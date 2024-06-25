Three ideas to beat the heat and the people who made them a reality

An app that helps people find relief from the heat.

A small insurance policy that pays working women when temperatures rise.

Local laws that help outdoor workers get water and shade on sweltering days.

As dangerous heat becomes impossible to ignore, a number of practical innovations are emerging around the world to protect those most vulnerable to its dangers. What is notable is that these efforts do not require unproven technologies. Instead, they are based on ideas that are practical and already known to work.

They offer a window into the need to adapt to the new dangers of extreme heat that have manifested themselves vividly in recent weeks, killing still untold numbers of religious pilgrims, tourists and election workers around the world and increasing visitation to wards. heat emergency. related ailments in the United States.

The World Meteorological Organization has said heat now kills more people than any other extreme weather hazard and has called for many more to be done. “Personalized climate products and services” to protect people’s health, including easy-to-use tools to find help.