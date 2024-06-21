The United States reveals rules to curb investments in Chinese technology

The Biden administration on Friday outlined its plans to curb new U.S. investments in critical Chinese technology industries that could be used to upgrade China’s military, further straining economic ties with Beijing at a time when trade tensions are rising.

The Treasury Department’s proposed rules would prohibit certain U.S. investments in Chinese companies that are developing semiconductors, quantum computers and artificial intelligence systems. The Biden administration is trying to block U.S. funding from helping China develop advanced technology that could be used for weapons tracking, government intelligence and surveillance.

The regulations are expected to be finalized by the end of this year. They come nearly a year after President Biden signed an executive order calling for an investment ban, which will largely affect venture capital and private equity firms doing business with Chinese companies.

“This proposed rule promotes our national security by preventing the many benefits that certain U.S. investments provide, beyond simple capital, from supporting the development of sensitive technologies in countries that may use them to threaten our national security,” said Paul Rosen, assistant to the Treasury Department. secretary of investment security.