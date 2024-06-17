Tuesday briefing: Netanyahu dissolves his war cabinet

Netanyahu dissolved his war cabinet

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, dissolved his war cabinet. The move was widely expected after two key members resigned.

An Israeli official suggested that Netanyahu’s decision to dissolve the five-member body was largely symbolic. Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot resigned last week over disagreements over the direction of the war in Gaza. Israeli media reported yesterday that Netanyahu closed the council after far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, the country’s national security minister, demanded a seat.

For now, major decisions about the war (such as a ceasefire) will be submitted to a separate, larger security cabinet. Netanyahu will also rely on an informal group of advisers to make major military decisions, analysts said.

A pause in the fight: The Israeli military said it had halted operations during daylight hours in parts of southern Gaza amid hopes of allowing more aid to reach residents. The daily pause applies only to a stretch of road in southern Gaza, and not to central areas where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have fled since the Rafah invasion.