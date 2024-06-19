Russia and North Korea sign a defense commitment
President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un yesterday revived a Cold War-era mutual defense commitment between Russia and North Korea.
They promised to provide each other with “mutual assistance in case of aggression,” but it was unclear whether such assistance would mean full-fledged military intervention, as the now-defunct 1961 treaty specified.
But Putin said Russia “does not exclude the development of military-technical cooperation” with North Korea, according to the new agreement. He also promised unspecified technological help. If that includes some critical technologies that Kim has tried to perfect, it could help North Korea better attack its adversaries, starting with the United States.
Putin also appears to be done with his years of helping curb North Korea’s nuclear and missile program. “Pyongyang has the right to take reasonable measures to strengthen its own defense capabilities, ensure national security and protect sovereignty,” he said yesterday, although he did not address whether that included further development of the North’s nuclear weapons.
What is stopping aid from reaching Gaza?
Humanitarian groups have thousands of tons of food, fuel and medicine ready to ship to Gaza, but much of it cannot enter. Because?
Some problems are typical of a war zone. Aid groups want to protect their workers from bombs and gunshots. Roads and warehouses are destroyed, making navigation through the terrain difficult. But there have been bigger problems: Israel has enforced opaque rules that turn back aid trucks, citing security concerns. Egypt has blocked aid to protest Israel’s military operations. Hamas has stolen, or attempted to steal, aid shipments for itself.
In other words, the people in charge of allowing aid into Gaza have prioritized their own interests over aid to the Palestinians. In doing so, they have repeatedly made decisions that humanitarian groups cannot overcome.
Israel’s concerns
Israel often cites two justifications for blocking aid: it wants to stop any supplies that could help Hamas and it wants to keep aid workers safe.
The first reason is the most controversial. U.S. officials and humanitarian groups maintain that Hamas has intercepted very few shipments. Critics say Israel has been too careful with an exaggerated threat or, worse, used aid as a weapon against the Palestinians. “They are trying to provide a plausible cover for collective punishment,” said Jeremy Konyndyk, president of Refugees International, a humanitarian organization.
But Hamas has intercepted some aidand Israel says its precautions prevent the group from taking more.
Other Hamas tactics have also made Israel more cautious. The group often hides behind civilians by placing its agents in hospitals and hiding weapons in schools. Israel, concerned that Hamas may also hide behind humanitarian groups and workers, demands that aid groups report their activities. For example, it approves specific routes in part to ensure that they are truly humanitarian missions and not enemy covert operations.
However, those controls can fail. In April, Israel killed seven World Central Kitchen workers, even though the group said it was coordinating its mission with the military. Israel called the attacks a mistake and apologized for the killings. He fired two of the officers involved and reprimanded others.
“That was a turning point,” said my colleague Adam Rasgon, who lives in Jerusalem. After the killings, Israel opened more crossings to allow aid into Gaza. The Israeli military also announced this week that it would halt operations in parts of southern Gaza during the day; The pause in fighting could help get more aid to the Palestinians.
Since Israel controls what goes in and out of Gaza, it has taken much of the blame for the crisis there. But it is not the only country that has stopped supplies to the Palestinians.
After Israel moved into the southern city of Rafah last month, Egypt protested the incursion by blocking aid shipments. He did not want to appear to accept Israeli control of the Rafah crossing and was upset that Israel was operating so close to the Egyptian border. (Consider: Egypt once occupied Gaza, but lost control in 1967 in a war with Israel.)
Egypt has since begun allowing some aid through Kerem Shalom, a border crossing with Israel. Still, the amount of aid reaching Gaza has dropped by almost two-thirds since Israel began its operation in Rafah, according to the UN. Despite these problems, humanitarian groups rarely criticize Egypt for its role in the crisis. “They know Egypt is really important to their operations and also extremely unreceptive to public criticism,” Adam told me.
On the other hand, Palestinians have looted some shipments, out of hunger and desperation or to sell the supplies on Gaza’s black markets.
Far-right Israeli activists also intercepted aid trucks traveling from Jordan to Gaza and destroyed their supplies. Activists argue that Palestinians should not receive aid until Hamas returns the Israeli hostages. The United States sanctions imposed last week in Tsav 9, one of the groups involved in these attacks.
An election
Aid workers often argue that the blame for all of these problems ultimately lies with Israel: people in Gaza are starving because Israel began its military campaign in the territory; has the power to stop war.
But Israel has genuine national security interests in destroying Hamas. He wants to ensure that nothing like the October 7 attack can happen again. To achieve this, Israeli leaders believe they have to fight throughout Gaza. In that sense, Israel has put the security of Israelis above that of Gazans, a predictable, if controversial, choice in the war.
North Macedonia is laying claim to Alexander the Great and other historical figures in a bid to build a national identity. Greece and Bulgaria are not happy. They consider that the new country, born just 33 years ago, annexes their heritage and their heroes.
Remembering Willie Mays
Willie Mays, the Giants center fielder whom many considered the greatest baseball player in history, has died at age 93. Known as “Say Hey Kid,” he hit a whopping 660 home runs in his career.
But Mays was more than a complete player: he was one of the most charismatic figures in the game and in America. He captured the ardor of baseball fans at a time when black players were still emerging in the major leagues and segregation was still gripping his native South.
“The numbers and accolades tell only part of the story,” writes my colleague Kurt Streeter. “Because it was as “Mays played, the way he bent the limits of baseball to his will with his intelligence, his speed, his style and his power, that marks him out as the most beloved of stars.”