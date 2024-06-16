The green ones are dead. Long live the Greens!

There’s no sugarcoating it: losing a third of their seats in the European Parliament elections last week, the Greens collapsed.

In recent years, the European Union has become the world’s most ambitious frontier in the fight against climate change. It did so through major policy changes, such as setting high targets to reduce emissions, preparing to move away from combustion engines, boosting nature restoration and curbing agriculture’s effect on the environment. Green parties in all 27 EU member states have successfully pushed that agenda.

But in recent years something has clearly broken in much of the European electorate.

European voters are concerned about the war in Ukraine and its effects on defense and the economy. A cost-of-living crisis fueled by the coronavirus pandemic is still gripping major members of the European Union. Stopping immigration has become a concern of voters. In this new set of priorities, the Greens’ appeal appears to have faded or, worse, made them seem out of touch.