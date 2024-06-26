The Supreme Court of Brazil decriminalizes the possession of marijuana for personal use

Many are black men, who make up 61 percent of drug trafficking prosecutions but 27 percent of the population. Studies have shown Thousands of black Brazilians have been convicted in situations that have resulted in lesser or no charges against white people.

Brazil has long taken a tough criminal approach to drugs, so its decision to effectively allow citizens to smoke marijuana is part of a notable shift in public opinion and public policy on the drug over the past two decades. More than 20 countries have decriminalized or legalized the recreational use of marijuana, most in Europe and America.

Mexico legalized marijuana in 2021; Luxembourg did it too last year; and Germany in April.

Canada and Uruguay have allowed the authorized sale of marijuana for years. Many more countries have decriminalized marijuana, meaning they have abolished criminal penalties for possessing small amounts of the drug, although it remains technically illegal and authorities still pursue traffickers.

In many cases, the changes have been part of a broader policy shift to treat drug use as a health problem rather than a criminal act.

In the United States, marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, but states can now set their own policies. Since voters in Colorado and Washington first approved recreational marijuana use in 2012, more than half of Americans They live in states where marijuana is legal.