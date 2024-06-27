The rich Gulf states have enormous ambitions. Will extreme heat stop them?

The rich petrostates of the Persian Gulf have big plans for the future: they hope to attract more and more tourists and investors, organize major sporting events, build new cities and diversify their economies away from oil.
But they face a looming threat they can’t easily buy their way out of: the extreme and sometimes deadly heat that roasts their countries every summer, and which climate change is expected to exacerbate in the coming decades.
Sweltering temperatures increase energy demand, wear down infrastructure, endanger workers and make even the simplest outdoor activities not just unpleasant but potentially dangerous. All of that will impose a significant long-term tax on the Gulf countries’ vast ambitions, experts say.
“We keep thinking that we want to grow bigger and bigger, but we don’t think about the implications of climate change in the future,” said Aisha Al-Sarihi, an Omani researcher at the National University of Singapore’s Middle East Institute. . “If we keep expanding and expanding, it means we need more energy, more water and more electricity, especially for cooling. But there are limits, and we see those limits today.”
The threat of extreme heat became clear this week when Saudi Arabia announced that more than 1,300 people had died during the annual haj pilgrimage to Mecca, including at least 11 Americans. Saudi officials said most of those who died had made the journey without permits that would have given them access to thermal protection, leaving them vulnerable to temperatures that sometimes exceeded 120 degrees.
The deaths raised questions about Saudi Arabia’s handling of the event, which attracted more than 1.8 million Muslims to the holy city of Mecca.
The kingdom and other Gulf countries are investing huge amounts of their oil wealth in efforts to boost their economies and move up the list of popular global destinations.
Saudi Arabia is building ultra-high-end resorts on the Red Sea coast and a futuristic city known as Neom in the northwestern desert. Qatar hosted the men’s soccer World Cup last year and has hosted other international sporting events and trade fairs. The UAE hosted a splashy World Expo and its pro-business policies have helped it become a playground for the hyper-rich.
But these countries face significant environmental challenges.
Everyone has long had scorching summers, but scientists say climate change has already made the season longer and hotter, a trend that is expected to accelerate in the coming decades. Some projections warn of weeks-long heat waves with temperatures of up to 132 degrees during the second half of this century. Such high temperatures can endanger human life.
Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, are among the most water-scarce in the world, meaning available water barely meets demand. That forces them to import water or remove salt from seawater, a costly and energy-intensive process.
Many Gulf countries have announced sweeping environmental initiatives aimed at dramatically reducing carbon emissions, greening large cities and developing climate-friendly technologies. They have also invested heavily in efforts to mitigate the dangers of extreme heat, often with measures that other Middle Eastern countries facing high temperatures, such as Egypt, Yemen and Iraq, cannot afford.
But money is not always enough.
This month, sudden power outages hit parts of Kuwait, a major oil exporter. In some areas, traffic lights went out and people were trapped in elevators as the temperature soared to 125 degrees.
Authorities blamed rising energy demand that overwhelmed power plants. To reduce the burden, the government has imposed rolling blackouts during the hottest hours of the day, forcing people to seek alternative air-conditioned spaces.
The summer heat drastically restricts life in Kuwait, disrupting when people work and sleep and keeping those who can afford it in air-conditioned environments.
Fatima Al Sarraf, a family doctor in Kuwait City, said she went for long runs in the winter, but was forced to run on an indoor treadmill or go to the mall in the summer to get in her daily steps.
“I don’t go out at all,” said Dr. Al Sarraf, 27.
He fears for the future.
“If the temperature continues to rise, especially in the summer periods, Kuwait is expected to become uninhabitable,” he said. “This change will definitely affect future generations.”
Other countries appear to be managing the heat better, although they still face challenges.
Qatar has used the wealth generated by its status as one of the world’s leading exporters of liquefied natural gas to cool outdoor areas, even during the hottest hours of the day. The stadiums it built for the 2023 World Cup were equipped with outdoor air conditioning so they could be used all year round. An urban park in the capital, Doha, features a air-conditioned running trackand a outdoor cooling system was recently introduced at a popular open-air market.
“There is a cooling ecosystem,” said Neeshad Shafi, a non-resident fellow at the Qatar-based Middle East Institute. “Everything has to cool down: more parks, more gardens, more commercial areas and refrigerated souks appear every day.”
But those technologies are expensive, and even more so if they are implemented in large areas.
“You can’t cool everything in a country,” Shafi said.
The protections offered by those technologies are also not routinely available to the most vulnerable, including the millions of migrant workers who do everything from construction work to gardening in the Gulf. Many have no choice but to work outdoors, and studies have shown that working in extreme heat increases accidents and can harm the body.
To protect outdoor workers, Qatar and other Gulf states have imposed bans on most outdoor work during the hottest parts of summer days. This year, Kuwait extended those protections to motorcycle delivery drivers, who had been burning inside their helmets on sweltering asphalt.
But nighttime temperatures are also stifling, and as their countries heat up, governments may need to extend work bans or take new measures.
“These countries are moving quickly, but the temperature is changing faster than them,” Shafi said.
Rising temperatures could also hamper Saudi Arabia’s dramatic development plans. Will tourists flock to new luxury resorts when it’s too hot to swim comfortably in the Red Sea? Will enough people want to move to the capital, Riyadh, to double its populationwhen daytime temperatures regularly exceed 100 degrees for much of the year?
And as the kingdom heats up, keeping the Hajj safe will be even more difficult.
The pilgrimage and its associated rituals involve spending many hours outdoors and walking long distances. Because the timing of the hajj is based on the lunar calendar, it gradually recedes throughout the year and cannot be rescheduled.
The Saudi government has invested billions of dollars to protect pilgrims, providing elaborate sunshades, fans and air-conditioned shelters to offer respite from the heat.
But scientists warn that temperatures will be even higher the next time the haj is performed in summer, starting in the mid-2040s. recent study warned that future pilgrims would be exposed to heat that would exceed an “extreme danger threshold” unless “aggressive adaptation measures” are taken.
Tariq Al-Olaimy, CEO of 3BL Associates, a sustainable development consultancy in Bahrain, said he considered this year’s pilgrimage deaths “a wake-up call” because they showed both the successes of heat protections and the risks to people without them.
“The lesson of the hajj is that if this is not a priority for the entire population, there will be fatal consequences,” he said. “But there is also the lesson that when there is proper heat management, we cannot thrive, but survive.”
Yasmina Almulla contributed reporting from Kuwait City, Kuwait.