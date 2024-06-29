The desire on all sides to move forward gives Julian Assange freedom

When negotiations to end the long-running legal dispute between Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, and the United States came to a head this spring, prosecutors presented his lawyers with an option so far-fetched that one person involved thought it sounded like a phrase from a Monty Python movie.

“Guam or Saipan?”

It was no joke. He was told that his path to freedom would pass through one of two American-held islands in the blue expanse of the Pacific Ocean.

Assange, who feared being imprisoned for the rest of his life in the United States, had long insisted on a condition for any plea deal: never setting foot in the country. The U.S. government, in turn, had demanded that Assange plead guilty to a felony for violating the Espionage Act, which required him to appear before a federal judge.

In April, a lawyer in the Justice Department’s national security division broke the impasse with a clever solution: How about an American courtroom that wasn’t actually inside the continental United States?