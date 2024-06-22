Toxic moonshine leaves at least 53 dead in southern India

The death toll from tainted liquor in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has reached 53, officials say, and is likely to rise, with many others in critical condition. The victims became ill after drinking a contraband drink with a high methanol content.

Rajat Chaturvedi, superintendent of police in Kallakurichi district, where last week’s deaths occurred, said 98 people had been hospitalized. “The people killed and hospitalized are mostly day laborers,” he said.

The first death, from drinking local beer sold in small bags for about 50 cents, Chaturvedi said, was reported Wednesday. Karunapuram village was the worst affected, with more than a dozen victims receiving last rites in a mass cremation on Thursday.

Consumption of tainted alcohol has led to several mass casualty events across India in recent years. In some states that ban alcohol, people turn to bootleg or unregulated liquor. Elsewhere, villagers choose the smuggled product because of its lower price.

In 2019, at least 150 people died in two districts of the northeastern state of Assam for drinking smuggled alcohol. Weeks earlier, 100 people had died in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In August 2020, at least 120 people died in Punjab from drinking toxic local beer, with 92 of the deaths occurring in a single district.

In December 2022, at least 70 people died from drinking contaminated alcohol in the eastern state of Bihar. Bihar has banned the sale and consumption of alcohol since 2016, but people consume smuggled illegal alcohol or cross the border into Nepal to buy cheap local beer.

Last year, at least 22 people died from consuming a similar toxic local beer in two other districts of Tamil Nadu. The latest mass casualty has put the state government under pressure from opposition leaders as well as the state high court. The opposition legislators, who arrived at the assembly dressed in black, demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MP Stalin.