The defense pact between Russia and North Korea is a new headache for China

In the contest of global narratives, China has tried to present itself as a peaceful nation that opposes dividing the world into rival sides. In contrast, he has accused the United States of building alliances that will lead the world into a new Cold War.

However, the mutual defense treaty between Russia and North Korea, which requires the two countries to provide immediate military assistance to each other in the event of war, is exactly the type of bloc-building that China has tasked the United States with. China’s closest strategic partner and only treaty ally – Russia and North Korea – are now raising the risk of a Cold War-style confrontation in Northeast Asia.

The pact also creates more headaches for Beijing by appearing to deepen the appearance of a trilateral axis between China, Russia and North Korea, which China has sought to avoid. “Beijing has very carefully stayed away from the optics of a China-Russia-North Korea axis,” said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center in Washington. “You want to keep your options open.”