The green ones are dead. Long live the Greens!

There’s no sugarcoating it: losing a third of their seats in the European Parliament elections last week, the Greens collapsed.
In recent years, the European Union has become the world’s most ambitious frontier in the fight against climate change. It did so through major policy changes, such as setting high targets to reduce emissions, preparing to move away from combustion engines, boosting nature restoration and curbing agriculture’s effect on the environment. Green parties in all 27 EU member states have successfully pushed that agenda.
But in recent years something has clearly broken in much of the European electorate.
European voters are concerned about the war in Ukraine and its effects on defense and the economy. A cost-of-living crisis fueled by the coronavirus pandemic is still gripping major members of the European Union. Stopping immigration has become a concern of voters. In this new set of priorities, the Greens’ appeal appears to have faded or, worse, made them seem out of touch.
“Europe really did a lot on climate action,” Bas Eickhout, a prominent Green politician from the Netherlands who serves as vice president of the European Greens, said in an interview. “But especially after the war in Ukraine and the inflation that has been caused by the cost of living crisis, I think there are a lot of people worried now and wondering, ‘Okay, can we afford this?’”
postmortem
Various explanations are emerging as to why the Greens fared poorly electorally.
Centrist parties undermined the support of the Greens by incorporating much of their agenda into their own policies. However, the Greens’ own identity failed to evolve sufficiently. That made the Greens appear too focused on an issue – climate – that has fallen into the ranks of voters’ priorities.
But there is also a broader trend at play that does not favor Europe’s Greens. A backlash against climate change policies as part of broader culture wars has gained momentum.
In many places, the nationalist agendas of far-right parties have been reinforced by populist appeals to economically strained citizens. The right emerged among voters by specifically targeting the Greens, painting them as unfit to protect the poorest workers in rapidly changing societies.
For many voters, the green parties failed to demonstrate that their proposals were not just costly, anti-growth policies that would hurt the poorest the most. And some see them as elitist urbanites who ignore the costs of transitioning to a less climate-damaging way of life.
Eickhout said that line of attack on his party had taken hold. “They portray this transition as a very elitist transition, which is only for the ‘Tesla people,'” he said. “And I can tell you that Tesla no longer has a good image.”
Then there are European farmers, who have protested fiercely against green policies in the past two years, particularly rejecting those that seek to limit the use of chemicals in agriculture and introduce natural protections that would consume farmland. The protests scared moderate voters and politicians.
In Europe, green parties performed particularly poorly in polls in countries where they are part of the ruling coalition, mainly in Germany.
The huge youth movement that had propelled the Greens to win one in five votes in Germany five years ago has been hurt by being part of the ruling coalition. “The party cannot please younger progressive voters whom it wants to welcome into the fold and at the same time appease moderate voters who are wealthier,” said Sudha David-Wilp, regional director of the Berlin office. of the German party. Marshall Fund.
As Germany is the most populous nation in the European Union (and therefore has the largest number of seats in the 720-seat assembly of the European Parliament), the Greens’ poor performance there resonated widely.
green shots
The outlook for the Greens is not bleak everywhere. Green parties performed very well in Nordic countries such as Denmark, Finland and Sweden, and one possible reason was greater prosperity and longer debates on climate change.
And they made surprising gains in eastern and southern Europe, including Italy and Spain, places that have traditionally had weak Green parties and, in some cases, not even elected Green MPs in the European Parliament.
Perhaps the most complex political landscape for the Greens emerged in the Netherlands, a country with a particularly powerful climate change movement; an exceptionally organized and strong peasant movement; and a hugely successful far-right movement that won national elections late last year.
There, the Greens formally stood alongside the Labor Party, a social democratic party, and won the election, relegating the far-right party to second place.
For the Greens, this type of successful collaboration could be a model for coalitions in upcoming local and national elections elsewhere in the European Union, Eickhout said.
“It is absolutely crucial that the Green Party has broader credibility, not just on the climate,” he said, adding that collaboration with social democratic parties could help create a compelling progressive alternative to the conservatives and the far right. while remaining faithful to the climate of the Greens. estate.
Who pays?
The Greens’ poor performance has sparked a chorus of lamentations that the European Union’s Green Deal (as the set of policies the bloc has adopted to fight climate change and limit its own contribution to it is known) is dead. .
Experts say these concerns are unrealistic: Many of the policies intended to make an ambitious carbon emissions reduction goal possible are already laws.
But policy postponement and dilution due to the loss of green momentum are very real risks, warns Simone Tagliapietra, an EU climate policy expert at Bruegel, a leading Brussels-based think tank.
And defunding Green Deal policies could also crush their effectiveness. To avoid this, he added, the European Union should promote a joint budget to invest in the green transition and protect the poorest from any economic consequences.
“The radical transformation of the Green Deal raises difficult questions about who will pay,” Tagliapietra said. “If those costs end up falling disproportionately on ordinary workers (not to mention the poorest and most vulnerable communities), the transformation will worsen inequality and become socially and politically unviable,” he added. “That’s not an option.”
Christopher Schuetze contributed reporting from Berlin.