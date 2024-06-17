Ukrainian soldiers cheer on the national football team at Euro 2024

They had won a battle and then sat down to watch a battle of another kind. Eight Ukrainian National Guard soldiers who had helped stop a Russian offensive in Ukraine’s northern Kharkiv region took the afternoon off Monday to watch the men’s national soccer team play its first European Championship match.
“Soccer unites, gives adrenaline and motivates,” said Evhen, 34, a soldier with the National Guard’s 13th Brigade who asked to be identified only by his first name, in accordance with military protocol.
Soldiers huddled in a bunker with soft drinks and chips to watch Ukraine play Romania in Munich, only to suffer great heartbreak when their team lost 3-0. But like most Ukrainians, they are especially proud of their wartime sports team.
“We have one team on the field and a million on the front,” said Andriy Shevchenko, a former soccer star who is Ukraine’s most famous player and now heads the national soccer federation. Like all Ukrainians, he said, “soccer players start the day by opening their phones and checking the situation on the battlefield.”
For National Guard soldiers, who have been fighting together for more than a year, football became an opportunity to come together in the safety of a basement and cheer on their national team. Huddled underground, they watched as Ukraine quickly fell behind Romania.
“In war, we see things differently,” said a commander who goes by the nickname Jackson. “Even now, as we watch the game, we understand that at any moment we will have to go out and go to the trenches to fight. “We are always ready.”
Football, he stated, is important for Ukrainians, even during the war. “I don’t question it,” he said of people who support football players along with the military in times of war. “We are fighting and playing for our country.”
When Russia launched a cross-border attack north of Kharkiv last month, opening a new front in the war, Ukrainian soldiers halted the advance in about 10 days. In one urban fighting zone, in the city of Vovchansk, they also pushed back Russian forces from their leading positions.
With its soccer leagues virtually disrupted by war and occupation, Ukraine barely qualified for this tournament and needed to beat Iceland in a playoff on March 26 just to qualify. That match was played in Wroclaw, Poland, as Ukraine cannot host matches on its own territory due to the threat of Russian missiles.
Ukraine has also not had home games since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. Since then, professional soccer players who joined the military have been killed, along with countless soccer fans. The war has also destroyed numerous soccer fields and other sports training sites.
The Sonyachny football stadium, bombed in May 2022, was severely damaged. While under occupation for a month at the start of the war, the Borodianka football field, north of the capital kyiv, was defaced by Russian soldiers who dug a trench in the shape of a huge “V” across it. field. Russian soldiers mark the letters “V” and “Z” on their tanks.
Oleksandr Tymchyk, who played in the match against Romania on Monday, lost a brother when he was killed in combat in Donetsk province in August 2023.
Since February 2022, the leagues of FIFA, football’s world governing body, and UEFA, the European governing body, have imposed a ban on all Russian clubs and national teams.
Monday’s match began Ukraine’s fourth appearance at the European Championship. The first time, in 2012, Ukraine co-hosted the tournament, along with Poland, and held several matches in the city of Donetsk, two years before Russia occupied the city.
But this year, most of the nearly one million men in the Ukrainian army, National Guard, paramilitary police and other units were unable to watch. Some on the front lines watched on screens connected to batteries and satellite Internet links that are also used to transmit artillery coordinates and other military data.
Unlike civilian fans of the game, soldiers are prohibited from drinking.
“Beer is really lacking here,” Evhen noted. He said he missed his circle of football fanatic friends back home. “But I also have a very good team of friends here,” he added. “These are great kids.”
Ukraine hopes to use the tournament to draw international attention to the country’s plight, including that of its sports facilities.
Kharkiv is the region where the largest number of sports facilities have been destroyed during the war. And ahead of Ukraine’s match on Monday in Munich, the national federation, the Ukrainian Football Association, put on display part of the badly damaged Sonyachny stadium grandstand in the city’s Wittelsbacherplatz square.
Members of the Ukrainian team also recorded a video showing the damage caused by the rockets in each of their home cities. Some are from occupied Donetsk and its surroundings. Midfielder Mykola Shaparenko is from Velyka Novosilka, in the Donetsk region, which is under Ukrainian control but has been destroyed in the war.
Ukrainian sports media and bars are also using the tournament’s momentum to raise donations for the military. kyiv’s Kutovy brewpub announced the auction of footballer Nazar Voloshyn’s jersey to raise money for the Third Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces.
Ukraine will play its next match, against Slovakia, on Friday. Teams play three games in a group stage to determine who advances to the knockout rounds. This means that Ukraine still has a chance to win.
The military regretted the team’s defeat against Romania.
“Well, we’re all upset,” said Evhen, the National Guard 13th Brigade soldier. “But it’s good that no one’s life depends on this party.”
Still, they joked, they had plenty of opportunities to vent their frustration.
“We’ll rest a little with the boys, then we’ll mortar our way to victory, blow off some steam this way,” said Jackson, the commander.