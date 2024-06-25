Two Russian women put on a play. Then the State came for them.

Berkovich, the director, comes from a family of advocates: her mother is a human rights activist, as is her grandmother, and her father is a poet. On the first day of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ms. Berkovich was arrested and imprisoned for 11 days after holding a sign reading “No to war” and allegedly disobeying police officers who demanded that she accompany them to the station. He has also written pacifist poetry.

Playwright Petriychuk became known in the Moscow theater world in 2018, when she had her first reading at the Lyubimovka theater festival and began winning recognitions and awards.

Both women have repeatedly asked that their detention be changed to house arrest. Petriychuk has scoliosis, a curvature of the spine, and Berkovich is the mother of two adopted teenage daughters. She met them at a summer camp for orphans, where she and some of her friends helped young campers put on plays for potential adoptive families.

“It’s horrible, it’s very hard for them,” Ksenia Sorokina, a friend of Berkovich, said of the two daughters. “For them, repeatedly losing their parents is a terrible trigger.”

In April, just before the trial began, both women were added to the official Russian list of “terrorists and extremists,” with their bank accounts frozen. The list includes the Islamic State, Al Qaeda, the Taliban, political opposition figures such as the late Aleksei A. Navalny, the “international LGBT movement” and Facebook’s parent company, Meta.

Dyurenkov, former artistic director of the Moscow festival, said he expected more such prosecutions. “Once this door opens, it doesn’t close,” he said. “This is how the repressive system works.”

@Anastasia Kharchenko contributed reporting.