The southern border, fears of terrorism and the arrest of eight Tajik men

The dramatic episode unfolded as anxiety mounted among U.S. officials, who have been warning for months that the conflict in Gaza and unrest in Central Asia could spread to the United States, most likely in the form of small radicalized groups acting on their own initiative. or lone wolf terrorists.

The new details about the FBI investigation and the decision to arrest the men underscore the avalanche of terrorist threats flooding national security agencies, some coming from well-known international actors, others from emerging hot spots like Tajikistan.

Since the Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7, the FBI has received “more than 1,800 reports of threats or other types of tips or leads that are in some way related or have a nexus to the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza,” Lisa Monaco said. , the deputy attorney general said in a television interview in December. She added that many of the cases were resolved without incident.

National security officials are deeply concerned about the pace of threats.

“As I look back on my career in law enforcement, I would be hard-pressed to think of a time when so many different threats to our public and national security were so elevated at the same time, but that is the case as I sit here today. ”FBI Director Christopher A. Wray told Congress this month, just days before the men were arrested.

An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment.

For years, Republicans and conservative media outlets have described the potential dangers posed by terrorists who could enter the country across the southwest border along with tens of thousands of Latin American migrants. Those fears, for the most part, have not come to fruition.