The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, faces a coup attempt and Evo Morales

At first, they heard sirens. Then, on Wednesday, looking out into the country’s main political square, Bolivia’s top ministers saw the armored vehicles and troops coming out of the gates. A shiver ran down the interior minister’s spine, she said later.

In a matter of moments, President Luis Arce addressed his inner circle: “We are facing a coup d’état!”, before heading to the presidential palace to confront, face to face, the general who is trying to remove him from power.

The coup attempt failed, lasting just three hours and ending with the arrest of the general, whose motivation for the attack appeared to be, at least in part, anger over his dismissal by Arce the day before.

But that was not the end of Arce’s problems or the challenges facing Bolivia.

Arce, 60, a former finance minister, took office in 2020 during a democratic election that seemed to symbolize a new, more hopeful chapter in a country emerging from a period of intense political tumult.