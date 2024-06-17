Traveling during a heat wave: tips and precautions

It is expected to be another scorching summer, with extreme and prolonged heat waves predicted in many parts of the United States and Europe.

The sweltering conditions could affect millions of travelers and wreak havoc on holidays in some of the world’s most popular tourist destinations. Multiple heat-related deaths among tourists were reported in Greece and Saudi Arabia in June, following extreme temperatures in the Middle East and Aegean regions. Even those who have booked trips to traditionally cooler locations may not be spared from the summer heat due to the increasing unpredictability of weather patterns.

Here are some tips on how to manage high temperatures when traveling in a hot area.

See government guidance

If a heat wave is forecast at your destination, check government websites before setting out on your trip to give yourself enough time to plan and adapt. In extreme temperatures, governments often issue heat advisories warning people to stay indoors during the hottest hours and provide resources to help residents and visitors stay cool. In the United States, the National Integrated Heat Health Information System Do you have a website with information and tools to help prevent illness and death during excessive heat.

Tourist attractions are also providing important updates on conditions at attractions, including any scheduled closures, as a precaution against high temperatures. Some cities facing intense heat, such as Los Angeles, Miami, Athens and Melbourne, have assigned heat directors to prepare for heat waves and lead emergency responses.