Ultras dressed in black are a fixture at Euro 2024

The instructions were concise and clear.
Those hoping to march to the stadium with Hungary fans for their football team’s first match at the European Championship were expected to show up at 10am sharp, five hours before kick-off.
A strict dress code would apply. Some might wear black. Others had to stay with red, white and green, the colors of the country’s flag. Under no circumstances was there to be any ostentation. “Bright colors, clown hats and bagpipes” were prohibited. Would-be protesters were reminded: “they were going to a football stadium, not a circus.”
The intimidating and slightly sanctimonious tone was shocking, considering the source of the orders: the official Facebook page of the Carpathian Brigade, a virulently nationalist faction of hardcore fans—ultras, as these groups are known—that provide the Hungarian national team his vociferous and volatile support.
In recent years, the Carpathian Brigade has become perhaps the most infamous ultra group in Europe, whose reputation has been forged clashing with the police, showering opponents with racist abuse and showing homophobic banners. In 2021, during the last Euro Cup, he had to Remind members to cover any Nazi-related tattoos. so as not to contravene German legislation.
None of that has stopped his growth. If anything, it has accelerated it. Drawn to the mercurial Hungarian patriotism and brash right-wing values of the Carpathian Brigade (an ideology that echoes and trumpets the populist rhetoric of Viktor Orban, the country’s prime minister), the group could now gather up to 15,000 members.
He is not alone either. Black-clad ultras have been a fixture at Euro 2024 this month, with detachments (sometimes numbering a few hundred, sometimes slightly larger) visible across Germany and at matches involving Albania, Croatia, Romania and Slovakia, among others.
Although some of these groups were formed in response to the Carpathian Brigade, in most cases they share neither its motivations nor its precise political agenda, and none have the same air of menace.
Their presence, however, is a problem for UEFA, the governing body of European football, which has imposed fines on several countries during the tournament, including multiple punishments for “transmitting provocative messages not suitable for a sporting event.” The groups not only provide a soundtrack and visual spectacle for the games, but also hint at the rising tide of nationalism across Europe.
“It’s contagious,” said Piara Powar, executive director of Fare, an anti-discrimination network that monitors extremism within football. “For many of them it’s theatre more than anything. But you have to be careful when playing with these things, because the Hungarians are really playing.”
The power of the Carpathian Brigade is unrivaled. In Cologne, as the group had demanded, the march to the stadium this month proceeded in order. There was no violence or bagpipes.
A few days later, when Hungary faced Germany in Stuttgart, the group pushed the boundaries a bit. At the march that day, the crowd sang the tune of Gigi D’Agostino’s “L’Amour Toujours,” a song banned in Germany because its lyrics often morph into “Ausländer raus” or “Away with the foreigners.”
Those kinds of messages, of course, fit Orban’s worldview.
Football has long been a central pillar of his politics: under his leadership, many of Hungary’s stadiums have been rebuilt, millions of dollars have been invested in clubs in Hungarian-majority areas in neighboring countries, and many of the The country’s professional teams have been taken over. by oligarchs close to his ruling party, Fidesz.
He has also frequently offered his approval, tacit or otherwise, to the activities of the Carpathian Brigade, even when his actions have earned him fines and punishments.
Hungarian authorities, for example, have persistently pressured UEFA to prevent Fare, the anti-discrimination group, from monitoring national team matches and attempted to have some of the Carpathian Brigade’s preferred symbols removed from football posters. Fare. guide to ultranationalist images.
a spokesperson for Subjectiveone of the few organizations in Hungary that works to promote diversity, suggested in an interview that the Carpathian Brigade’s actions (even when they result in sanctions) benefit Orban because they fuel his sense that “Hungary is being oppressed by the rest of Europe,” as well as providing a window into what Orban sees as Hungary’s “true brutal nature.”
The spokesperson asked that his name not be published for fear of reprisals from the Carpathian Brigade.
That political backing is what differentiates the Carpathian Brigade from its rivals and imitators. The ultra groups that have coalesced around Albania, Croatia, Romania and the rest also wear black shirts, but only because ultra groups across Europe do so. “It’s a way to separate yourself from ordinary fans,” said Juraj Vrdoljak, a Croatian writer and former ultra.
While Vrdoljak acknowledged that most ultras leaned to the right, politically (“We cannot pretend otherwise,” he said), few are as willing as the Carpathian Brigade to express such a harmful mix of racism, anti-Semitism and homophobia.
Mr Vrdoljak said most ultras rejected all forms of authority and oversight, and saw their country’s football authorities, and often their governments, as “the main enemy”. Last year, Croatia’s largest ultra groups, which follow several club teams, met and decided to allow their members to attend national team matches for the first time since 2016. “They wanted a way to be visible, to make their message heard,” Mr Vrdoljak said.
The same goes for Romania: during the country’s first match at Euro 2024, its ultras unveiled a banner protesting their own persecution. Ultras who for years despised the national team are present in Germany to “show people that we must be against the police and against the federation,” said Cosmin, a Romanian ultra interviewed before that match in Munich who only gave his name because fear. to attract the attention of the authorities.
While Romania’s ultra factions have resisted far-right presidential candidate George Simion’s attempts to associate with them (“Maybe he attended some games, but he’s not an ultra,” Cosmin said), they have a definite nationalist streak. .
This year, a match against Kosovo was almost abandoned due to persistent chants by Romanian ultras claiming that Kosovo belonged to Serbia and that “Bessarabia” – its eastern neighbor, Moldova – belonged to Romania.
In Germany, Romanian supporters have displayed the flag of Greater Romania, a geographical construct that denies its sovereignty to neighboring Moldova. In other parties, that sense of grievance over history or geography has emerged through standards defending Greater Albania, Greater Serbia and, of course, Greater Hungary.
These reasons have caused a headache for UEFA, which has spent much of the first two weeks of the tournament handing out fines to participating football federations as punishment for nationalist displays by their fans. (The draft law for Albania’s federation, for example, could soon exceed $100,000 after their supporters, already accused of nationalist chants in two previous games, exceeded the limits for a third consecutive match on Monday).
Mr Powar said the rise in provocative expressions of nationalism was probably not a problem that football authorities could solve with financial sanctions alone.
“Russia’s war in Ukraine has created a real sense of danger” for countries in central and eastern Europe, Powar said. But equally significant, he said, it has also offered encouragement to those – like Orban’s unofficial foot soldiers in the Carpathian Brigade – who see it as an opportunity to express their own territorial ambitions.
“For a long time, this ‘Greater Hungary’ was something that even Orban didn’t talk about,” said the Szubjektiv spokesman. “Now it’s a bumper sticker that you see on maybe every fifth car. It’s on the wall of many offices.”
“Ultras allow you to put on a black t-shirt and feel part of something,” he added. “We’ll see it more and more.”
Andrew Das contributed to this report from Düsseldorf, Germany.