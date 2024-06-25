The Kenyan police have a bloody past.

Excessive force. Extrajudicial executions. A long history of brutality and impunity.
That is the reputation of the Kenyan police, despite years of efforts to change it.
In the summer of 1990, Kenyans held one of their first major pro-democracy protests. Thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Nairobi, the capital, calling for an end to the dictatorship that then ruled the country. The police responded by shooting dozens of them.
On Tuesday, after members of a youth-led protest movement stormed Kenya’s Parliament, angry over a tax increase, police officers, armed with tear gas and assault rifles, took to the streets to confront them.
By late afternoon, Amnesty International and Kenyan civic organizations reported that five people had died from gunshot wounds.
Images of young people soaked in blood began to circulate.
This occurred on the same day that hundreds of Kenyan police officers were sent to Haiti as part of an international mission to bring stability to the troubled Caribbean country. Many Kenyans had already raised questions about the suitability of their police to handle this mission.
Kenya’s police force is an extension of a colonial-era creation that the British used to control the population and stamp out dissent. During the 1950s, as Kenyans began to assert their right to govern themselves, British-led police and other security services detained tens of thousands of Kenyans and hanged more than a thousand. It was a particularly disturbing chapter of British rule, detailed in an award-winning book: “Imperial Reckoning“.
Independence in 1963 did not dramatically change policing. The police, and especially the paramilitary wing called the General Services Unit and another group known as the Flying Squad, became feared figures, known for their quickness of the trigger and widespread impunity.
During an election crisis in 2007 and early 2008, police officers killed dozens of protesters. There were even cases of officers seen on television shooting and killing unarmed protesters.
In 2009, the United Nations sent a special rapporteur, Philip Alston, to Kenya to investigate the situation. The report What he said was a bomb.
“Police in Kenya frequently execute people,” the report says. “The most worrying thing is the existence of police death squads.”
The Kenyan government promised to modernize services and created an independent police watchdog. Western donors, especially the United States, pumped millions of dollars into training and other programs. The goal was to help make the Kenyan police more accountable and effective in the fight against terrorism. Crowd control and the use of non-lethal methods were not the priority.
Last year, in the first round of anti-tax protests, at least nine people died during the noisy demonstrations and their violent repression. On Tuesday, protesters went further than ever, breaking into the Parliament grounds and setting fire to the entrance to the building before it was put out.
Amnesty International issued a declaration Tuesday night detailing the result:
“At least five people have died from gunshot wounds. Thirty-one people have been injured. 13 people have been shot with live ammunition, 4 with rubber bullets and 3 people have been hit with rocket launchers,” the statement said.
“The use of live bullets must stop now,” the statement concludes. “We can rebuild the infrastructure, but we can’t resurrect the dead.”