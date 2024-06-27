The rich Gulf states have enormous ambitions. Will extreme heat stop them?

The rich petrostates of the Persian Gulf have big plans for the future: they hope to attract more and more tourists and investors, organize major sporting events, build new cities and diversify their economies away from oil.

But they face a looming threat they can’t easily buy their way out of: the extreme and sometimes deadly heat that roasts their countries every summer, and which climate change is expected to exacerbate in the coming decades.

Sweltering temperatures increase energy demand, wear down infrastructure, endanger workers and make even the simplest outdoor activities not just unpleasant but potentially dangerous. All of that will impose a significant long-term tax on the Gulf countries’ vast ambitions, experts say.

“We keep thinking that we want to grow bigger and bigger, but we don’t think about the implications of climate change in the future,” said Aisha Al-Sarihi, an Omani researcher at the National University of Singapore’s Middle East Institute. . “If we keep expanding and expanding, it means we need more energy, more water and more electricity, especially for cooling. But there are limits, and we see those limits today.”