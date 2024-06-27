These are the officials selected for the main EU jobs

The selection of these three senior politicians, who have strong working relationships with each other, is an effort by European Union leaders to place relatively centrist figures at the head of key institutions despite the rise of extreme political leaders. right, such as Giorgia Meloni in Italy, as well as ultranationalist and nativist parties, such as Marine Le Pen’s National Rally in France.

Von der Leyen’s re-election will face a tough test in the European Parliament, the bloc’s only elected institution, where she will have to lobby for a majority in the 720-seat assembly, in a secret vote that will take place in mid-September. July. He belongs to a center-right group that is the largest in Parliament, but is far from achieving a majority.

European Commission: a second term

Ms von der Leyen, 65, has become an unexpected wartime leader for the European Union in her role as president of the European Commission since 2019, gaining greater prominence on the world stage than she ever had. in her career as a German politician.

Often known by her initials, “VDL”, in political circles, Ms von der Leyen became a household name in the European Union after leading a response on behalf of member states to the coronavirus pandemic, including the joint purchase of vaccines and an economic stimulus program financed by jointly issued debt, both first.

His most recent policy has been his staunch support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. He has used the commission’s resources to lobby for arms funding and reconstruction of Ukraine, as well as for the country to one day join the European Union.