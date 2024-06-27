The last battle of the woolly mammoths

For millions of years, mammoths roamed Europe, Asia and North America. About 15,000 years ago, these giant animals began to disappear from their vast range until they survived on only a few islands.

Over time, they, too, disappeared from those refuges, with one exception: Wrangel Island, a landmass the size of Delaware more than 80 miles north of the Siberian coast. There, the mammoths resisted for thousands of years; They were still alive when the Great Pyramids were built in Egypt.

When the mammoths of Wrangel Island disappeared 4,000 years ago, the mammoths became extinct forever.

For two decades, Love Dalén, a geneticist at Stockholm University, and her colleagues have been extracting DNA fragments from fossils on Wrangel Island. In recent years, they have assembled complete mammoth genomes. On Thursday, they published a reconstruction of the genetic history of these enigmatic animals.

Scientists concluded that the island’s population was founded about 10,000 years ago by a small herd made up of less than 10 animals. The colony survived for 6,000 years, but the mammoths suffered from a number of genetic disorders.