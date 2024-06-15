Ukraine hosts peace talks in Switzerland, although Russia is not invited

What is the value of peace talks that are not actually talks between the conflicting parties?

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine was due to open a peace conference in Switzerland on Saturday that aims to bolster support for his country’s negotiating positions with the backing of as many nations as possible. However, while the two-day meeting has emerged as the most widely accepted diplomatic effort to date to end the war, for now, the effort excludes Russia.

The conference, at an alpine resort near Lucerne, Switzerland, is more of a show of support for some of the points Ukraine has made in its proposal and said are necessary to achieve lasting peace. The plan has drawn criticism from some countries, including China and Brazil, which say Russia and Ukraine need to negotiate directly to have any chance of ending the fighting.

“You don’t negotiate with friends,” Celso Amorim, chief foreign policy adviser to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, said in an interview. “You negotiate with your adversaries.”

Zelensky has said Ukraine’s intention is to negotiate with Russia collectively, after reaching a consensus between kyiv’s allies and as many neutral nations as possible. Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan involves Russia’s complete withdrawal from Ukrainian territory, payment of reparations and justice for any war crimes.