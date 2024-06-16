The Iran Hostage Exchange: A Brief History

On Saturday, Iran and Sweden exchanged prisoners. The exchange had the appearance of two countries engaged in diplomatic negotiations to free their citizens. The families were elated; The governments were relieved.

But the exchange was just the latest chapter in Iran’s long history of what is known in world affairs as hostage diplomacy.

For more than four decades, since the 1979 revolution that installed a conservative theocracy, the country has made the detention of foreigners and dual nationals a central element of its foreign policy. For Iran, the approach has paid off. For the world, it has been a worrying trend.

Iran’s demands have evolved along with its tactics. In exchange for freeing the foreigners, he has asked for prisoners, murderers, cash and frozen funds. He has designed complex agreements involving multiple countries. And on Saturday, Iran achieved the release of its most prized target: the first Iranian official convicted of crimes against humanity.