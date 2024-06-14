Ukraine welcomes promises of more military aid with cautious optimism

“There will also be more equipment and other supplies needed for the front,” Zelensky said in his Thursday afternoon speech, adopting an unusually optimistic tone. Unlike his most recent speeches, which focused on the difficult situation on the front lines, those comments read like a list of successful agreements reached with kyiv’s allies.
Ukraine also signed a security pact with Japan on Thursday and, at an international conference in Berlin this week, secured more than $15 billion in promised aid from Western partners to help rebuild the country.
The various commitments came too late to help Ukraine avoid losing ground in the northeast and having its power plants crushed by Russian missiles. And Ukrainian officials and experts said that while the new agreements would ensure military support for Ukraine in the medium term, they fell far short of the level of support Ukraine needs to win the war.
“In Ukraine, this is viewed with cautious optimism,” said Serhii Kuzan, president of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, an independent research group.
“We are sincerely grateful for any help, and if we receive all the necessary weapons and ammunition in time, we will have a chance to stabilize the front line,” Kuzan said. “But this is not enough to talk about the liberation of the occupied territories and victory as such.”
Still, Ukrainian officials have been enthusiastic about the security agreement with the United States. It is one of 17 similar agreements signed with Western allies in recent months, each aimed at providing Ukraine with enough security assistance to deter further Russian attacks, including deliveries of key weapons, troop training and intelligence sharing.
“Given the nature of American resources and its central role in NATO,” the pact signed by Presidents Zelensky and Biden on Thursday “is the most important of all these agreements,” said Mick Ryan, a retired Australian general and member of the Lowy Institute. a Sydney-based research group, said in an initial evaluation of the security agreement.
Andriy Yermak, head of Zelensky’s office, said in a statement that the pact was “the strongest of all agreements” between Ukraine and the United States, because it commits Washington to providing “a stable level of assistance to Ukraine each year for 10 years, covering key aspects of assistance, including defense ”.
And although the agreement did not include concrete guarantees of funding from the United States, Yermak said his commitments differentiated the pact from the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, which many Ukrainians say has failed to protect their country.
Under that memorandum, Ukraine agreed to return old Soviet nuclear weapons based on its territory to Russia in exchange for security guarantees from Russia, the United States and Britain. But the agreement did not detail what the security guarantees entailed and did not include any promises of military assistance in the event of an attack. Ukrainian officials say that gave Russia free rein to attack their country, as it did starting in 2014.
It is not clear whether the new security agreement will fundamentally change the situation. The pact contains only promises to work with Congress to secure additional military assistance, a task that may prove arduous given Republican objections that delayed approval of a multibillion-dollar arms package for months earlier this year.
What’s more, either side can terminate the new agreement, meaning that former President Donald J. Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his opposition to continuing to support Ukraine, could abandon the agreement if he defeats Biden in the November election and Returns to office next year.
In kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, residents expressed skepticism about the various agreements signed between Ukraine and its Western allies.
“It is not clear exactly what the security agreements will bring us, when they will come into force or if this is simply a communication effort,” said one resident, Ihor Kalashnyk. “In general, what do they mean? What do they provide? Nobody understands.”
Biden said the deal put Ukraine on the path to NATO membership. But he has consistently opposed admitting the country to the military alliance while the war continues, fearing that doing so could one day force American troops into direct combat with the Russian military.
The most pressing issue for Ukraine remains securing additional arms supplies. Zelensky said Thursday that a recently approved multibillion-dollar U.S. military aid package would allow Ukraine to equip more reserves to replace exhausted troops on the front lines.
New ammunition from the package has already reached Ukrainian troops, soldiers and commanders said in recent interviews, helping to stabilize their defenses. For months, Moscow has benefited from an advantage in the number of projectiles it fires, sometimes reaching a ratio of 10 Russian projectiles fired for every Ukrainian projectile.
To supply its own troops as the war drags into its third year, Russia has increasingly relied on arms shipments from allies such as Iran and North Korea. South Korean Defense Minister he told Bloomberg on Friday that North Korea had sent containers to Russia that could contain up to 4.8 million artillery shells.