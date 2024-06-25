Three ideas to beat the heat and the people who made them a reality

An app that helps people find relief from the heat.
A small insurance policy that pays working women when temperatures rise.
Local laws that help outdoor workers get water and shade on sweltering days.
As dangerous heat becomes impossible to ignore, a number of practical innovations are emerging around the world to protect those most vulnerable to its dangers. What is notable is that these efforts do not require unproven technologies. Instead, they are based on ideas that are practical and already known to work.
They offer a window into the need to adapt to the new dangers of extreme heat that have manifested themselves vividly in recent weeks, killing still untold numbers of religious pilgrims, tourists and election workers around the world and increasing visitation to wards. heat emergency. related ailments in the United States.
The World Meteorological Organization has said heat now kills more people than any other extreme weather hazard and has called for many more to be done. “Personalized climate products and services” to protect people’s health, including easy-to-use tools to find help.
There’s an application for that
Iphigenia Keramitsoglou is an atmospheric physicist who specializes in remote sensing data. She looks at the world from far away.
Much of his work, however, is anything but remote. Dr. Keramitsoglou led a team that created a mobile phone application to provide users with real-time information on how to stay cool.
Put your location in Global Extreme and will display color-coded outdoor temperature, air quality, and heat risk levels. You’ll populate a map with places to cool off: parks, pools, fountains, and air-conditioned public buildings like libraries. Tell the app where you want to go (for example, from an apartment to a museum) and it will offer you three options: the fastest route, the most interesting route, and the most interesting route with places to rest.
It draws from the reams of useful data that Dr. Keramitsoglou, research director at the National Observatory in Athens, knew was available but was not collected in one useful place: weather data, tree maps, locations of swimming pools. city.
“What’s better than putting all this information in people’s hands?” he said in a recent interview, as warm winds blew through Athens, a harbinger of wildfire weather. “This was the motivation, to put things that I know exist in people’s hands, so that this information can be useful and save lives.”
Greece has been on the front lines of heat and wildfires for the past few years. This month, when temperatures surpassed 100 degrees Fahrenheit, or 38 degrees Celsius, several tourists across the country are believed to have died from heat-related causes. In Athens, authorities closed the Acropolis, a tourist magnet, as a precaution.
In 2018, one of the first versions of Extrema Global was launched in Athens. The app has since expanded to include Paris, Milan and Rotterdam. Other cities have generated similar applications. Melbourne has an app that maps shaded routes for walkers and cyclists, and Barcelona has a mobile app that maps the city’s fountains.
Small insurance policy, big effect
Hansa Ahir, 55, grandmother of two, goes to work before dawn to prevent her city from drowning in its own garbage.
A small insurance program is saving her from drowning in debt.
Ahir walks through piles of trash in the historic Indian city of Ahmedabad and gathers everything that can be recycled (soda bottles, tomato cans, glass jars) and then takes it home to clean, separate and sell. On average, he earns 200 rupees a day, about $2.40.
Since March, he said, extreme heat has cut his income in half. By mid-morning it is too hot to work. Her arms are red from the rash. There are no public taps to refill her water bottle. She has been sick.
What’s keeping her alive is a small, new insurance program that acts as a safety net on dangerously hot days, offered to her by the Self-Employed Women’s Association, an organization of 2.9 million women. that Ahir joined 20 years ago. The insurance policy cost him Rs 200 for one year of coverage.
“I was very surprised. I had never heard of insurance that covered my inability to work in the heat,” Ahir said by phone this week. “I thought, ‘Let’s try it.’ It’s just a day’s wages.”
It wasn’t just that an insurance product was available. It was that it came through an organization that she trusted.
The small insurance idea was presented to the women’s association by an American climate finance expert, Kathy Baughman McLeod, who runs a non-profit group called Climate Resilience for All. She raised $250,000 to defray the cost of the premiums. The women’s group started it as a pilot program in 2023. This year, 50,000 members signed up: market vendors, subsistence farmers and waste recyclers like Ms. Ahir.
For women, Baughman McLeod said, it was “a leap of faith” to spend their money on this completely new type of insurance. Many of those leaps of faith are necessary, she said, given the dangers. “We are just learning how to deal with the heat. It is a new reality that we all face.”
The program works like this: When temperatures are predicted to reach dangerous levels, Ms. Ahir receives warning messages on her cell phone. When temperatures reach that threshold, insurance payments are triggered.
In May, when the city’s maximum temperature reached 104 degrees Fahrenheit, or 40 degrees Celsius, for three consecutive days, Ms. Ahir received a payment of 400 rupees into her bank account. With him she bought medicine and food. In June, when daily highs reached 115 degrees Fahrenheit, she received an additional 750 rupees. With that she paid the rent.
A legal right to the shadow
Like many children of farmworkers, Edgar Franks began helping his parents in the fields before starting high school. There was an early summer asparagus harvest in Eastern Washington, then late summer strawberries in Western Washington, and then back to Texas in September for school.
Now 44, Franks is helping a new generation of farmworker families adapt to a new danger: extreme temperatures, sometimes mixed with wildfire smoke hanging over the fields.
Mr. Franks organized farmworkers to pressure Washington State to implement new rules to protect the health of farmworkers. When temperatures reach 80 degrees Fahrenheit, farmworkers have the right by law to request shade, water and paid breaks.
Washington is one of five states in the country that has protection rules for outdoor workers instead. It’s a contrast to rollbacks of similar rules in Texas and Florida, where state laws now ban local ordinances that gave outdoor workers the right to drink water and rest on excessively hot days.
Outdoor workers in agriculture and construction are among the most vulnerable than what the International Labor Organization says they are 2.4 billion workers at risk of heat hazards around the world.
Washington’s heat protection rules first arrived in 2008, but the old threshold of 89 degrees Fahrenheit was not enough to protect outdoor workers. Farmworkers picketed outside the state Department of Labor offices. Several labor and community groups, including Familias Unidas por la Justicia, the union for which Mr. Franks works, petitioned state officials.
The current emergency rules, with a lower threshold, were approved in 2023. “People are still not familiar with the rules. It is still almost new,” said Tomás Ramón Vásquez, one of the founders of Familias Unidas.
Ramón, 39, is no stranger to the dangers of heat. High temperatures exacerbated a long drought in his hometown of Oaxaca, Mexico, more than 20 years ago. His neighbors fought to grow corn. The wells dried up. There was no other job nearby, so Mr. Ramon left and headed to California, then Oregon, and then the berry fields of Washington.
Franks says summers have changed since his teenage years in the country. “It is considerably worse. It really shows,” he stated. “You can feel the heat, even if it’s 80.”