The Pope’s anti-gay insult exposes the Church’s contradictions

When reports spread that Pope Francis had used an offensive anti-gay slur while speaking to Italian bishops at a conference last month, many Catholics were shocked and bewildered. How could a pope known for his openness and acceptance of LGBTQ people use homophobic slang and warn prelates about admitting gay men to seminaries?
But the question, and the apparent inconsistency in Francis’ message, reflect the deep contradictions and tensions underlying the Roman Catholic Church and Francis’s relationship with homosexuality.
The church maintains that “homosexual tendencies” are “intrinsically disordered.” When it comes to ordination, church guidelines state that people with “deeply ingrained” homosexual tendencies should not become priests.
But ordination has also long been something of a refuge for gay Catholic men, according to researchers and priests, who say at least thousands of clergy are gay, though only a few go public with their sexual orientation because of the stigma attached. still carries in the Church.
While in the past all these contradictions were cushioned by an aura of taboo, Francis’ recent spontaneous comments have laid them bare.
“The Pope lifted the veil,” said Francesco Lepore, a former Latinist at the Vatican who left the church, came out as gay and became an activist.
The issue is rife with long-standing prejudices, and the sexual abuse crisis that emerged two decades ago ignited accusations from some bishops and conservative church media that homosexuality was to blame, even though studies They have repeatedly found that there is no connection between being gay and abuse. minors.
Despite the evolution of society and Francis’s adoption of a more progressive approach, Church teachings still describe homosexuality as deviant and have enshrined that view in regulations and restrictions that critics say perpetuate a widespread homophobic perspective and fuel tensions.
“Until they change the law, as long as homosexuality is seen as a deviation and a disease, nothing will change under the dome of St. Peter,” said Luciano Tirinnanzi, who wrote a book about LGBTQ people and the church.
However, the presence of gay clergy has been a constant throughout history. Saint Peter Damian, an 11th century monk, fought against “sins of sodomy” in the church. Dante Alighieri punished homosexual clerics by plunging them into hell in his “Divine Comedy,” and there are documented cases dating back to the 16th century of prelates being accused of performing homosexual acts and murdered. (There are also abundant records of priests, and even cardinals and popes, who were unchaste with women and even had children.)
Scholars and prelates who promote LGBTQ rights said that for gay Catholic men, becoming a priest was long seen as a way to neutralize and overcome the stigma once associated with their sexual orientation, and perhaps even remove it through celibacy.
“A large number of religious young people with homosexual tendencies sought the sublimation of celibacy,” said Alberto Melloni, an Italian church historian.
It’s difficult to know exactly how many priests are gay, since there are no reliable statistics, but in the United States, gay men probably make up at least 30 to 40 percent of the American Catholic clergy, according to dozens of estimates by researchers and gay priests. gathered in a 2019 investigation by The New York Times. Some priests and activists say the figure is closer to 75 percent.
“The Catholic Church could not function without its gay priests,” said Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministries, a Maryland-based group that supports gay Catholics. “That’s a simple fact.”
But that’s also something many in the church are uncomfortable with.
Last month, Francis said there was already too much homosexuality, although he used a pejorative to describe it, according to two bishops who attended the conference and confirmed Italian media reports that prompted an apology from the Vatican. When asked about Francis’ use of an insult, the bishops attributed it to Francis’ relaxed and colorful conversational style.
“When there are official speeches, he studies, but when he speaks extemporaneously, he can also let out a word that is not entirely ideal,” said Luigi Mansi, bishop of the Italian city of Andria. Bishop Francesco Savino, vice president of the Italian bishops’ conference, attributed this to the fact that Francis is not a native Italian speaker. “When he speaks, he uses terms that are a mixture of Spanish, Argentinian and Italian,” he said.
However, despite the surprising use of the insult, this is not the first time Francis has reflected the Church’s opposition to gay men entering ministry.
While he has acknowledged that many gay priests are good and holy, Francis has repeatedly expressed concern that gay candidates for the priesthood could end up having relationships and living double lives.
In another closed-door session in 2018, reported by Italian mediaHe said that men with “deeply ingrained” homosexual tendencies should not be allowed into seminaries.
Two years earlier, the Pope gave the green light to a document on priestly vocations that said exactly the same thing, returning to a 2005 document approved by Benedict XVI.
The clergy have interpreted these instructions in different ways. The church states that “homosexual men should not be admitted to the orders,” said Piero Delbosco, bishop of Cuneo, Italy, adding that there might be some wiggle room in determining whether a candidate could overcome homosexual tendencies.
Others, like Monsignor Mansi, say that “the church does not say that homosexuals cannot be ordained.” But, he added, the church believes ordination should be avoided because it is more difficult for gay men to “observe and live life-long celibacy.” Experts and prelates who promote LGBTQ rights strongly deny this claim.
“There are three ways this is interpreted,” said the Rev. James Martin, a prominent supporter of making the Church more welcoming to gay Catholics. Or not to homosexual seminarians, not to people who cannot maintain celibacy or not to anyone for whom that is the most important thing in their life, he said.
Some said Francis’ message only added to the confusion.
“You need to clarify your message a little better because it gets confusing,” DeBernardo said. “It doesn’t help the situation. “It problematizes the situation.”
The confusion, critics said, blurs the line between celibacy and homosexuality, shifting the focus from a legitimate concern about priests who are not chaste to a widespread stigmatization of all gay clergy. This, they say, may result in some potentially celibate gay men being barred from ordination, and many more simply hiding their sexuality.
The Italian bishops’ conference has adopted new norms that deal specifically with the ordination of homosexual priests in Italy, Monsignor Savino said. The rules, which are awaiting Vatican approval, are not yet public.
Pope Francis’ use of the insult was prompted by a question from an Italian bishop on the topic, the bishops said.
The issue of homosexuality, Monsignor Savino said, is “very much debated” at the moment, as bishops with a more “pragmatic” and “dynamic” approach would like to update the norms. But progressive impulses within the church often face backlash and prejudice.
Francis must perform a delicate balancing act between a message of openness and inclusion while also acknowledging the more conservative sensibilities of the Church that remain staunchly anti-gay.
When Francis last year allowed priests to bless same-sex couples, some bishops from conservative corners of the church objected. To placate them, the Vatican issued a statement saying that “local culture” should be taken into account when applying the declaration, but that it would remain Church policy.
When interviewed about this topic, some bishops referred to homosexuality as a “pathological” condition, a “problem,” or used expressions such as “normal sexuality” to refer to heterosexuality as opposed to homosexuality.
Even church guidelines that refer to “deep-rooted homosexual tendencies” are “offensive,” Lepore said, because they convey the message that homosexuality can be transitory, healed and overcome.
He added that Francis’s effective opening messages would inevitably be undermined if the teachings of the church and much of the clergy continued to view homosexuality as a disorder and not a sexual orientation.
“The difficulties, the fissures that the church is experiencing,” he said. “Everything comes from there.”