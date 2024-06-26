The southern border, fears of terrorism and the arrest of eight Tajik men

When eight Tajik men sought asylum on the southwestern border of the United States months ago, federal authorities had no reason to doubt that they were desperate immigrants fleeing a poor country in war-torn Central Asia.
But shortly after they were admitted into the country, the FBI learned they may have ties to the Islamic State and opened a counterterrorism investigation.
This was no ordinary investigation. Dozens of personnel closely monitored the men as they headed to different cities in the United States, authorities said. The White House was updated periodically.
The office hoped to gather information on a broader terrorist network. But growing concerns about a possible attack in at least one location led to the arrest of the eight men earlier this month on immigration charges, according to several U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive investigation. So far, the men have not been charged with any terrorism-related crimes.
The dramatic episode unfolded as anxiety mounted among U.S. officials, who have been warning for months that the conflict in Gaza and unrest in Central Asia could spread to the United States, most likely in the form of small radicalized groups acting on their own initiative. or lone wolf terrorists.
The new details about the FBI investigation and the decision to arrest the men underscore the avalanche of terrorist threats flooding national security agencies, some coming from well-known international actors, others from emerging hot spots like Tajikistan.
Since the Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7, the FBI has received “more than 1,800 reports of threats or other types of tips or leads that are in some way related or have a nexus to the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza,” Lisa Monaco said. , the deputy attorney general said in a television interview in December. She added that many of the cases were resolved without incident.
National security officials are deeply concerned about the pace of threats.
“As I look back on my career in law enforcement, I would be hard-pressed to think of a time when so many different threats to our public and national security were so elevated at the same time, but that is the case as I sit here today. ”FBI Director Christopher A. Wray told Congress this month, just days before the men were arrested.
An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment.
For years, Republicans and conservative media outlets have described the potential dangers posed by terrorists who could enter the country across the southwest border along with tens of thousands of Latin American migrants. Those fears, for the most part, have not come to fruition.
It is still unclear whether the men were actually planning a terrorist attack, whether led by the Islamic State or inspired by the extremist group. But the resources the FBI devoted to the case underscore the seriousness with which the bureau continues to view the threat as a top priority.
The arrests come at a time of heightened political attention to border security. The issue has become a major source of contention between President Biden and former President Donald J. Trump, who frequently speaks of “immigration crime.”
Still, Rep. Jim Himes, a Democrat from Connecticut and ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, urged that the incident be put into context. He warned that the “number of fatal terrorist attacks committed by undocumented immigrants who crossed our southern border is zero” and that the “number of Americans injured by foreign-born terrorists who entered the country illegally is zero.”
Tajik followers of the Islamic State (especially within an affiliate known as ISIS-K) have taken increasingly prominent roles in several recent terrorist attacks. In the past year alone, Tajiks have been involved in attacks in Russia, Iran and Turkey, as well as foiled plots in Europe.
ISIS-K, or Islamic State Khorasan Province, was founded in Afghanistan in 2015 by disgruntled members of the Pakistani Taliban, who later embraced a more violent version of Islam. The group saw its ranks reduced by about half, to between 1,500 and 2,000 fighters, by 2021 due to a combination of US airstrikes and Afghan commando attacks that killed many of its leaders.
The group gained new momentum shortly after the Taliban overthrew the Afghan government that year. During the US military withdrawal from the country in August 2021, ISIS-K carried out a suicide attack at Kabul International Airport that killed 13 US soldiers and up to 170 civilians.
ISIS-K has since revived some of its global ambitions, with Tajiks making up more than half of its several thousand troops, experts said.
Russia is a frequent target, but ISIS-K has also vowed to attack Americans and the United States.
Most details surrounding the FBI investigation remain secret, but interviews with several US officials familiar with the case have provided additional information.
Officials said the men entered the United States through the border in Southern California and Texas beginning in 2023. All are ethnic Tajiks, but at least one had a Russian passport. It’s possible some of the men knew each other.
They headed to Los Angeles, Philadelphia and New York, where there are large Central Asian populations. Once the FBI determined that the men might have a connection to the Islamic State or sympathized with the group, the bureau was able to uncover their whereabouts.
That set off a sprawling investigation reminiscent of the bureau’s post-9/11 efforts to track multiple terrorism suspects in foiled attacks, such as a plot against the New York subway in 2009. In previous high-priority terrorism investigations, the The FBI has relied on aerial surveillance and a critical warrantless surveillance program known as Section 702 to gather intelligence.
The program authorizes the government to collect the communications of targeted foreigners abroad for intelligence purposes, including when those individuals interact with Americans.
The stakes were high for the FBI and Mr. Wray. If any of the men had slipped away and carried out a terrorist attack, he would have blamed the bureau for not stopping him sooner and would have faced more withering Republican criticism. However, there is always a trade-off. The arrests make it difficult to gather information about a possible network.
In the case of the Tajiks, officials said, it is not yet known what the men were doing, whether they were being directed by a terrorist group outside the United States or had been inspired to carry out an attack on their own.
Whatever the FBI eventually learned about the men’s movements prompted counterterrorism bureau officials to pull them off the street and arrest them on immigration charges. Agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the FBI detained the men, whose names have not been identified, over the weekend of June 8 in New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.
Federal authorities have not revealed in public leading investigators to believe the men might be involved in terrorism. At the time, law enforcement officials would only say that the men were arrested after unspecified “derogatory information” was discovered about them.
In a separate case, lawyers representing a group of citizens of Uzbekistan sued the U.S. government in federal court in February, alleging that immigrants from the Central Asian country had been detained at the southern border.
If the Tajiks are detained only on immigration charges and not other federal crimes, they will almost certainly be deported, officials said.
In his testimony before Congress before the arrests, Wray hinted at the threat even as the FBI quietly watched the suspects.
“But now, there is growing concern about the possibility of a coordinated attack here at home, similar to the ISIS-K attack we saw on the Russian concert hall in March,” Wray said.
More than 130 people were killed in that attack near Moscow, and several of the arrested suspects are Tajiks.
Julian E. Barnes and Glenn Zorzal contributed reports.