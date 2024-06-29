The desire on all sides to move forward gives Julian Assange freedom

When negotiations to end the long-running legal dispute between WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the United States came to a head this spring, prosecutors presented his lawyers with a choice so far-fetched that one person involved thought it sounded like a phrase. of a Monty Python. movie.
“Guam or Saipan?”
It was no joke. He was told that his path to freedom would pass through one of two American-held islands in the blue expanse of the Pacific Ocean.
Assange, who feared being jailed for the rest of his life in the United States, had long insisted on a condition for any plea deal: never setting foot in the country. The U.S. government, in turn, had demanded that Assange plead guilty to a felony for violating the Espionage Act, which required him to appear before a federal judge.
In April, a lawyer in the Justice Department’s national security division broke the impasse with a clever solution: How about an American courtroom that wasn’t actually inside the continental United States?
Assange, worn down by five years of confinement in a London prison – where he spent 23 hours a day in his cell – quickly acknowledged that the deal was the best he had been offered. The two sides settled on Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands in the Pacific, 6,000 miles off the west coast of the United States and about 2,200 miles from his native Australia.
This long, strange journey ended an even longer, strange legal journey that began after Assange – an ambitious hacker activist who took on US national security and political institutions – was alternately celebrated and vilified for revealing secrets. of state in the country. 2010s.
These included material on US military activity in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as confidential cables shared between diplomats. During the 2016 presidential campaign, WikiLeaks published thousands of emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee, leading to revelations that embarrassed the party and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
However, the negotiations that led to Assange’s release were surprisingly amicable and efficient, because both sides acted out of a mutual desire to end a stalemate that had left Assange in limbo and the department mired in a protracted extradition fight. , according to eight people with knowledge of the conversations.
The calendar was an important catalyst. By late 2023, senior Justice Department officials had concluded that Assange, now 52, had already served a significantly longer sentence than many people convicted of similar crimes had served (he had been held in prison for 62 months upon release).
Although he had been charged with 18 counts under the Espionage Act and faced hundreds of years in prison, Mr. Assange, had he been extradited, tried and convicted, would likely have been sentenced to about four years if his sentences had been accumulated at the same time, his legal team estimated in a court filing.
Department officials were eager to get rid of this long-running and troubled case, which had made some Assange prosecutors a target for WikiLeaks supporters. A senior official said another factor in the negotiations was “Assange fatigue.”
Additionally, some officials appointed during Biden’s presidency were never entirely comfortable with the Trump administration’s decision to charge Assange with activities that skirted the line between espionage and legitimate disclosures made in the public interest, current and former officials said.
A Justice Department spokeswoman had no comment. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland told reporters Thursday that the agreement served the “best interests” of the country.
In early 2024, Australia’s leaders, including Kevin Rudd, the ambassador to the United States, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, began pressuring their American counterparts to reach a deal, not so much out of solidarity with Assange or support. due to his actions, but because he had spent a long time in captivity.
“The Australian Government has consistently said that Mr Assange’s case has dragged on too long and that there is nothing to be gained from his continued imprisonment,” Mr Albanese said. wrote in X on the day of his release. “We want him to be brought home to Australia.”
On April 11, the fifth anniversary of Assange’s imprisonment, President Biden told reporters at the White House that the United States was “considering” Australia’s request to return him home. But U.S. officials said the White House played no role in resolving the case.
Assange was desperate to get home. His wife Stella had told reporters that he had been suffering from ill health and had spoken candidly over the years about bouts of severe depression. Even if he had been perfectly healthy, spending nearly 14 years holed up in London had been an enormous strain. He first lived in exile in the Ecuadorian embassy, in an attempt to evade Swedish authorities investigating him for sexual assault, and the last five years of that exile in Belmarsh prison.
One of Assange’s lawyers, Jennifer Robinson, he told an Australian television interviewer He believed the Australian pressure campaign, coupled with a recent positive ruling in his extradition case, had created a shift in talks with the Justice Department that began six months ago.
Late last year, Assange’s Washington-based legal team, led by trial lawyer Barry Pollack, submitted proposals in which Assange would plead guilty to lesser crimes, from a location outside the United States, and be sentenced to time served.
Pollack also suggested that the government charge WikiLeaks, rather than its founder, with a felony for obtaining and disseminating confidential intelligence documents that Assange obtained from Chelsea Manning, a former U.S. Army intelligence analyst, 15 years ago.
The offer attracted some prosecutors in the department, who were eager for an exit route. But after a brief period of internal discussions, senior officials rejected that proposal and drafted a somewhat tougher counteroffer: Assange would plead guilty to a single felony charge, conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defense information, a more serious offense that encompassed his interactions with Manning.
Free speech groups believe the deal represents a setback for press freedom, but Assange appeared to have no problem, conceptually, with admitting a serious crime on those grounds.
Instead, his initial refusal to plead guilty to a felony was due to his reluctance to appear in a U.S. court, fearing being detained indefinitely or physically assaulted in the United States, Robinson said in the television interview.
“He made a rational decision,” he added.
In May, a London court ruled on narrow grounds that Assange could appeal his extradition to the United States. That decision offered the promise of eventual victory but left him in indefinite confinement until then.
Nick Vamos, former head of extradition at the Crown Prosecution Service, which is responsible for bringing criminal cases in England and Wales, believes the ruling may have “triggered” an acceleration of the plea deal.
But negotiations for Assange’s release appeared to be well advanced by then. The Justice Department had laid out its Saipan plan before the sentencing, U.S. officials said.
By June, all that remained was to organize the complex legal and transportation logistics.
The Australian government provided the $520,000 needed to charter a private jet to transport Assange from London to Saipan and then back home. Her team is Appealing to followers on social networks to crowdfund the repayment.
Then there was the matter of coordinating his release with British authorities, who quietly called a bail hearing a few days before he was scheduled to fly to freedom on June 24.
Assange had a second ironclad demand, which came into play as the saga approached its end: no matter what happened on Saipan, he intended to leave the court a free man.
Justice Department officials saw little chance that the judge in the case, Ramona V. Manglona, would scupper the deal. So they had agreed, as part of earlier negotiations, to allow her to travel to Australia even if she rejected the agreement.
It wasn’t a problem. Judge Manglona accepted the deal without complaint and wished him “peace” and a happy birthday on July 3, when he will turn 53.
Assange made one last modest protest, within the limitations imposed on him by the terms of the agreement.
He told the court he believed he had been “working as a journalist” when he interacted with Ms Manning, but was at pains to add that he now accepted his actions had been “a violation” of US law.
Matthew McKenzie, one of the lead prosecutors on the case, disagreed.
“We reject those sentiments, but we accept that he believes them,” he replied.