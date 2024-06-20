Three takeaways from Putin’s trip to Vietnam

Unlike North Korea, which is a pariah in the West, Vietnam has been courted by the United States in its effort to contain China’s growing global influence. In the past year alone, Hanoi also hosted President Biden and China’s top leader Xi Jinping.

Putin’s visit to Vietnam is part of an effort by the Russian leader to show that, despite Western attempts to isolate him over his invasion of Ukraine, world leaders still accept him. His trip late last year to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, two key U.S. partners in the Middle East, underscored this point.

He received a 21-gun salute at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, an important historical site in the center of the capital. As is usual in the script, Vietnamese schoolchildren, waving Russian and Vietnamese flags, lined the streets of Hanoi as Putin’s motorcade passed by. It was Putin’s fifth trip to the country since 2001, but the first since his full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Vietnam and Russia share a long history linked by ideology. In 1950, the Soviet Union was one of the first countries to grant diplomatic recognition to what was then the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, or North Vietnam.

Nguyen Phu Trong, the powerful head of the Vietnamese Communist Party, told Putin that, as someone who had lived and studied in Russia, he still fondly remembers “this great and beautiful country of Russia, with warm feelings,” according to Tuoi Tre of Vietnam. newspaper.