Tuesday briefing: Dagestan attack reignites fears of terrorism in Russia

Dagestan attacks rekindle fears of terrorism in Russia
At least 20 people were killed on Sunday in an apparently coordinated attack in the Dagestan region of southern Russia. It was the deadliest attack in the area in 14 years.
Russian authorities called the attack a terrorist act, but it was not immediately clear who was responsible. The gunmen attacked a police station, as well as synagogues and Orthodox churches. Fifteen of the victims were police officers. One of them was an Orthodox priest who was murdered in his church. It is not known if the attackers specifically targeted members of law enforcement.
Security forces ultimately killed five attackers, authorities said.
The attack recalled the intense violence that gripped the North Caucasus, a predominantly Muslim region, in the late 1990s and early 2000s. That bloodshed was caused by a combination of Islamic fundamentalism and organized crime. Removing it became one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main boasts after he came to power in 1999.
That legacy is now threatened by a resurgence of violence. In March, four gunmen killed 145 people at a concert hall near Moscow. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for that attack.
Analysis: Sunday’s attack has highlighted the growing challenges Russia faces as the war in Ukraine tests its economy and security apparatus.
Israel said war in Gaza will soon enter new phase
Recent comments from Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant suggest the country may soon mount fewer operations in Gaza and shift its focus toward Hezbollah in Lebanon.
“The intense phase of the war with Hamas is about to end,” Netanyahu said on Sunday, although he added that did not mean the war was ending and dismissed the idea that a ceasefire was near.
Gallant was in Washington yesterday speaking with the director of the CIA and other American officials about Gaza and Hezbollah, as the United States works to prevent a new Israeli military offensive in Lebanon.
In Gaza City: A senior official in charge of coordinating ambulance movements in Gaza was killed in an Israeli strike, the enclave’s Health Ministry said yesterday.
Courts: A lawsuit filed in New York accused senior officials at the U.N. aid agency for the Palestinians of knowing that Hamas diverted $1 billion in aid money. The case faces major legal obstacles.
Heat deaths exposed an underworld Hajj industry
More than 1,300 people have died in extreme heat while performing the Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, this month.
It is unclear whether the number of deaths this year is higher than in previous years: Saudi Arabia does not share those statistics regularly. Authorities said most of the dead had not been registered for the hajj. Pilgrims with permission are transported in air-conditioned buses and rest in air-conditioned tents, while those without are left with little protection from the heat.
The toll has exposed a vulnerable underbelly of fraudulent tour operators and smugglers who profit from Muslims desperate to make the trip.
MORE TOP NEWS
AI is rapidly improving at creating realistic faces and photographs, fooling many. But there are telltale signs that can help you distinguish real images from fake ones.
A journalist discovers his father’s past.
My colleague Edward Wong, who worked in China first as a correspondent and then as The Times’ Beijing bureau chief, knew that his father served in the Chinese military. But it wasn’t until he was researching his new book, “On the Edge of Empire: One Family’s Reckoning with China,” that Ed discovered the full story.
Yook Kearn Wong, Ed’s father, was stationed in Xinjiang, a region in northwest China, in 1952. There he would participate in the efforts that laid the foundation for China to govern that area. Later, after surviving the famine, he knew that he had to escape China. He arrived in the United States in 1967.
“I marvel,” Ed writes, “at the way my family’s history has run like a Möbius strip across multiple generations and across Chinese history.”