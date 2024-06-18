Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

Netanyahu dissolved his war cabinet

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, dissolved his war cabinet. The move was widely expected after two key members, Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, resigned last week over disagreements over the direction of fighting in Gaza.

An Israeli official suggested that Netanyahu’s decision to dissolve the five-member body was largely symbolic. Israeli media reported yesterday that Netanyahu closed the cabinet after far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, the country’s national security minister, demanded a position.

For now, major decisions about the war (such as agreeing to a ceasefire) will be referred to a separate, larger security cabinet. Netanyahu will also rely on an informal group of advisers to make major military decisions, analysts said.

A pause in the fight: The Israeli military said it had halted operations during daylight hours in parts of southern Gaza, a move aid workers hoped would allow vital supplies to reach residents. The daily pause applies only to one stretch of road and not to areas of central Gaza where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have fled since the Rafah invasion.