The escalation of violence on the border between Israel and Lebanon rages for the second consecutive day

Hezbollah responded to Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon on Thursday with a second straight day of rocket and drone attacks on Israel, in an intensifying conflict that has raised fears of a full-blown war.
It is unclear how many weapons Hezbollah launched on Thursday, but the group’s Al-Manar broadcaster reported that at one point, more than 100 were fired in a simultaneous, coordinated attack targeting several Israeli military facilities. That included a series of drones targeting Israel’s northern military headquarters, Hezbollah said.
Israel’s military said in the afternoon that Hezbollah had sent more than 40 rockets across the border, but the bombardment continued well into the night. Hours later, the military had not updated that figure, but a military spokesman called it the most serious attack since the war between Israel and Hamas began in October. He did not immediately provide further details.
At least four people were wounded in Thursday’s attack, according to Israel’s military and its emergency service, Magen David Adom. The army said in the afternoon that its air defenses had shot down many of the weapons fired so far, but some had penetrated. The attacks and counterattacks sparked forest fires on both sides of the border.
Late Thursday, Lebanon’s state news agency reported that an Israeli strike destroyed a house, caused several casualties and started a fire in the town of Jannata, Lebanon, a few kilometers from the coastal city of Tyre.
On Tuesday, an Israeli strike targeted and killed Taleb Abdullah, one of the top commanders of Hezbollah, a powerful armed group and political faction backed by Iran. The group vowed to intensify its attacks against Israel in retaliation.
On Wednesday, Hezbollah fired more than 200 rockets into Israel, according to the Israeli military, but they caused minimal damage.
The Israeli military said Thursday that its warplanes had attacked “Hezbollah military structures” overnight in Lebanese border villages.
Following the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7 and Israel’s retaliatory campaign in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah intensified its attacks against Israel, which responded with artillery and airstrikes into Lebanon, bringing a long-simmering conflict closer. to the boiling point.
The almost daily attacks have forced more than 150,000 Israelis and Lebanese living near the border to flee their homes.
Israeli officials have threatened stronger action against Hezbollah, and pressure to do so (from the political right and displaced civilians) has been increasing. But so far both sides have not reached a full-fledged war.
Israel killed Abdullah in an attack Tuesday night in Jwaya, southern Lebanon, saying he had “planned, advanced and carried out a large number of terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians.”
The United States, France and other mediators, warning of the danger of a regional war, have tried to push for a diplomatic agreement between Israel and Hezbollah that could restore calm on both sides of the border. But analysts say the likelihood of a deal is low as long as Israel’s eight-month campaign in Gaza persists.
Israel invaded Lebanon in 1978, 1982 and 2006, each time to push back militant groups launching attacks against Israel.
