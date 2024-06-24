The former colonies want France to leave. This African nation says: Welcome!

After decades of wielding political, military and economic power across Africa, France is reducing its presence on the continent while facing significant resentment in many of its former colonies. However, one nation has emerged as an exception: Rwanda.
As other African nations seek to reduce France’s influence, Rwanda is embracing it, celebrating French culture, language and food, despite decades of frosty relations with Paris over its role in the 1994 Rwandan genocide. In return, French companies are increasing their investments in Rwanda.
The détente, which is being championed by Rwanda’s long-serving leader Paul Kagame, has given France a much-needed security partner in Africa and secured Rwanda millions of dollars in development and trade funds. The improving relations is also good news for French President Emmanuel Macron, who has faced a wave of outrage across Africa and was crushed by the far right in this month’s European parliamentary elections.
“We have a partner in Kagame,” Hervé Berville, the French minister of state, said in an interview in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.
For decades, diplomatic rancor and hostility characterized relations between the two countries. Kagame accused France, and especially the government of François Mitterrand, then president, of enabling Rwandan officials who oversaw the 1994 genocide, in which an estimated 800,000 people were massacred.
The relationship deteriorated so much in the early 2000s that Rwanda abandoned French for English in classrooms, expelled the French ambassador, closed the French international school and cultural center, and blocked the French state radio station.
But events began to change when Macron came to power. In 2021, a report he commissioned concluded that while France was not complicit in the genocide, it bore “serious and overwhelming” responsibility for it. Rwanda released its own report weeks later and accused Paris of providing “unwavering support” to the government that carried out the genocide to maintain its own influence.
Macron visited Rwanda shortly after the reports were published, starting a cascade of events that brought the countries closer together.
By mid-2021, France had appointed a new ambassador to Rwanda. The French Development Agency inaugurated a new office in Kigali. France donated hundreds of thousands of doses of the Covid vaccine during the pandemic.
French conglomerates invested millions of dollars in real estate, technology, entertainment and tourism. Last month, leaders from more than 50 French companies attended the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, French officials said. Some of them, including the director of TotalEnergies, met personally with Mr. Kagame.
In Rwanda, French has been reintroduced in schools. Macron inaugurated a newly built French cultural center. Young Rwandans now dine in restaurants offering French cuisine. Rwandan artists and fashion designers. perform and exhibit their works in the main French cultural institutions.
“Everywhere you look, there are French and France,” said Mashauri Muhindo Memcan, a teacher in Kigali. A few years ago, she was the only French teacher at her school, she said, but now she heads a growing department with six French teachers.
For France, the new commitment to Rwanda reflects Macron’s efforts to find allies and business partners on a continent where rival nations such as China and Russia compete for influence.
But it also aims to engage younger generations in conversations about the past, to “avoid a repeat,” said Berville, the French minister. “We have to be vigilant,” he told a group of French and Rwandan students in Kigali on a recent afternoon, dressed in a dark tie over a white shirt. macron style.
Despite strengthening ties, the two countries still have disagreements.
France has accused Rwanda of supporting rebel fighters wreaking havoc in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, something Kigali has long denied.
Rwanda is still offended that France has not claimed more responsibility for the genocide. Those tensions arose during the 30th anniversary of the genocide in April, when Macron stepped back about the recognition of France’s failure to stop the genocide.
But Rwanda and France have solidified their defense cooperation, even as French troops have been expelled from several African countries, including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.
Although small in size, Rwanda has used its military to leverage its influence internationally, particularly through peacekeeping missions. And France, fearful of another military intervention, has looked to Rwanda as an alternative to deploying troops on African soil, said Federico Donelli, a professor of international relations at the University of Trieste, who has written extensively about the Rwandan military.
This was the case in Mozambique, where France supported the deployment of Rwandan troops to fight an insurgency in the province of Cabo Delgado. The region is home to a multibillion-dollar gas project owned by France’s TotalEnergies.
France also promoted Rwanda’s participation in Mozambique in the European Union, Mr. Said Donnelli said. The block financed the Rwanda mission for a sum of 20 million euros, or 21.4 million dollars.
“France sees Rwanda as a perfect partner in its new African agenda,” Donelli added. “The political costs of Paris, both internal and continental, are lower. And Kigali will gain both a good reputation and economic benefits.”
Beyond security, France has increased its funding for the development of the landlocked nation. The French development agency has spent 500 million euros to create jobs and renew health centers. In April, the two countries signed a development partnership valued at 400 million euros, or about $429 million.
France is also funding the vocational training of thousands of Rwandan university students in disciplines such as mechatronics, a hybrid field that combines mechanics and electronics.
On a recent morning, several French officials toured a university that France funded and built in Tumba, a town about 20 miles northwest of Kigali. Students gathered in classes and laboratories studying industrial automation and developing robotic systems.
“In Rwanda there is a will to change, improve and even build systems that can benefit all of Africa,” said Arthur Germond, director of the French development agency for Rwanda, who led the tour. “We want to contribute to that vision.”
For some Rwandans, changing relations portend new opportunities.
For years, Hervé Kimenyi, a comedian, refrained from performing in French as Rwanda moved away from the language and his audience dwindled. But as relationships improve, he is now creating a comedy club that will feature stand-up comedy, poetry and music exclusively in French.
In doing so, he said, he hopes to reach both older and younger Rwandans, but also French-speaking students and professionals from other parts of the continent, mainly West Africa, who now call Rwanda home.
For Berville, the French minister, strengthening relations with Rwanda will involve working on the challenges facing both nations, such as climate change. But it will also involve France taking active steps to reckon with the past, including Trying genocide suspects still living in France.
That is the only way to make improving relations “irreversible,” no matter who succeeds Macron in the next French election, Berville said. “Words are good,” she said, “but actions are better.”