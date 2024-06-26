Thursday Briefing: The Trial of Evan Gershkovich

The trial against Evan Gershkovich began in Russia
Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter and American citizen, has already endured 15 months in a notorious Moscow prison. Yesterday his trial finally began.
Shortly before the trial began, reporters filmed Gershkovich standing in a glass cage and greeting people in the room, the video shows.
Gershkovich, 32, faces up to 20 years in prison on an espionage charge that he, his employer and the United States have called false and politically motivated. There is little doubt about the outcome of the trial, but there may be hope: a prisoner exchange.
“It is widely accepted that the Russian state views his case as leverage to keep Russians detained, whether in the United States or other Western countries,” said my colleague Ivan Nechepurenko, who is based in Tbilisi, Georgia, and has covered Gershkovich’s case.
“There will be this trial, but the most important process will be the ongoing talks between Russian and American intelligence services about a possible prisoner exchange,” Ivan said.
Russian authorities have not revealed any evidence to support their accusations. Observers have been banned from attending the trial, which began in the industrial city of Yekaterinburg, near the Ural Mountains. His lawyers have been prohibited from publicly revealing anything they know.
But, Ivan said, Gershkovich has a lot of public support, which could increase pressure on American negotiators, as happened with Brittney Griner, the WNBA star, who was detained in Russia and released in late 2022.
“Basically, it all depends on whether the United States and Russia can reach an agreement,” Ivan told me. Gershkovich is the first Western journalist to be arrested on espionage charges in Russia since the 1980s.
Also in Russia: A prominent playwright and director are being prosecuted for their work. Cultural figures say his trial on terrorism charges is a chilling sign of further repression.
Kenyan leader withdrew tax bill
In a sudden reversal, President William Ruto yesterday said he would not sign a controversial finance bill, a day after human rights groups said at least 23 people were killed during protests in Nairobi against the measure.
“Having listened carefully to Kenyans who have said loudly that they want nothing to do with this finance bill, I give up,” Ruto said in an address to the country, “and therefore, I will not sign the 2024 finance bill, and will subsequently be withdrawn.”
Tuesday was one of the bloodiest days in Kenya’s recent history. Ruto deployed the army to deal with what he called “traitorous” protests. Some people vowed to march again today to protest the crackdown and mourn those killed.
Context: Kenya is Africa’s fastest-growing economy, but it is also on the verge of a fiscal calamity, with domestic and external public debt of $80 billion. Ruto had defended the bill as a way to stabilize the economy. Opponents argued that tax increases would raise the cost of living too much.
The Bolivian army was accused of attempted coup d’état
President Luis Arce said yesterday on social media that members of the Bolivian army had gathered in front of the presidential palace in a coup attempt.
The action appeared to be an attempt by a general to seize the government building.
Standing at the gates of the La Paz palace and surrounded by members of the armed forces, General Juan José Zúñiga said that the Bolivian army, air force and navy were “mobilized” and that “the police are also with us.”
Former President Evo Morales claimed that a “coup d’état” was taking place. “At this moment, Armed Forces personnel and tanks are deployed in Plaza Murillo,” he said on social networks. “Let us call on the social movements of the countryside and the city to defend democracy.”
MORE TOP NEWS
A deadly fungal disease has devastated the world’s frog population. But scientists may have found a solution: saunas.
Researchers in Australia found that sun-heated bricks attract the green-and-gold bell frog, a vulnerable species, and raise its body temperature, helping it fight infections and giving it some degree of immunity.
CONVERSATION STARTERS
Is India the future of international brands?
In a global marketplace reshaped by volatile forces — especially animosity between the United States and China — some multinational retailers are moving away from Chinese factories. Many are instead looking to India, which may be on the cusp of becoming a major manufacturing powerhouse.
The change could strengthen the global supply chain and improve fortunes in India. The country has about one billion people of working age, but only about 430 million jobs, according to an independent research institution. Increased exports could be a source of new jobs, especially for women, who have largely been excluded from the formal labor ranks.