Thursday Briefing: The Trial of Evan Gershkovich

The trial against Evan Gershkovich began in Russia

Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter and American citizen, has already endured 15 months in a notorious Moscow prison. Yesterday his trial finally began.

Shortly before the trial began, reporters filmed Gershkovich standing in a glass cage and greeting people in the room, the video shows.

Gershkovich, 32, faces up to 20 years in prison on an espionage charge that he, his employer and the United States have called false and politically motivated. There is little doubt about the outcome of the trial, but there may be hope: a prisoner exchange.

“It is widely accepted that the Russian state views his case as leverage to keep Russians detained, whether in the United States or other Western countries,” said my colleague Ivan Nechepurenko, who is based in Tbilisi, Georgia, and has covered Gershkovich’s case.