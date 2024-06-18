Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

Netanyahu dissolved his war cabinet
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, dissolved his war cabinet. The move was widely expected after two key members, Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, resigned last week over disagreements over the direction of fighting in Gaza.
An Israeli official suggested that Netanyahu’s decision to dissolve the five-member body was largely symbolic. Israeli media reported yesterday that Netanyahu closed the cabinet after far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, the country’s national security minister, demanded a position.
For now, major decisions about the war (such as agreeing to a ceasefire) will be referred to a separate, larger security cabinet. Netanyahu will also rely on an informal group of advisers to make major military decisions, analysts said.
A pause in the fight: The Israeli military said it had halted operations during daylight hours in parts of southern Gaza, a move aid workers hoped would allow vital supplies to reach residents. The daily pause applies only to one stretch of road and not to areas of central Gaza where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have fled since the Rafah invasion.
Putin will visit North Korea
Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, was expected to begin a two-day visit to North Korea today in a sign of deepening military ties between the countries.
As Russia’s war in Ukraine drags on, both sides fire thousands of artillery shells, missiles and rockets every day. That means Russia needs ammunition and North Korea has a lot to offer.
For For Kim Jong-un, the North’s leader, things looked bleak until the war in Ukraine created opportunities for him. He traveled to Russia in September, touring sensitive military and space facilities during a visit that underscored Russia’s ability to provide the kind of technology North Korea has long coveted.
Putin has indicated that Russia could help North Korea launch spy satellites, which Kim wants to use to monitor military targets. Both Moscow and Pyongyang deny being involved in the arms trade, which is prohibited by UN sanctions.
Background: Putin last visited North Korea in 2000, when he became the first Russian leader to travel there.
A call for a warning label for social media sites
Dr. Vivek Murthy, surgeon general, said he would push Congress to require a warning label on social media platforms, similar to those found on tobacco and alcohol products. The labels would warn parents that social media could harm teens’ mental health.
Chinese demand for durian has resulted in new fortunes and devastated landscapes in Southeast Asia. Last year, the value of durian exports to China reached $6.7 billion, up from $550 million in 2017.
Nowadays, companies are expanding rapidly. Some durian farmers have even become millionaires.
FOCUS ON AFRICA
Long-acting contraception is changing lives in Africa
Women in Africa are increasingly turning to long-acting contraceptives, such as hormonal implants and injections. Over the past decade, the number of women in the region using modern contraceptives has almost doubled, reaching 66 million.
“What they like most are implants and injections,” a community health nurse from Ghana told my colleague Stephanie Nolen. “It frees them from worry and is private. They don’t even have to discuss it with their husband or her partner.”
Some factors are driving the change: More girls and women are learning about contraception, often through social media. They want careers and experiences that having children could complicate. There are more contraceptive options, and improved roads and planning are helping these options reach more remote areas.
