The desire on all sides to move forward gives Julian Assange freedom

When negotiations to end the long-running legal dispute between Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, and the United States came to a head this spring, prosecutors presented his lawyers with an option so far-fetched that one person involved thought it sounded like a phrase from a Monty Python movie.
“Guam or Saipan?”
It was no joke. He was told that his path to freedom would pass through one of two American-held islands in the blue expanse of the Pacific Ocean.
Assange, who feared being imprisoned for the rest of his life in the United States, had long insisted on a condition for any plea deal: never setting foot in the country. The U.S. government, in turn, had demanded that Assange plead guilty to a felony for violating the Espionage Act, which required him to appear before a federal judge.
In April, a lawyer in the Justice Department’s national security division broke the impasse with a clever solution: How about an American courtroom that wasn’t actually inside the continental United States?
Assange, exhausted by five years of confinement in a London prison (where he spent 23 hours a day in his cell), quickly acknowledged that the deal was the best he had ever been offered. The two sides agreed on Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands in the Pacific, 6,000 miles off the west coast of the United States and about 2,200 miles from his native Australia (Guam was a bit closer to home than Saipan).
This long, strange journey capped an even longer, stranger legal journey that began after Assange — an ambitious hacker activist who ran afoul of the U.S. political and national security establishment — was alternately celebrated and vilified for revealing state secrets in the 2010s.
These included material on US military activity in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as confidential cables shared between diplomats. During the 2016 presidential campaign, WikiLeaks published thousands of emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee, leading to revelations that embarrassed the party and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
But the negotiations that led to Assange’s release were surprisingly amicable and efficient, with both sides acting out of a mutual desire to end a stalemate that had left Assange in limbo and the department mired in a protracted extradition fight, according to eight people familiar with the talks.
The timing was an important catalyst. By late 2023, senior Justice Department officials had concluded that Assange, now 52, had already served a sentence significantly longer than many people convicted of similar crimes had served (he had been held for 62 months at the time of his conviction and his release).
Although he had been charged with 18 counts under the Espionage Act and faced up to hundreds of years in prison, Assange, had he been extradited, tried and convicted, would most likely have been sentenced to about four years if his sentences had been run concurrently, he estimated. his legal team in a court document.
Department officials were eager to get rid of a long-running and troubled case that had made some Assange prosecutors a target for WikiLeaks supporters. A senior official said another factor in the negotiations was “Assange fatigue.”
What’s more, some officials appointed by President Biden were never entirely comfortable with the Trump administration’s decision to charge Assange with activities that skirted the line between espionage and legitimate disclosures made in the public interest, current and former officials said. .
A Justice Department spokeswoman had no comment. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland told reporters Thursday that the agreement served the “best interests” of the country.
In early 2024, Australia’s leaders, including Kevin Rudd, the ambassador to the United States, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, began pressuring their American counterparts to reach a deal, not so much out of solidarity with Assange or support. due to his actions, but because he had spent a long time in captivity.
“The Australian government has consistently said that Mr Assange’s case has dragged on for too long and that there is nothing to be gained from his continued imprisonment,” Albanese said. wrote in X on the day of his release. “We want him to be brought home to Australia.”
On April 11, the fifth anniversary of Assange’s imprisonment, President Biden told reporters at the White House that the United States was “considering” Australia’s request to return him to his country. However, US officials said the White House played no role in resolving the case.
Assange was desperate to return home. He has been experiencing health problems, his wife Stella told reporters, and Assange had spoken candidly over the years about his bouts of severe depression. Even if he had been in perfect health, the cost of spending almost 14 years repressed in London was a huge strain. He first lived as an exile inside the Ecuadorian Embassy, in an effort to evade Swedish authorities investigating him for sexual assault, and the last five years of those years in Belmarsh prison.
One of Assange’s lawyers, Jennifer Robinson, he told an Australian television interviewer She believed the Australian pressure campaign, coupled with a recent positive ruling in her extradition case, had created a shift in talks with the Justice Department that had begun six months ago.
Late last year, Assange’s Washington-based legal team, led by trial lawyer Barry Pollack, submitted proposals under which Assange would plead guilty to lesser crimes, from a location outside the United States, and be sentenced to time already served.
Mr. Pollack also suggested that the government charge WikiLeaks, and not its founder, with a felony for obtaining and disseminating sensitive intelligence documents that Assange obtained from Chelsea Manning, a former U.S. military intelligence analyst, 15 years ago.
The offer attracted some prosecutors in the department, who were eager for an exit route. But after a brief period of internal discussions, senior officials rejected that proposal and drafted a somewhat tougher counteroffer: Assange would plead guilty to a single felony charge, conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defense information, a more serious offense that encompassed his interactions with Manning.
Groups that defend freedom of expression believe that the agreement represents a setback for press freedom, but Assange does not seem to have a problem, conceptually, with admitting a serious crime on those grounds.
Instead, his initial refusal to plead guilty to a felony was based on his reluctance to appear in a U.S. court, for fear of being detained indefinitely or physically attacked in the United States, Robinson said in the television interview.
He made “a rational choice,” he added.
In May, a London court ruled, on limited grounds, that Assange could appeal his extradition to the United States. That decision offered him the promise of an eventual victory, but left him in indefinite confinement until then.
Nick Vamos, former head of extradition at the Crown Prosecution Service, which is responsible for bringing criminal cases in England and Wales, believes the ruling may have “triggered” an acceleration of the plea deal.
But negotiations for Assange’s release appear to have progressed well by then. The Justice Department had laid out its Saipan plan before the sentencing, U.S. officials said.
By June, all that remained was to organize the complex legal and transportation logistics.
The Australian government provided the $520,000 needed to charter a private jet to fly Assange from London to Saipan and back home. His team is calling out to his followers on social media to collaborate with the refund.
Then there was the matter of coordinating his release with British authorities, who quietly held a bail hearing a few days before he was due to fly to freedom on June 24.
Assange had a second, ironclad demand, which came into play as the saga neared its conclusion: no matter what happened in Saipan, he intended to walk out of court a free man.
Justice Department officials saw little chance that the judge in the case, Ramona V. Manglona, would scupper the deal. So they had agreed, as part of earlier negotiations, to allow her to travel to Australia even if she rejected the agreement.
There was no problem. Judge Manglona accepted the agreement without complaint and wished him “peace” and a happy birthday on July 3, when he will turn 53 years old.
Assange organized a modest final protest, within the limitations imposed by the terms of the agreement.
He told the court he believed he had been “working as a journalist” when he interacted with Ms Manning, but was at pains to add that he now accepted his actions had been “a violation” of US law.
Matthew McKenzie, one of the lead prosecutors in the case, agreed to disagree.
“We reject those feelings, but we accept that he believes them,” he responded.