Ukraine welcomes promises of more military aid with cautious optimism

“There will also be more equipment and other supplies needed for the front,” Zelensky said in his Thursday afternoon speech, adopting an unusually optimistic tone. Unlike his most recent speeches, which focused on the difficult situation on the front lines, those comments read like a list of successful agreements reached with kyiv’s allies.

Ukraine also signed a security pact with Japan on Thursday and, at an international conference in Berlin this week, secured more than $15 billion in promised aid from Western partners to help rebuild the country.

The various commitments came too late to help Ukraine avoid losing ground in the northeast and having its power plants crushed by Russian missiles. And Ukrainian officials and experts said that while the new agreements would ensure military support for Ukraine in the medium term, they fell far short of the level of support Ukraine needs to win the war.

“In Ukraine, this is viewed with cautious optimism,” said Serhii Kuzan, president of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, an independent research group.

“We are sincerely grateful for any help, and if we receive all the necessary weapons and ammunition in time, we will have a chance to stabilize the front line,” Kuzan said. “But this is not enough to talk about the liberation of the occupied territories and victory as such.”