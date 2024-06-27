The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, faces a coup attempt and Evo Morales

At first, they heard sirens. Then, on Wednesday, looking out into the country’s main political square, Bolivia’s top ministers saw the armored vehicles and troops coming out of the gates. A shiver ran down the interior minister’s spine, she said later.
In a matter of moments, President Luis Arce addressed his inner circle: “We are facing a coup d’état!”, before heading to the presidential palace to confront, face to face, the general who is trying to remove him from power.
The coup attempt failed, lasting just three hours and ending with the arrest of the general, whose motivation for the attack appeared to be, at least in part, anger over his dismissal by Arce the day before.
But that was not the end of Arce’s problems or the challenges facing Bolivia.
Arce, 60, a former finance minister, took office in 2020 during a democratic election that seemed to symbolize a new, more hopeful chapter in a country emerging from a period of intense political tumult.
Now, beyond a dispute with the former general, Arce faces a struggling economy, growing protests, criticism over the imprisonment of political opponents and division within his own party.
But perhaps his biggest challenge is an ongoing battle with his former mentor, former President Evo Morales, a titanic figure in Bolivian politics who had receded from the halls of power and is now feuding with Arce over who will be the presidential candidate. his party in next year’s presidential elections.
Morales, 64, was the first indigenous president in a country with a large indigenous population, a socialist elected in 2006 and a leader of the so-called pink wave of leftist politicians who ruled much of South America in the 2000s.
He made history by bringing broad sectors of Bolivian society into politics, but fled the country amid a disputed election in 2019 and chose Arce as his party’s candidate in a new election in 2020.
In an interview with The New York Times that year, Arce characterized Morales as a “historic figure” in his political movement but said Morales would have no formal role in his government.
At the time, it appeared to be a successful transition to power for Arce, who had served in Morales’ administration during years of strong economic growth, fueled by a commodities boom and the country’s vast natural gas reserves.
But now, after some time in exile, Morales “is really determined to return to the presidency,” said Gustavo Flores-Macías, a professor of government at Cornell University who specializes in Latin American politics. “He sees that he was illegally ousted and that he has the right to be a candidate again. And Arce sees it very differently.”
In Bolivia, a landlocked nation of 12 million people, Morales, Arce and their supporters have long sought to position the country as a leftist counterweight to U.S. power.
The country could also play a huge role in the battle against climate change due to its vast reserves of lithium, which is crucial to the global shift to electric cars.
Wednesday’s coup attempt was led by Juan José Zúñiga, who until Tuesday night was the general commander of the army. In an interview, the Minister of the Interior, María Nela Prada, said that Mr. Arce had dismissed General Zúñiga after he made political statements in a television interviewwhere he had insisted that Morales “cannot be president of this country again” and hinted that the military would enforce this statement.
Until then, “Zúñiga had been President Luis Arce’s confidant, his most trusted man in the Armed Forces,” said Reymi Ferreira, a former defense minister. However, the general’s dismissal seemed to change that.
The next day, at around 3 p.m., General Zúñiga appeared in the country’s main political square, home to the presidential palace and a key government building called the Casa Grande del Pueblo, with the heads of the navy and air force, as well as dozens of soldiers.
Mr. Arce and his ministers were in the Casa Grande preparing to start a meeting, Mrs. Prada said, and they watched, stunned, as military personnel took control of the plaza below.
Mr Arce, wearing a black quilted jacket and glasses, marched to the presidential palace, where, accompanied by Ms Prada, he confronted the general, who was dressed in his green uniform and a bulletproof camouflage vest. A crowd of military police surrounded them.
“This is your captain!” Mrs. Prada shouted, referring to the president.
“We can’t go back!” shouted a Zúñiga supporter.
Mr. Arce ordered the general to turn around.
“This is an order, General,” he continued. “Are you going to listen?”
“No,” Mr. Zuñiga replied.
Then came a key moment, Prada said. The air force chief, apparently having second thoughts, decided to withdraw his support for the coup attempt, he explained. The police refused to join, and eventually a newly appointed army commanding general ordered the tanks and troops to withdraw.
According to Prada, at least 12 people were injured by firearms during the confrontation. Seventeen people, including Zúñiga, are detained. And about 200 military officers participated in the coup attempt, Bolivia’s ambassador to the Organization of American States said Thursday.
But while Arce, widely known in the country by his nickname, Lucho, managed to avoid a coup, getting Morales to back down could prove more difficult.
Morales, the former leader of the country’s coca growers, still retains some support among voters and members of his party, the Movement towards Socialism, or MAS. TO recent survey He had support for Arce with 19 percent of those surveyed and for Morales with 9 percent.
Arce can legally run for a second term in next year’s elections, scheduled for the second half of 2025. It is unclear whether Morales can do so.
Bolivian law prohibits running for more than two consecutive terms. Morales served three terms as president and successfully lobbied the courts to allow him to run for a third time because of a legal loophole. But when he tried to run for a fourth time, the result was a disputed election and the unrest that ousted him.
Ultimately, Bolivia’s Constitutional Court has the power to decide whether Morales can run again.
Economic problems within the country include fuel shortages, high inflation and lack of access to US dollars. They have sparked protests led by, among others, truck drivers, a constituency that plays a major role in the country’s trade.
In the legislature, a sector of Arce’s party has allied with the opposition to block his initiatives. And his critics have criticized him for persecuting his opponents, including a prominent politician, Luis Fernando Camacho, who has been in preventive detention since December 2022 on charges of sedition and terrorism..
Carlos Romero, former Minister of the Interior during the Morales government, said that the relationship between the former president and Arce was now “abysmal” and that sowing doubts about the legality of Morales’ candidacy “is part of the government’s political strategy.” . who insists on disqualifying him.”
Romero said Wednesday’s coup attempt was “so clumsy and so improvised” that it must have been a “deal agreed upon with the national government,” echoing a claim made by Zuniga just before his arrest that the coup attempt was a stunt concocted by Mr. Arce to make him look like a hero.
The Arce government has said there is no evidence to support this claim and has denied it.
Carlos Mesa, former president and leader of the country’s main opposition party, said he believed Arce was already trying to benefit politically from the coup attempt “by victimizing himself.”
On Wednesday night, Mr. Arce appeared on a balcony in front of the main political square, where hundreds of supporters had gathered and announced that they had defeated the country’s “coup plotters.”
“Thank you Bolivian people!” the cry.
Then, the crowd erupted: “Lucho! Lucho! Lucho!”
Jorge Valencia contributed to this report.