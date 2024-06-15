Ukraine hosts peace talks in Switzerland, although Russia is not invited

What is the value of peace talks that are not actually talks between the conflicting parties?
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine was due to open a peace conference in Switzerland on Saturday that aims to bolster support for his country’s negotiating positions with the backing of as many nations as possible. However, while the two-day meeting has emerged as the most widely accepted diplomatic effort to date to end the war, for now, the effort excludes Russia.
The conference, at an alpine resort near Lucerne, Switzerland, is more of a show of support for some of the points Ukraine has made in its proposal and said are necessary to achieve lasting peace. The plan has drawn criticism from some countries, including China and Brazil, which say Russia and Ukraine need to negotiate directly to have any chance of ending the fighting.
“You don’t negotiate with friends,” Celso Amorim, chief foreign policy adviser to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, said in an interview. “You negotiate with your adversaries.”
Zelensky has said Ukraine’s intention is to negotiate with Russia collectively, after reaching a consensus between kyiv’s allies and as many neutral nations as possible. Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan involves Russia’s complete withdrawal from Ukrainian territory, payment of reparations and justice for any war crimes.
On Friday, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia offered his own ceasefire plan, calling on Ukraine to cede territory and Western nations to lift their economic sanctions. Ukraine charged that Putin’s suggestion was intended to undermine the weekend talks.
As Ukraine worked to build momentum for this year’s Swiss conference, it pushed for a meeting that could support its 10 negotiating positions. But then he refocused them on three (nuclear security, food security and humanitarian issues such as the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia) to attract countries that were reluctant to support the points considered less feasible. .
“We have moved away from difficult issues that can divide countries and have only gotten three points for the first summit,” Zelensky said in an interview with Central Asian media last month.
Ukraine, Zelensky has said, hopes to reach consensus on the three points, and the conference is expected to produce at least a draft on those issues. Once the countries attending the meeting agree on the points, he says, they will be passed on to Russia, possibly with the United Nations as an intermediary.
“Then we will see if Russia wants to end the war,” Zelensky said of the diplomatic strategy in an interview with The New York Times in kyiv last month.
The question of how Russia and Ukraine might engage in future talks is expected to be one of the topics of discussion, people involved in preparing for the conference said. Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said Tuesday that he hoped the conference would lay the groundwork for future talks with Russia.
Both Russia and Ukraine are now maneuvering to gain support from other nations for their preferred formats for eventual talks, if they are held.
China and Brazil back a separate negotiating proposal, and neither of those countries was expected to send a high-level delegation to the Ukraine conference this weekend. Switzerland said delegations from 100 countries and organizations were expected to attend, including 57 heads of state and government.
There have been setbacks. President Biden, who has already traveled to Europe twice in recent weeks for a D-Day memorial and a Group of 7 summit, will not attend the meeting. Vice President Kamala Harris will attend in her place.
The absence of China, the country with the greatest economic and diplomatic influence over Russia, has also called into question the relevance of the conference.
And Brazil has avoided any high-level presence, although Amorim, the presidential adviser, was in any case near Geneva for a United Nations trade conference. Amorim said in the interview that peace talks without Russia involved were useless.
“I am not defending one side or the other, but I am very clear that nothing will come of this meeting in Switzerland,” he said. “I respect the intentions, but it’s obvious that nothing will happen.”
China has said that 45 countries “responded positively” to Brazil and China’s proposed talks, without naming the countries. Amorim said he did not have precise information on how many or which countries supported the conditions, but noted that the participation of China, as the country with the greatest influence over Russia, was key.
Ukraine has rejected such talks.
Turkey, another country that has tried to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, will be represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who met with Putin in the Kremlin on Tuesday.
A Turkish diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with the country’s diplomatic protocol, said Turkey considered the Swiss talks important but that a conference with Russia’s participation would have a better chance of success.
Oleksii Polegkyi, academic director of the Center for Public Diplomacy in Ukraine, told Ukrainian television on Thursday that kyiv’s strategy for the summit could end up being a diplomatic misstep.
The meeting could end, he said, without a declaration affirming Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders, an absence that could allow territorial concessions to be pushed in an eventual deal before getting something from Russia in return.
In any case, he said, “our expectations from this summit may be somewhat exaggerated, because peace will not be achieved through summits.”
But Maria Zolkina, director of conflict studies at the Democratic Initiatives Foundation, a nongovernmental group, said the value to Ukraine of diplomacy around the meeting was broader than simply the formal effort to shore up support for the three points. of the Kiev peace plan.
The effort is helping to promote Ukraine’s vision of a postwar order in Eastern Europe that would prevent future Russian expansionism, he said, adding that Ukraine wanted to rally support for the talks on its own terms, “not based on Chinese proposals, Russian or others”. “
Maria Varenikova contributed reporting from Kyiv, and Safak Timur from Istanbul. Anastasia Kuznetsova He also contributed reports.