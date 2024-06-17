Traveling during a heat wave: tips and precautions

It is expected to be another scorching summer, with extreme and prolonged heat waves predicted in many parts of the United States and Europe.
The sweltering conditions could affect millions of travelers and wreak havoc on holidays in some of the world’s most popular tourist destinations. Multiple heat-related deaths among tourists were reported in Greece and Saudi Arabia in June, following extreme temperatures in the Middle East and Aegean regions. Even those who have booked trips to traditionally cooler locations may not be spared from the summer heat due to the increasing unpredictability of weather patterns.
Here are some tips on how to manage high temperatures when traveling in a hot area.
See government guidance
If a heat wave is forecast at your destination, check government websites before setting out on your trip to give yourself enough time to plan and adapt. In extreme temperatures, governments often issue heat advisories warning people to stay indoors during the hottest hours and provide resources to help residents and visitors stay cool. In the United States, the National Integrated Heat Health Information System Do you have a website with information and tools to help prevent illness and death during excessive heat.
Tourist attractions are also providing important updates on conditions at attractions, including any scheduled closures, as a precaution against high temperatures. Some cities facing intense heat, such as Los Angeles, Miami, Athens and Melbourne, have assigned heat directors to prepare for heat waves and lead emergency responses.
Avoid peak sun hours
It may seem obvious, but staying outdoors for long periods when the sun is at its peak can put many people at risk of heat exhaustion. Even if the temperature is not exceptionally high, excessive dry heat or humidity can make the environment feel hotter than it is.
Travel advisors are adapting itineraries, doing sightseeing in the cooler hours of the morning and afternoon and booking tickets in advance for their clients so they don’t have to wait in long lines.
“We tend to do activities and tours in the morning, then stop for lunch, and mid-afternoon or late afternoon, you go back to the hotel to sit by the pool or go to the beach,” said Gary Portuesi, a fellow . -managing partner at Authentic explorations, a New York-based travel company specializing in Europe.
Hiking in the middle of the day is also not recommended. On June 5, Dr. Michael Mosley, a British medical journalist, died during an afternoon walk in a 104-degree heat wave on the Greek island of Symi. Four more tourists, including an American, recently died in Greece as temperatures continued to rise.
“I would always recommend hiking with a certified local guide and under no circumstances alone,” said Franziska Basso, Milan-based travel advisor for Exclusive Dreamsteam trips. “Of course, avoid the hottest hours of the day. Go hiking very early in the morning. And always follow the official hiking trails.”
In some European cities, including Paris and London, air conditioning is not a given, so check if it is available before booking a hotel, restaurant or transport to ensure you have a cool place to find respite from the scorching heat. Visiting a museum or other tourist attraction inland is another good option, but expect crowds at peak times.
Stay hydrated and take a nap.
Dehydration and heat stroke are among the most common causes of hospitalization during heat waves and can be prevented by staying hydrated and limiting alcohol consumption. During meals, consider eating foods like melons, cucumbers, and celery, as they can help maintain hydration throughout the day. Always carry a bottle of water with you and consider an umbrella and a portable fan to stay cool and shaded when outdoors.
While your itinerary may be packed with activities and tours, the heat can take a toll on your stamina, so consider following the European siesta ritual by breaking up your day with a short nap.
“I’m telling my clients to adapt their itineraries and take advantage of the nap after lunch and then postpone their tours until later in the day when it’s cooler,” said Sarah Johnson, owner Paper Ink and Travel Passports, a luxury travel company based in Pennsylvania. “There’s a reason they’ve been doing it in Spain and Italy for generations. Walking in the midday heat and standing in line could really hurt some people.”
Wear cool clothes
The National Weather Service recommends lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing for outdoor use because it reflects heat and sunlight.. Hats and sunscreen are also recommended to protect your face and scalp from harmful UV rays.
Just because it’s hot doesn’t mean it will be dry. Heat waves can bring torrential rain, so be prepared.
“My biggest advice to travelers is to be prepared, for hot or cold, dry or wet weather, because you never know,” said Laurel Brunvoll, owner of Unforgettable trips, a Maryland-based travel agency. “Packing layers.”
Book a flexible trip
Even after taking all the right precautions, traveling in a heatwave can be miserable, so it’s worth making flexible bookings and purchasing “cancel for any reason” travel insurance to give yourself the option of postponing your trip to a cooler moment.
sensible weather, A new Los Angeles-based company that offers weather guarantees for vacations and outdoor experiences has recently added high temperature protection to its coverage. Travelers booking through a Sensible partner in the United States will be able to add a daily protection that allows them to claim a refund for a reservation if the temperature exceeds a threshold usually set between 90 and 100 degrees.
“Our customers can still go on vacation, but if it’s too hot for a few hours of the day and it’s not pleasant to go outside, you can hang out in the air conditioning and we’ll refund you,” said Nick Cavanaugh, the company’s founder. , that he was developing the product while stuck in a heat wave in Barcelona last year. Those taking package trips are refunded the average daily rate for their entire trip for each day they exceed the heat threshold.
For more travel tips, visit our collection of Travel 101 tips and tricks.