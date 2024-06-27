Trump foresees a major trade war in his second term

In March 2018, a day after announcing sweeping tariffs on imported metals from both U.S. allies and adversaries, President Donald J. Trump took to social media to share one of his core economic philosophies: “Trade wars are good and easy to win.”

As president, Trump presided over the largest increase in U.S. tariffs since the Great Depression, hitting China, Canada, the European Union, Mexico, India and other governments with heavy levies. They responded by imposing tariffs on American soybeans, whiskey, orange juice, and motorcycles. US agricultural exports plummetedwhich led Trump to send $23 billion to farmers to help offset losses.

Now, as he runs for president again, Trump promises to escalate his trade war to a much greater degree. He has proposed “universal basic tariffs on most foreign goods,” including higher taxes for certain countries that devalue his currency. In interviews, he has laid out plans to a 10 percent tariff on most imports and a tariff of 60 percent or more on Chinese products. He has also proposed cutting the federal income tax and instead relying on tariffs for revenue.

Mr. Trump, who once was proclaimed The “tariff man” has long argued that tariffs would boost American factories, close the gap between what the United States imports and what it exports, and increase American jobs.