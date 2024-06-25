The heat is killing thousands of people and large events have not adapted

At large events around the world, scenes of extreme heat stress are starting to look familiar. Older men, with their shirts unbuttoned, lying with their eyes closed. Tents full of unconscious people. And lines of worshipers, whether seeking religion, music, ballot boxes or sports, sweating under splinters of shade.
The consequences have been dire. On this year’s hajj, the Islamic pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, at least 1,300 people died when temperatures surpassed 100 degrees Fahrenheit. And in many ways, that high toll was just the latest sign that crowd control and climate change-fueled heat waves are on a dangerous collision course.
During India’s recent elections, dozens of poll workers died on the job. Last summer, Boy Scout troops visiting South Korea for a jubilee became sick from the heat, as did others at music festivals in AustraliaEurope and North America.
Although heat kills more people today than any other extreme weather event, there is still a dangerous cultural gap. Many organizers and attendees of large events are still behind the climate curve and fail to understand the extent to which a warming planet has raised the risk for summer crowds.
“As warm seasons get longer and heat waves come earlier, we’re going to have to adapt,” said Benjamin Zaitchik, a climate scientist at Johns Hopkins University who studies health-damaging climate events. In addition to personal behavior, he added, infrastructure, emergency management and social calendars must “really recognize this new reality.”
Among the many low-tech forms of disease and death prevention are shade, water stations, sidewalks painted white to reflect heat, and emergency health services to treat severe cases of heatstroke. Some innovative and trendy places, like Singapore, have built public spaces that bridge the outdoors and indoors. They have added air conditioning in areas where people might have to wait, such as bus stops.
The most difficult solution of all may also be, in some ways, the simplest: educating ordinary people about the risks of heat, including those who are accustomed to living in hot places. They are often unaware of the early symptoms of heat stress or how high temperatures are especially dangerous for people with pre-existing health problems, such as kidney disease or hypertension. Even medications, such as anticholinergic medicationsthat treat allergies or asthma, can speed up problems by restricting sweating.
“Heat is a very, very complex and stealthy killer,” said Tarik Benmarhnia, an environmental epidemiologist and associate professor at the University of California, San Diego. “It’s very quiet.”
A religious pilgrimage can be the most complicated of all events. Devotees of many religions: Christians In Philippines; Hindus In India; Muslims in Saudi Arabia have died of heatstroke in recent years during religious rituals.
But the hajj carries perhaps the greatest level of danger.
The entire Arabian Peninsula is hot and warming quickly, and night temperatures also rise, stealing hours when the body normally cools down. The Hajj takes place over five or six days, compounding heat exposure in the holy city of Mecca.
The Hajj calendar is also marked by the lunar cycle, so the times planned for the trip could be the hottest, as has happened this year. And because pilgrims tend to be disproportionately older, they are more vulnerable to the effects of intense heat.
Dr. Benmarhnia was shaken when he heard the news of the deaths in this year’s hajj.
“I thought this might have happened to my grandmother,” he said by phone Monday.
He had paid for her trip to Mecca in 2019. She was 75 years old, but fortunately, she said, she made a smaller pilgrimage during a cooler time, in April. With this year’s death toll, she suggested that heat experts take advantage of what happened to quickly devise adaptation strategies with religious authorities.
The Saudi Health Ministry had introduced educational campaigns urging people to stay hydrated and use umbrellas. Officials set up field hospitals and water stations. Thousands of paramedics were deployed.
It wasn’t enough for a surge of millions of people, including many who skirted national quotas meant to limit crowd sizes. And Saudi Arabia has faced criticism over the deaths for its handling of the pilgrimage.
This year’s Indian elections showed that even in places where people think they are used to the heat, much more awareness is needed about the dangers of extreme heat.
In Bihar, at least 14 people died in late May, and at least 10 of them were election staff, according to state disaster relief officials. At one point in June, almost 100 people died in 72 hours in Odisha in cases suspected to be related to heat conditions.
Indian health officials have had to prepare. Inside the heat stroke units of Delhi hospitals, patients were immediately immersed in a bathtub filled with ice to lower their temperature. In a room equipped with an ice-making refrigerator, coolers, and fans, critically ill patients were immediately placed on ice sheets and injected with cold liquids.
But in many areas, heat waves and voting peaked around the same time, including in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, home to about three million people, where temperatures approached a disjointed 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Celsius). Fahrenheit) at the end of May.
Ravi Bhushan Srivastava, medical director of a government hospital, was on his way to assess the daily post-mortem reports on a particularly bad day, when 60 patients were admitted for heatstroke.
“At least 35 to 40 were in poor condition,” he said. “They were unconscious, with altered consciousness, with their bodies very hot and with problems breathing.”
“I have never seen patients with heat stroke symptoms in such numbers and with such intensity in my entire career,” he added.
Election rallies can be particularly vulnerable because of the large crowds they involve. But there are also many viable solutions. Aditya Valiathan Pillai, an adaptation specialist at Sustainable Futures Collaborative, a research organization in Delhi, said attendees should be able to see local temperatures in real time, with color-coded risk levels. Water stations, shade and cooling centers can be installed. No less important, public agencies should do everything they can with heat warnings. “We now have heat wave forecasts that are fairly accurate within five days,” Pillai said, “so this kind of early awareness building is possible.”
Sports events have already been adapting to the dangers of extreme heat. Water breaks for players were introduced during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil when the combination of heat, humidity and sun exposure led to a temperature of 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Authorities moved the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from the summer months to November and December, when it is cooler.
The Paris Olympics seem to be looking for some kind of balance. Some events, like the marathon, start earlier in the day and there are supposed to be water stations available for attendees.
“Mega events like the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup have a duty of care to everyone who attends,” said Madeleine Orr, a professor at the University of Toronto and author of the book “Warming Up: How Climate Change Is Changing Sport.” “.
“We’re talking about hydration and cooling breaks,” he added, “opportunities for athletes and officials to access cooling towels and some shade or misting fans, and medical staff available to intervene if anyone needs additional care.”
For now, that may be enough. Many experts say more radical changes may be necessary. The Summer Olympics may have to become the Fall Olympics. Similarly, elections in India could be delayed until colder months, along with international tennis tournaments. School holidays could be rescheduled due to weather. Summer jobs, like painting houses, can become spring jobs.
David Bowman, a Tasmanian climate scientist who wrote an article which attracted widespread attention online during the 2020 Australian bushfires that caused the school summer holidays to end, said people were already starting to adapt in small ways. Umbrellas are becoming fashionable shade accessories, shorts are becoming more acceptable at work, and road workers are working more at night.
Climate change could force major events to change even more.
“All these disasters are like a cultural signal of the price of climate change,” he said. “Sure, we can be stubborn and keep going regardless of the changing climate, but, in the end, the climate will win.”
Suhasini Raj contributed reporting from New Delhi, and Pablo Robles from Seoul.