Tuesday briefing: Netanyahu dissolves his war cabinet

Netanyahu dissolved his war cabinet
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, dissolved his war cabinet. The move was widely expected after two key members resigned.
An Israeli official suggested that Netanyahu’s decision to dissolve the five-member body was largely symbolic. Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot resigned last week over disagreements over the direction of the war in Gaza. Israeli media reported yesterday that Netanyahu closed the council after far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, the country’s national security minister, demanded a seat.
For now, major decisions about the war (such as a ceasefire) will be submitted to a separate, larger security cabinet. Netanyahu will also rely on an informal group of advisers to make major military decisions, analysts said.
A pause in the fight: The Israeli military said it had halted operations during daylight hours in parts of southern Gaza amid hopes of allowing more aid to reach residents. The daily pause applies only to a stretch of road in southern Gaza, and not to central areas where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have fled since the Rafah invasion.
Putin will visit North Korea
Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, will begin a two-day visit to North Korea today in a sign of deepening military ties between the two countries.
As Russia’s war in Ukraine drags on, both sides fire thousands of artillery shells, missiles and rockets every day. That means Russia needs ammunition and North Korea has a lot to offer.
For For Kim Jong-un, the North’s leader, things looked bleak until the war in Ukraine created opportunities for him. He traveled to Russia in September, touring sensitive military and space facilities during a visit that underscored Russia’s ability to provide the kind of technology North Korea has long coveted.
Putin has indicated that Russia could help North Korea launch spy satellites, which Kim wants to use to monitor his military targets. Both Moscow and Pyongyang deny being involved in the arms trade, which is prohibited by UN sanctions.
Background: Putin last visited North Korea in 2000, when he became the first Russian leader to visit the nation.
A warning label for social media
Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, said he would push Congress to require a warning label on social media platforms similar to those found on tobacco and alcohol products. The labels would warn parents that social media could harm teens’ mental health. Congress has not yet announced any such legislation.
“Platforms are designed to maximize the time we all spend on them,” Murthy wrote in Times Opinion. “It’s one thing to do it to an adult and another thing to do it to a child.” Read his full essay here.
Tips for parents: Here are some ways to keep your kids off social media.
Chinese demand for durian has devastated landscapes and made fortunes in Southeast Asia. Last year, exports to China reached $6.7 billion, twelve times more than the $550 million in 2017.
Today, companies are expanding rapidly (one Thai company is planning an initial public offering this year) and some durian farmers have become millionaires.
Long-acting contraception is changing lives in Africa
Women in Africa are increasingly turning to long-acting contraceptives, such as hormonal implants and injections. These methods offer a quick, affordable, and discreet boost to reproductive autonomy. Over the past decade, the number of women in the region using modern contraceptives has almost doubled to 66 million.
“What they like most are implants and injections,” a community health nurse from Ghana told my colleague Stephanie Nolen. “It frees them from worry and is private. They don’t even have to discuss it with their husband or her partner.”
Some factors are driving the change: More girls and women are learning about contraception, often through social media. They want careers and experiences that having children could complicate. There are also more contraceptive options and better roads and planning that help these options reach more remote areas.