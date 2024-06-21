UN chief warns Israel and Hezbollah of risk of wider war

Since Hezbollah began exchanging fire with Israeli forces following the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, more than 100 civilians in Israel and Lebanon have been killed and more than 150,000 displaced from their homes. The exchanges have also sparked wildfires on both sides of the border.

The Israeli military said in statements on Friday that it had “successfully intercepted a suspected aerial target crossing from Lebanese territory” and that “several launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into several areas of northern Israel.” The military said it responded with artillery fire in southern Lebanon on Friday and airstrikes against “terrorist targets” in four areas, including Hezbollah military structures, and that “throughout the night” Israeli warplanes had “ “attacked Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure.”

Israel Katz, the Israeli foreign minister, said in a social media post on Friday that “Israel cannot allow the terrorist organization Hezbollah to continue attacking its territory and its citizens, and we will soon make the necessary decisions.” He added that “the free world must unconditionally support Israel” against Iran and the militant groups it backs.

“Our war is also your war,” he said.

Katz’s comments were an apparent response to Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Lebanese militia, who said on Wednesday that there would be “nowhere safe from our missiles and our drones” in Israel if a full-blown war broke out.

Nasrallah also threatened to drag Cyprus into the conflict if it allowed Israel to use its airports and bases in a broader regional war. Cyprus and Israel have a bilateral defense agreement and the countries have held joint exercises in the past. But President Nikos Christodoulides of Cyprus said his country was “absolutely not involved in any way” in comments posted on social networks.

Nasrallah’s threat confirmed the fears of world leaders trying to contain the conflict, highlighting how quickly the fighting could escalate and spread further. President Biden, hoping to defuse the simmering conflict, sent one of his top advisers, Amos Hochstein, to Israel on Monday and Lebanon on Tuesday to press for a diplomatic solution.