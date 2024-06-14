The escalation of violence on the border between Israel and Lebanon rages for the second consecutive day

Hezbollah responded to Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon on Thursday with a second straight day of rocket and drone attacks on Israel, in an intensifying conflict that has raised fears of a full-blown war.

It is unclear how many weapons Hezbollah launched on Thursday, but the group’s Al-Manar broadcaster reported that at one point, more than 100 were fired in a simultaneous, coordinated attack targeting several Israeli military facilities. That included a series of drones targeting Israel’s northern military headquarters, Hezbollah said.

Israel’s military said in the afternoon that Hezbollah had sent more than 40 rockets across the border, but the bombardment continued well into the night. Hours later, the military had not updated that figure, but a military spokesman called it the most serious attack since the war between Israel and Hamas began in October. He did not immediately provide further details.

At least four people were wounded in Thursday’s attack, according to Israel’s military and its emergency service, Magen David Adom. The army said in the afternoon that its air defenses had shot down many of the weapons fired so far, but some had penetrated. The attacks and counterattacks sparked forest fires on both sides of the border.

Late Thursday, Lebanon’s state news agency reported that an Israeli strike destroyed a house, caused several casualties and started a fire in the town of Jannata, Lebanon, a few kilometers from the coastal city of Tyre.

On Tuesday, an Israeli strike targeted and killed Taleb Abdullah, one of the top commanders of Hezbollah, a powerful armed group and political faction backed by Iran. The group vowed to intensify its attacks against Israel in retaliation.