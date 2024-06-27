The tag to remember your friend’s pet’s name

Kiyomi Lowe regularly hears people mispronounce her name or sometimes forget it altogether. “I get Naomi, Kaiomi and sometimes Kimmy,” she said. She doesn’t mind: “I’ll respond to anything.”

She is less forgiving when friends and acquaintances forget the name of her dog, a shar-pei. “I understand Bruno a lot,” she said. To which she replies: “‘No, it’s Brutus!’ The dog doesn’t care. But I take care of the dog.”

Ms. Lowe is a stylist at Al’s Barber Shop, a popular six-chair salon in Boulder, near the University of Colorado campus. One recent morning, she struck up a lively conversation with her fellow stylists and several clients about a delicate question: Should you be responsible for remembering the name of a friend’s pet? What is the label?

“It’s a great question,” said Jen Himes, a hairstylist, who admitted that she sometimes got the name wrong, which pained her. “I’ve gotten a lot of pet names wrong. I’d say, ‘How’s Pookie?’ And they’d say, ‘It’s Rufus!’ or whatever.”