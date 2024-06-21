The Israeli leader’s disputes with the White House, his military and his coalition partners have intensified at a crucial moment in the war.

Analysts say the combative strategy reflects Netanyahu’s need to balance competing interests: show his home audience that he is defending the country amid growing global outcry over the war, while keeping his right-wing allies close enough to no. Don’t abandon it.

Still, he is seeking a high-stakes fight with the Biden administration, which has provided political cover for Israel’s devastating military campaign while supplying it with key weapons. On Monday, President Biden overcame congressional opposition to finalize one of the largest U.S. arms sales to Israel: an $18 billion deal for F-15 jets.

However, the next day, Netanyahu posted a video criticizing the United States for withholding some heavy munitions, an apparent reference to the Biden administration’s decision to withhold a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs over concerns about their use in densely populated areas. from Gaza.

That video prompted a harsh response Thursday from White House spokesman John F. Kirby, who said that “no other country has done more, or will continue to do more, than the United States to help Israel defend itself.” The Israeli leader’s comments were “deeply disappointing and certainly irritating to us,” Kirby added.

Shortly after, Netanyahu issued a statement saying he was “willing to absorb personal attacks if that is what it takes for Israel to obtain the weapons and ammunition it needs in its war for survival.”

Although the Biden administration has expressed growing frustration with the conduct of the war, there are few signs that Biden will significantly reduce US support for Israel in an election year. Netanyahu retains strong support from Republicans in Washington, who led an effort to invite the Israeli leader to address a joint session of Congress next month, an apparent attempt to turn some progressive Democrats’ opposition to the war into an issue. Campaign.

More pressing for Netanyahu at home is the dispute with his military leadership, which also intensified this week.

Publicizing frustrations that have been simmering for months, the military’s chief spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, appeared to criticize Netanyahu’s oft-repeated call for an “absolute victory,” saying: “The idea that it is possible destroying Hamas, making Hamas disappear is throwing sand in the eyes of the public.”

The military has indicated it wants to end the fighting in Gaza, saying on Wednesday that it was relaxing some wartime restrictions on Israeli communities near the border and was very close to defeating Hamas forces in Rafah, the city ​​that has been described as the last bastion of the armed group.