These are the officials selected for the main EU jobs

European Union leaders on Thursday chose three senior politicians to head the bloc’s institutions for the next five years, signaling their commitment to Ukraine and the need for stability amid electoral setbacks in Europe and, potentially, the United States.
At a summit in Brussels, the heads of government of the EU’s 27 members agreed to nominate Ursula von der Leyen, a German conservative, for a second term at the head of the powerful European Commission, the bloc’s executive branch.
António Costa, a socialist and until recently prime minister of Portugal, was elected president of the European Council, which includes those 27 heads of government, balancing Ms von der Leyen’s political and geographical background.
And Prime Minister Kaja Kallas of Estonia, a hawk against Russia, was the official chosen to become the bloc’s top diplomat.
The selection of these three senior politicians, who have strong working relationships with each other, is an effort by European Union leaders to place relatively centrist figures at the head of key institutions despite the rise of extreme political leaders. right, such as Giorgia Meloni in Italy, as well as ultranationalist and nativist parties, such as Marine Le Pen’s National Rally in France.
Von der Leyen’s re-election will face a tough test in the European Parliament, the bloc’s only elected institution, where she will have to lobby for a majority in the 720-seat assembly, in a secret vote that will take place in mid-September. July. He belongs to a center-right group that is the largest in Parliament, but is far from achieving a majority.
European Commission: a second term
Ms von der Leyen, 65, has become an unexpected wartime leader for the European Union in her role as president of the European Commission since 2019, gaining greater prominence on the world stage than she ever had. in her career as a German politician.
Often known by her initials, “VDL”, in political circles, Ms von der Leyen became a household name in the European Union after leading a response on behalf of member states to the coronavirus pandemic, including the joint purchase of vaccines and an economic stimulus program financed by jointly issued debt, both first.
His most recent policy has been his staunch support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. He has used the commission’s resources to lobby for arms funding and reconstruction of Ukraine, as well as for the country to one day join the European Union.
Von der Leyen, who deeply supports strong European ties with the United States, has quickly become one of Europe’s most trusted leaders for President Biden and his administration. This close alliance has been particularly evident in the promotion of major sanctions against Russia after its large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
EU leaders, who nominate these senior officials, noted that, despite some criticism, they were happy with the way von der Leyen had managed to direct the commission’s tens of thousands of expert staff and resources. to underpin the bloc’s response to the main crises of the last five years.
Ms von der Leyen, a workaholic who practically lives in a studio in her 13th-floor office at the European Commission, has been criticised for being a micromanager, which has alienated some senior members of the commission. More recently, her seemingly uncritical support for Israel in its war in Gaza has been criticised by some for not being representative of the EU’s overall position. Some have also said she is not open enough with the media and the general public.
The New York Times has demanded the commission in a freedom of information case, seeking disclosure of messages exchanged between it and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla during the negotiation of EU Covid-19 vaccine contracts. The exact terms and costs of the multibillion-dollar acquisition, the bloc’s largest ever, remain secret.
European Council: Friends from the other side of the aisle
Costa, 62, a former socialist prime minister of Portugal, was elected president of the European Council. The Council is the institution that brings together the national governments of the member states and analyses their preferences.
The job involves some tricky diplomacy, as the council president is tasked with coordinating and leading negotiations among the 27 leaders who come from different political backgrounds and primarily defend the narrow interests of their own countries. Mr. Costa will replace Charles Michel, a Belgian politician. Mr. Costa’s two-and-a-half-year term can be renewed once.
Costa’s appointment is a nod to the European Parliament’s second-largest political group, the Socialists and Democrats. He has a good relationship with Ms von der Leyen, with whom he worked as Portugal’s prime minister during her first term in office.
With this appointment, Mr. Costa, of Mozambican and Indian descent, will become the first person of color to hold a senior position in the European Union.
He has had problems at home, following corruption allegations against his chief of staff last year, but has not been personally accused of any crime. He preemptively resigned from his position after those allegations surfaced in November 2023.
The highest-ranking diplomat: Baltic Bolt
The leaders also chose Kallas, Estonia’s prime minister, to become the bloc’s top diplomat, succeeding Josep Borrell Fontelles.
Mr. Borrell, a Spanish socialist, has a reputation for being outspoken, which proved to be both an advantage and a disadvantage, depending on your point of view, throughout his tenure.
He has repeatedly expressed support for the creation of a Palestinian state and has criticized Israel for the way it conducts its war against Hamas.
But he also drew attention for comments describing Europe as “a garden” and juxtaposing it with other parts of the world, which he called “a jungle.” The comments, made as Europe struggled to rally global support for Ukraine, in part because of the long shadow of colonialism, sparked accusations of neocolonialism and racism.
Selecting Kallas, who will have to give up her post as prime minister to take up the new role, will serve as a strong signal to Russia. Kallas, 47, is a fierce critic of the Kremlin and one of the most outspoken pro-Ukrainian voices in the bloc.
While the European Union is not a major diplomatic force, and its member governments prefer to maintain control of their own foreign policy rather than assign it to a collective centre, its position vis-a-vis Russia is important. The bloc, on a collective level, also controls a significant set of sanctions against several countries around the world, including Iran and Russia.
