The former colonies want France to leave. This African nation says: Welcome!

After decades of wielding political, military and economic power across Africa, France is reducing its presence on the continent while facing significant resentment in many of its former colonies. However, one nation has emerged as an exception: Rwanda.

As other African nations seek to reduce France’s influence, Rwanda is embracing it, celebrating French culture, language and food, despite decades of frosty relations with Paris over its role in the 1994 Rwandan genocide. In return, French companies are increasing their investments in Rwanda.

The détente, which is being championed by Rwanda’s long-serving leader Paul Kagame, has given France a much-needed security partner in Africa and secured Rwanda millions of dollars in development and trade funds. The improving relations is also good news for French President Emmanuel Macron, who has faced a wave of outrage across Africa and was crushed by the far right in this month’s European parliamentary elections.

“We have a partner in Kagame,” Hervé Berville, the French minister of state, said in an interview in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.