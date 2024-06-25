The heat is killing thousands of people and large events have not adapted

At large events around the world, scenes of extreme heat stress are starting to look familiar. Older men, with their shirts unbuttoned, lying with their eyes closed. Tents full of unconscious people. And lines of worshipers, whether seeking religion, music, ballot boxes or sports, sweating under splinters of shade.

The consequences have been dire. On this year’s hajj, the Islamic pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, at least 1,300 people died when temperatures surpassed 100 degrees Fahrenheit. And in many ways, that high toll was just the latest sign that crowd control and climate change-fueled heat waves are on a dangerous collision course.

During India’s recent elections, dozens of poll workers died on the job. Last summer, Boy Scout troops visiting South Korea for a jubilee became sick from the heat, as did others at music festivals in AustraliaEurope and North America.

Although heat kills more people today than any other extreme weather event, there is still a dangerous cultural gap. Many organizers and attendees of large events are still behind the climate curve and fail to understand the extent to which a warming planet has raised the risk for summer crowds.