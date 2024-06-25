Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

The attack revived fears of terrorism in Russia

At least 20 people were killed on Sunday in an apparently coordinated attack in the Dagestan region of southern Russia, the deadliest attack in the area in 14 years.

Russian authorities have called the attack a terrorist act, but it was not immediately clear who was responsible. Gunmen attacked a police station, as well as synagogues and Orthodox churches. Fifteen of the victims were police officers. One of them was an Orthodox priest who was murdered in his church. It is not known if the attackers specifically targeted members of law enforcement.

Security forces ultimately killed five attackers, authorities said.

The attack recalled the intense violence that gripped the North Caucasus, a predominantly Muslim region, in the late 1990s and early 2000s. That bloodshed was caused by a combination of Islamic fundamentalism and organized crime. Removing it became one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main boasts after he came to power in 1999.

That legacy now risks being undermined by a resurgence of violence. In March, four gunmen killed 145 people at a concert hall near Moscow. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for that attack.