The Pope’s anti-gay insult exposes the Church’s contradictions

When reports spread that Pope Francis had used an offensive anti-gay slur while speaking to Italian bishops at a conference last month, many Catholics were shocked and bewildered. How could a pope known for his openness and acceptance of LGBTQ people use homophobic slang and warn prelates about admitting gay men to seminaries?

But the question, and the apparent inconsistency in Francis’ message, reflect the deep contradictions and tensions underlying the Roman Catholic Church and Francis’s relationship with homosexuality.

The church maintains that “homosexual tendencies” are “intrinsically disordered.” When it comes to ordination, church guidelines state that people with “deeply ingrained” homosexual tendencies should not become priests.

But ordination has also long been something of a refuge for gay Catholic men, according to researchers and priests, who say at least thousands of clergy are gay, though only a few go public with their sexual orientation because of the stigma attached. still carries in the Church.