British curry house healthy enough for a family meal and elegant enough for a low-key first date. Painted flowers adorn the entrance and lights adorn the colorful walls inside, a tribute to Bristol’s artistic reputation. The local hangout in the south west of England promises a variety of delights for the public, from jalfrezi to moilee.

But it wasn’t just the food that drew diners to Urban Tandoor on a recent night.

“Their TikToks,” said Jake Smith, 22, who was celebrating his birthday. “I think they’re hilarious.”

Staff members at this local institution have captivated an online audience with their covers of songs, anthems, and pop trends. For most talent judges, the covers are, well, bad.