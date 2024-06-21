The United States reveals rules to curb investments in Chinese technology

The Biden administration on Friday outlined its plans to curb new U.S. investments in critical Chinese technology industries that could be used to upgrade China’s military, further straining economic ties with Beijing at a time when trade tensions are rising.
The Treasury Department’s proposed rules would prohibit certain U.S. investments in Chinese companies that are developing semiconductors, quantum computers and artificial intelligence systems. The Biden administration is trying to block U.S. funding from helping China develop advanced technology that could be used for weapons tracking, government intelligence and surveillance.
The regulations are expected to be finalized by the end of this year. They come nearly a year after President Biden signed an executive order calling for an investment ban, which will largely affect venture capital and private equity firms doing business with Chinese companies.
“This proposed rule promotes our national security by preventing the many benefits that certain U.S. investments provide, beyond simple capital, from supporting the development of sensitive technologies in countries that may use them to threaten our national security,” said Paul Rosen, assistant to the Treasury Department. secretary of investment security.
The restrictions require investors to notify the Treasury Department about certain types of transactions, and some types of investments are explicitly prohibited. As part of the program, the Treasury Department has the power to force a divestment and violations could be referred to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution.
The rules apply to equity investments, debt financing that could be converted into equity, and joint ventures.
The Biden administration has emphasized that the new investment restrictions are intended to be specifically targeted and that the United States is not trying to block all investment in China.
Although diplomatic relations between the United States and China have strengthened over the past year with more frequent dialogue, economic tension remains high.
Last month, Mr. Biden announced a sharp increase in tariffs on a series of Chinese imports, including electric vehicles, solar cells, semiconductors and advanced batteries, in an effort to protect strategic American industries from a new wave of competitors that it said were unfairly subsidized by Beijing.
Chinese officials have expressed concern to their American counterparts, including Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, about the new investment restrictions. They come at a time when foreign investment in China has been declining.
Rodio Group Data Last year it was found that US investment in China had fallen to an average of $10 billion a year since 2019, down from an annual average of $14 billion between 2005 and 2018. US venture capital investment in China fell to a 10-year low of $1.3 billion. in 2022.
The Biden administration has been pressuring US allies to create their own programs to screen investments in China.
Congressional lawmakers have also been working on legislation that would make scrutiny of sensitive investments in Chinese technology sectors part of U.S. law.
“When we allow American companies to invest in sectors like artificial intelligence and semiconductors in China, we are putting our national security and economic future at risk,” said Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania. “The administration’s proposed rule is a good start, but I will continue to push to pass my bipartisan legislation to make permanent an overseas investment screening program.”