The Kenyan police have a bloody past.

Excessive force. Extrajudicial executions. A long history of brutality and impunity.

That is the reputation of the Kenyan police, despite years of efforts to change it.

In the summer of 1990, Kenyans held one of their first major pro-democracy protests. Thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Nairobi, the capital, calling for an end to the dictatorship that then ruled the country. The police responded by shooting dozens of them.

On Tuesday, after members of a youth-led protest movement stormed Kenya’s Parliament, angry over a tax increase, police officers, armed with tear gas and assault rifles, took to the streets to confront them.

By late afternoon, Amnesty International and Kenyan civic organizations reported that five people had died from gunshot wounds.