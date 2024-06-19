Thursday Briefing: Russia-North Korea Defense Pledge

Israel’s concerns

Israel often cites two justifications for blocking aid: it wants to stop any supplies that could help Hamas and it wants to keep aid workers safe.

The first reason is the most controversial. U.S. officials and humanitarian groups maintain that Hamas has intercepted very few shipments. Critics say Israel has been too careful with an exaggerated threat or, worse, used aid as a weapon against the Palestinians. “They are trying to provide a plausible cover for collective punishment,” said Jeremy Konyndyk, president of Refugees International, a humanitarian organization.

But Hamas has intercepted some aidand Israel says its precautions prevent the group from taking more.

Other Hamas tactics have also made Israel more cautious. The group often hides behind civilians by placing its agents in hospitals and hiding weapons in schools. Israel, concerned that Hamas may also hide behind humanitarian groups and workers, demands that aid groups report their activities. For example, it approves specific routes in part to ensure that they are truly humanitarian missions and not enemy covert operations.

However, those controls can fail. In April, Israel killed seven World Central Kitchen workers, even though the group said it was coordinating its mission with the military. Israel called the attacks a mistake and apologized for the killings. He fired two of the officers involved and reprimanded others.

“That was a turning point,” said my colleague Adam Rasgon, who lives in Jerusalem. After the killings, Israel opened more crossings to allow aid into Gaza. The Israeli military also announced this week that it would halt operations in parts of southern Gaza during the day; The pause in fighting could help get more aid to the Palestinians.