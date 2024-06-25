Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

The attack revived fears of terrorism in Russia
At least 20 people were killed on Sunday in an apparently coordinated attack in the Dagestan region of southern Russia, the deadliest attack in the area in 14 years.
Russian authorities have called the attack a terrorist act, but it was not immediately clear who was responsible. Gunmen attacked a police station, as well as synagogues and Orthodox churches. Fifteen of the victims were police officers. One of them was an Orthodox priest who was murdered in his church. It is not known if the attackers specifically targeted members of law enforcement.
Security forces ultimately killed five attackers, authorities said.
The attack recalled the intense violence that gripped the North Caucasus, a predominantly Muslim region, in the late 1990s and early 2000s. That bloodshed was caused by a combination of Islamic fundamentalism and organized crime. Removing it became one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main boasts after he came to power in 1999.
That legacy now risks being undermined by a resurgence of violence. In March, four gunmen killed 145 people at a concert hall near Moscow. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for that attack.
Analysis: Sunday’s attack has highlighted the challenges Russia faces as the war in Ukraine tests its economy and security apparatus.
Israel said its military focus could shift toward Hezbollah
Recent comments by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant suggest that the country may soon mount fewer operations in the Gaza Strip and shift its focus toward Hezbollah in Lebanon.
In an interview on Sunday, Netanyahu said that after withdrawing troops in Gaza, “we will be able to move part of our forces north.” But Netanyahu stopped short of announcing an invasion of Lebanon, a move that would likely result in heavy losses for both sides, and he left room for a diplomatic resolution with Hezbollah.
Hajj deaths raised questions about Saudi preparations
More than 1,300 people have died in extreme heat in Saudi Arabia while performing the Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca this month, raising questions about the country’s preparations.
Authorities said most of the dead had not been registered for the hajj. Pilgrims with permits are transported in air-conditioned buses and can rest in cooling tents, while those without permits are left with little protection from temperatures that can reach 120 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Saudi government has tried to curb the effects of the heat by increasing shade and spraying pilgrims with cold water. But many relatives of the dead and missing complained that authorities had not done enough to cool down all the pilgrims. It is unclear whether the number of deaths this year is higher than in previous years because Saudi Arabia does not publish such statistics regularly.
MORE TOP NEWS
AI is rapidly improving at creating realistic faces and photographs, fooling many. But there are telltale signs that can help you distinguish real images from fake ones.
A journalist discovers his father’s past.
My colleague Edward Wong, who worked in China as a correspondent and later as The Times’ Beijing bureau chief, knew that his father served in the Chinese military. But it wasn’t until he was researching his new book, “On the Edge of Empire: One Family’s Reckoning with China,” that Ed discovered the full story.
Yook Kearn Wong, Ed’s father, was stationed in Xinjiang, a region in northwest China, in 1952. There he would participate in the efforts that laid the foundation for China to govern that area. Later, after surviving the famine, he knew that he had to escape China. He arrived in the United States in 1967.
“I marvel,” Ed writes, “at the way my family’s history has run like a Möbius strip across multiple generations and across Chinese history.”