The Supreme Court of Brazil decriminalizes the possession of marijuana for personal use

Brazil decriminalized marijuana for personal use on Wednesday, making the nation of 203 million people the largest to take such a step and the latest sign of growing global acceptance of the drug.
Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled that Brazilians could possess up to 40 grams of cannabis (roughly enough for 80 joints) without facing penalties, a decision that would take effect within days and remain in place for the next 18 months.
The court asked Brazil’s Congress and health authorities to then set the permanent amount of marijuana that citizens could possess. The sale of marijuana remains a criminal offense.
Thousands of Brazilians are serving prison sentences for possessing an amount of marijuana below the new threshold, legal analysts said. It’s unclear how the decision would affect those convictions.
Many are black men, who make up 61 percent of drug trafficking prosecutions but 27 percent of the population. Studies have shown Thousands of black Brazilians have been convicted in situations that have resulted in lesser or no charges against white people.
Brazil has long taken a tough criminal approach to drugs, so its decision to effectively allow citizens to smoke marijuana is part of a notable shift in public opinion and public policy on the drug over the past two decades. More than 20 countries have decriminalized or legalized the recreational use of marijuana, most in Europe and America.
Mexico legalized marijuana in 2021; Luxembourg did it too last year; and Germany in April.
Canada and Uruguay have allowed the authorized sale of marijuana for years. Many more countries have decriminalized marijuana, meaning they have abolished criminal penalties for possessing small amounts of the drug, although it remains technically illegal and authorities still pursue traffickers.
In many cases, the changes have been part of a broader policy shift to treat drug use as a health problem rather than a criminal act.
In the United States, marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, but states can now set their own policies. Since voters in Colorado and Washington first approved recreational marijuana use in 2012, more than half of Americans They live in states where marijuana is legal.
Seventy percent of Americans now believe marijuana should be legal, according to galupup from 31 percent in 2000.
Brazil has had the opposite experience. While the country now has a more lenient federal marijuana policy than the United States, far fewer Brazilians favor the drug than Americans.
Less than a third of Brazilians said they supported decriminalizing marijuana, according to a March survey of 2,000 people according to Datafolha, a Brazilian pollster.
Still, the liberalization of drug policies has led to changes in attitudes in many parts of the world, according to Angela Me, head of research at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
“The perception of the risk of cannabis has decreased and this is seen in the data on the percentage of young people who believe that cannabis is harmful,” he said. “There has been a huge drop in both North America and Europe.”
Brazil’s Supreme Court decriminalized marijuana after nearly a decade of deliberations on a 2009 court case. That case centered on a 55-year-old man who was caught with 3 grams of marijuana while in prison on a separate charge in São Paul. He was sentenced to two months of community service, but his lawyer appealed, arguing that punishing drug users violated Brazil’s Constitution.
Since 2015, the Supreme Court has delayed ruling on the case because the justices disagreed about how to distinguish between users and dealers, which drugs should be decriminalized and who should be in charge of setting drug policy. The court reached a majority on Tuesday and finalized its decision on Wednesday.
In the ruling, Supreme Court Chief Justice Luís Roberto Barroso said the decision does not condone marijuana use but rather recognizes failed drug policies, which have led to the mass incarceration of poor youth, pushing many of them into organized crime.
“At no time are we legalizing or saying that drug use is a positive thing,” he said. “The strategies we have adopted are not working.”
In 2006, Brazil’s Congress passed a law that aimed to increase penalties for drug traffickers and reduce them for consumers.
The law required lighter forms of punishment for drug users, such as community service. However, the law was vague about what constituted a dealer, and critics say police and prosecutors have used it to jail more drug users.
Ten years after the law was passed, the percentage of prisoners detained on drug charges increased from 9 percent to 28 percent. According to Human Rights Watch.
Studies have shown that black men have been disproportionately affected. A study of drug cases between 2010 and 2020 in São Paulo, Brazil’s largest city, showed that police classified 31,000 black Brazilians as traffickers in situations where whites were treated as users, according to the Institute of Education and Insper Research, a Brazilian university. .
“Skin color is important when it comes to applying drug law,” said Cristiano Maronna, director of Justa, a research group that studies the Brazilian judicial system. “The darker the skin,” he said, “the more likely you are to be charged with trafficking, even in small amounts.”
In its decision, the Supreme Court wanted to clarify the boundary between possession and trafficking. The court said a person could be charged with trafficking if other items commonly used in drug sales, such as a scale, are found on them.
Maronna said that despite the new policy, Brazil still has some of the harshest drug laws in Latin America, which has helped fill the country’s prisons. Brazil has the third largest prison population in the world, after the United States and China.
Even before the new marijuana policy was finalized, there were already efforts by Brazil to undo it. Conservatives in Brazil’s Congress are pushing a bill that would amend the Constitution to criminalize any possession of marijuana.
Congressional leaders have said the issue should be left to Congress and that most lawmakers oppose decriminalization.