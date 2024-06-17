Turning against Orban, Peter Magyar rises in Hungary

Criticizing the right-wing government that until recently considered him a trusted insider, Hungary’s most popular and unlikely opposition leader stood on the back of a flatbed truck surrounded by cheering supporters.
“Step by step, brick by brick, we will take back our country,” shouted opposition leader Peter Magyar, reciting what, during a tour of cities and towns across Hungary, has been the crowd-pleasing mantra for 43 years. years. -Old’s upstart political movement.
What made the moment even more provocative was the location Magyar chose for the rally: just down the street from a house Prime Minister Viktor Orban owns in Felcsut, the town where the leader grew up.
Since taking power 14 years ago, Orban has won four straight general elections, transforming Hungary into an “illiberal democracy” often more in tune with China and Russia than with its nominal allies in NATO and the European Union. Now, for the first time in years, the country has been gripped by a sense that change, while not imminent, is possible.
In this month’s elections for the European Parliament, Magyar’s two-month-old Tisza party won 30 percent of the vote in Hungary, eclipsing established opposition groups and contributing to the party’s worst performance in years. Orban’s ruler, Fidesz. . Orban’s party still came first, but its 44 percent of the vote was far lower than in previous elections.
Magyar is vague about specific policies beyond criticizing Orban and his cronies for corruption, particularly the misuse of billions of euros in European Union funds and Hungary’s tilt toward Russia. “Anyone who knows the history of Hungary knows that Russia attacked us many times,” he said in an interview.
But it remains to be seen whether it can maintain its breakneck momentum until Hungary holds its next elections for the national parliament in 2026.
Andras Banko, a 46-year-old businessman who attended the Magyar rally in Felcsut, about 40 kilometers west of Budapest, two weeks before the European Parliament elections, said he did not expect Orban to lose control quickly. given Fidesz’s control of the media and its deep-rooted patronage networks. But Magyar, as a conservative, offers the first viable alternative in many years, Banko said.
“It will take time, but I am tired of having to apologize for my country because of Orban,” he added.
He dressed up for the Magyar rally in a T-shirt mocking the town’s former mayor, Lorinc Meszaros, a friend of Orban and a former pipefitter who is now a wealthy tycoon.
Among the state contracts presented to Meszaros were work on a nearly 4,000-seat soccer stadium in Felcsut, which has fewer than 2,000 residents. Orban is a big football fan.
Magyar parked his truck near the stadium and pointed to the huge arena during his speech as an example of why, according to Transparency InternationalHungary is the most corrupt country in the European Union.
“This country is not for oligarchs. It is for you,” Magyar shouted to applause.
Magyar has clearly unsettled his former allies. He has faced an avalanche of abuse from Fidesz and the media it controls, which have attacked him as an abusive husband, a criminal and a traitorous demagogue.
“I am constantly attacked by the government and the opposition. That is my success,” said Magyar.
Until February, Magyar, a Fidesz member for more than two decades, was simply another Orban apparatchik.
His biography included diplomatic posts in Brussels; executive positions in companies controlled by Fidesz; a friendship with Orban’s chief of staff; and a failed marriage to Judit Varga, a Fidesz star appointed justice minister in 2019. Hardly anyone knew her name outside a narrow elite circle in Budapest.
Now he is a national celebrity, reviled both by Fidesz, to which he tries to attract conservative voters, and by a left-wing opposition bloc whose supporters he also wants. She won the support of both groups in the European elections.
Magyar attracted only a few hundred people, mostly from outside the city, to the demonstration in Felcsut, held on May 24. But achieving even that amount was an achievement in a district where loyalty to Fidesz and gratitude for its generosity are strong. Demonstrations in big cities have attracted tens of thousands of people.
Its events combine the zeal of a religious revival meeting with a forceful political message: that Orban, 61, and his worn-out opponents in entrenched opposition parties have been around too long.
Hanging a small wooden cross from a bracelet, Magyar ends meetings by playing a patriotic song from the 19th century and encouraging attendees to take their neighbors’ hands and raise them in a gesture of solidarity.
The fervor, said Csaba Lukacs, general director of Magyar Hang, or Hungarian Voice, a conservative weekly that is at odds with Fidesz, shows that “there is a huge need for something new in Hungary, to replace the corrupt or incompetent opposition in Hungary.” “. on the one hand and overthrow Fidesz on the other.”
Fidesz has faced a challenge from a conservative colleague before.
For the 2022 parliamentary elections, opposition groups across the political spectrum have proposed a right-wing provincial mayor as their standard bearer. That effort failed and ended in a landslide victory for Fidesz after it deployed its media machinery to smear the mayor, Peter Marki-Zay, accusing him of being a warmonger trying to send Hungarians to fight Russia in Ukraine.
Magyar avoids talking about Ukraine. His former allies, ignoring the fact that he spent almost his entire adult life as a member of Fidesz, have denounced him as a leftist threat bent on war. (Magyar says he joined Fidesz in 2002, when it was a “pro-European, pro-NATO, liberal but right-wing party.”)
The attacks, said Peter Kreko, director of Political Capital, a Budapest research group, showed that Magyar had unnerved the government.
“He’s the guy that suddenly everyone is talking about: in the pub, on the bus, at the hairdresser, everywhere,” Kreko said.
Agoston Mraz, director of the Nezopont Institute, which conducts opinion polls for Fidesz, acknowledged that the party had attacked Magyar, but said the accusations “were not just lies, but were based on real stories” about him.
Mraz cited an interview given to a tabloid by Varga, the mother of Magyar’s three children, in which she described him as an emotionally abusive narcissist. The couple divorced last year.
The attacks, Mraz added, “have worked,” weakening Magyar’s appeal to core Fidesz voters and ensuring that he is “now mostly dangerous for the opposition.”
Agnes Vadai, a member of Parliament and deputy leader of the left-wing Democratic Coalition, said she agreed. She dismissed Magyar as an “unhealthy phenomenon” who would primarily harm Orban’s enemies by attacking them and the prime minister. “If you want to overthrow the system, you don’t attack the opposition,” she said.
Magyar said he had been moved to act by disgust at Orban’s handling of a giant political scandal triggered by revelations this year that a man convicted of covering up sexual abuse at a state-run children’s home had been pardoned. .
Amid the uproar that followed, Orban forced the resignation of Hungary’s president, Katalin Novak, and of Varga as leader of Fidesz’s election campaign for the European Parliament.
“They wanted to shift the whole scandal onto my ex-wife and the president and away from the prime minister,” Magyar said. He added that he had been “stunned” by Ms. Varga’s subsequent allegations of emotional abuse.
While perhaps solidifying the ruling party’s base, the vitriol against Magyar from Fidesz-friendly media outlets has backfired among the unaffiliated.
Sandor Szarvas, a voter in that category, heard Mr. Magyar speak in Bicke, a small town near Felcsut. Bicke’s children’s center was at the center of the pedophile scandal.
“We don’t eat food from the bathroom, so we obviously don’t get news from the Fidesz media,” Mr. Szarvas said.