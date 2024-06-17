Train accident in India leaves at least 8 dead and dozens injured

The relatively low number of casualties could be attributed to the fact that at the rear of the Kanchanjunga Express, which suffered the greatest impact from the collision, were the freight cars and the guard car. The passengers were in compartments far away from the impact.

While an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the collision, Sinha said human error, such as ignoring a railway signal, could have caused the accident.

The accident once again brings to the fore the issue of rail safety in a country whose millions of poor residents depend on the railroad for transportation. India’s railway network is one of the largest in the world and is crucial to the country’s economy and the lives and livelihoods of its people.

In recent years, the country has invested heavily in rail safety after a long history of fatal accidents. Although the overall number of rail accidents has decreased over the past decade, mass casualty incidents have persisted. Last June, 290 people died when two passenger trains collided after one of them hit a stopped speeding goods train and derailed in the state of Odisha.

After that incident, opposition leaders demanded the resignation of Mr. Vaishnaw, the Railways Minister. He said he was trying to expand a safety system, called Kavach, which aims to prevent accidents when two trains run on the same track. Sinha said the technology was yet to be implemented on the Kanchanjunga Express route.