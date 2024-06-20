The defense pact between Russia and North Korea is a new headache for China

In the contest of global narratives, China has tried to present itself as a peaceful nation that opposes dividing the world into rival sides. In contrast, he has accused the United States of building alliances that will lead the world into a new Cold War.
However, the mutual defense treaty between Russia and North Korea, which requires the two countries to provide immediate military assistance to each other in the event of war, is exactly the type of bloc-building that China has tasked the United States with. China’s closest strategic partner and only treaty ally – Russia and North Korea – are now raising the risk of a Cold War-style confrontation in Northeast Asia.
The pact also creates more headaches for Beijing by appearing to deepen the appearance of a trilateral axis between China, Russia and North Korea, which China has sought to avoid. “Beijing has very carefully stayed away from the optics of a China-Russia-North Korea axis,” said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center in Washington. “You want to keep your options open.”
Japan, South Korea and the United States could now decide that the threat posed by a defense treaty between Russia and North Korea requires them to improve their own security agreement, announced last year at Camp David, by increasing troop levels or strengthening defenses along China’s periphery.
For those reasons, China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, may not welcome the budding bromance between President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea. Meeting in Pyongyang on Wednesday, Putin and Kim heralded the defense agreement as the beginning of a new era in their relations.
The pact also exposed the limitations of China’s partnerships with both countries, analysts said.
Xi has declared a “boundless” relationship with Putin and pledged “unwavering” support for North Korea, joining arms with two like-minded authoritarian countries to counter what they see as American bullying around the world.
But by aligning himself with two pariah states, Xi also risks facing the consequences of the actions of their unpredictable leaders. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has severely damaged China’s relationship with the West, which has accused Beijing of not doing enough to rein in Russia. And Kim’s nuclear saber-rattling has helped unite two tense neighbors, Japan and South Korea, in a trilateral defense partnership with the United States.
Fears already abound that Russia could provide North Korea with technology to bolster Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program in exchange for munitions for use in Ukraine.
Xi cannot afford any more surprises at a time when he needs to turn around China’s troubled economy. Despite his increasingly adverse tone toward the West, Xi remains interested in maintaining China’s position in the current global economic order.
“The new deal between Putin and Kim is not good news for Beijing,” said John Delury, a professor of Chinese studies at Yonsei University in Seoul. “Xi Jinping has never had an easy relationship with the stubborn Korean dynasty and now has increasing reason to worry that Putin will encourage Kim’s aggressive tendencies.”
Between the war in Ukraine and the risk of conflict on the Korean Peninsula, Delury said, “Putin and Kim are forces of instability at a time when China benefits from an orderly environment.”
China has sought to distance itself from the new pact, and a Foreign Ministry spokesman declined to comment Thursday, saying it was a Russia and North Korea issue.
In reality, the Russia-North Korea treaty, added to the alliance between the United States, Japan and South Korea, has “significantly exacerbated” the risk of “confrontation, rivalry or conflict” in the region, in China’s view, he stated. Shi Yinhong. , professor of international relations at Beijing Renmin University.
Shi said that peace on the Korean Peninsula was a top priority for China and that the increasing militarization of the region put one of “China’s vital interests” at stake.
China still maintains considerable influence over Russia and North Korea. The United States maintains that the Kremlin could not sustain its war in Ukraine if China did not buy massive quantities of Russian oil or supply Russia with consumer goods and dual-use technologies, such as chips and machine tools, to fuel its war machine. At the same time, North Korea depends on China for virtually all of its trade, including food and energy.
That influence over Moscow and Pyongyang has reinforced Beijing’s importance at a time when other countries have called on China to use its influence (unsuccessfully) to stop North Korea’s nuclear buildup or Russia’s war in Ukraine.
But Putin’s courtship of Kim creates a new competitor for Beijing for influence over North Korea, creating “a windfall for Kim and a headache for Xi Jinping,” said Danny Russel, a diplomacy and security analyst. from the Asia Society Policy Institute. .
“The most important thing for Pyongyang is that the partnership with Putin, while not unlimited, creates valuable leverage against Beijing,” Russel said. “Pitching great powers against each other is a classic move in Korean history, and North Korea’s enormous dependence on China in recent decades has been a burden that Kim Jong-un is eager to reduce.”
“The scorecard shows that North Korea is by far the biggest winner, while China is potentially the biggest loser,” he added.
Keeping the Kim regime in power is a priority for Beijing to preserve a buffer between the Chinese border and US-led forces stationed in South Korea.
China and North Korea officially say they are as close as “lips and teeth,” but relations between the two neighbors have long been tense, with a mix of mutual distrust and common interests.
Since taking power in 2011, Kim has made China uncomfortable by rapidly increasing the number of missile tests and expanding North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. Xi initially refused to meet with Kim. Only when President Trump announced plans to meet with the North Korean dictator did Xi change course and eventually hold talks with Kim in 2018, before and after the summit with Trump.
Xi may now feel compelled again to meet Kim, he said Victor D.Chaprofessor of government and international affairs at Georgetown University and the korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, because “Xi cannot afford to allow Putin to flaunt all this influence over his neighbor.”
The growing closeness between Russia and North Korea could give China greater incentive to try to repair and stabilize ties with South Korea.
On the same day that Putin and Kim met in Pyongyang, Chinese diplomats and military officials met their South Korean counterparts in Seoul. China wants to drive a wedge between Washington and Seoul in hopes of weakening South Korea’s military alignment with the United States.
At the meeting, according to Chinese state media on Wednesday, Beijing said the Korean Peninsula’s priority should be to cool tensions and avoid measures that would escalate confrontation, language vague enough that it could be read as criticism of the United States. or the Russia-North Korea pact. Despite its alliance with the North, Beijing sought to present itself as a neutral player in the dispute, saying it has always “determined its position based on the good and bad of the issue itself.”
Olivia Wang contributed reporting from Hong Kong.