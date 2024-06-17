Ukrainian soldiers cheer on the national football team at Euro 2024

They had won a battle and then sat down to watch a battle of another kind. Eight Ukrainian National Guard soldiers who had helped stop a Russian offensive in Ukraine’s northern Kharkiv region took the afternoon off Monday to watch the men’s national soccer team play its first European Championship match.

“Soccer unites, gives adrenaline and motivates,” said Evhen, 34, a soldier with the National Guard’s 13th Brigade who asked to be identified only by his first name, in accordance with military protocol.

Soldiers huddled in a bunker with soft drinks and chips to watch Ukraine play Romania in Munich, only to suffer great heartbreak when their team lost 3-0. But like most Ukrainians, they are especially proud of their wartime sports team.

“We have one team on the field and a million on the front,” said Andriy Shevchenko, a former soccer star who is Ukraine’s most famous player and now heads the national soccer federation. Like all Ukrainians, he said, “soccer players start the day by opening their phones and checking the situation on the battlefield.”