Turning against Orban, Peter Magyar rises in Hungary

Criticizing the right-wing government that until recently considered him a trusted insider, Hungary’s most popular and unlikely opposition leader stood on the back of a flatbed truck surrounded by cheering supporters.

“Step by step, brick by brick, we will take back our country,” shouted opposition leader Peter Magyar, reciting what, during a tour of cities and towns across Hungary, has been the crowd-pleasing mantra for 43 years. years. -Old’s upstart political movement.

What made the moment even more provocative was the location Magyar chose for the rally: just down the street from a house Prime Minister Viktor Orban owns in Felcsut, the town where the leader grew up.

Since taking power 14 years ago, Orban has won four straight general elections, transforming Hungary into an “illiberal democracy” often more in tune with China and Russia than with its nominal allies in NATO and the European Union. Now, for the first time in years, the country has been gripped by a sense that change, while not imminent, is possible.