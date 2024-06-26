Ultras dressed in black are a fixture at Euro 2024

“It’s contagious,” said Piara Powar, executive director of Fare, an anti-discrimination network that monitors extremism within football. “For many of them it’s theatre more than anything. But you have to be careful when playing with these things, because the Hungarians are really playing.”

The power of the Carpathian Brigade is unrivaled. In Cologne, as the group had demanded, the march to the stadium this month proceeded in order. There was no violence or bagpipes.

A few days later, when Hungary faced Germany in Stuttgart, the group pushed the boundaries a bit. At the march that day, the crowd sang the tune of Gigi D’Agostino’s “L’Amour Toujours,” a song banned in Germany because its lyrics often morph into “Ausländer raus” or “Away with the foreigners.”

Those kinds of messages, of course, fit Orban’s worldview.

Football has long been a central pillar of his politics: under his leadership, many of Hungary’s stadiums have been rebuilt, millions of dollars have been invested in clubs in Hungarian-majority areas in neighboring countries, and many of the The country’s professional teams have been taken over. by oligarchs close to his ruling party, Fidesz.

He has also frequently offered his approval, tacit or otherwise, to the activities of the Carpathian Brigade, even when his actions have earned him fines and punishments.