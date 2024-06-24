The deadly floods that hit southern China, in photos

At least 47 people have died in southern China’s Guangdong province after torrential rains caused flooding and landslides, according to Chinese authorities.
The city of Meizhou, home to around 3.8 million people, began experiencing “once in a century” rain last week, according to state media. On Monday, authorities were still working to restore electricity and water to some residents, after saying on Sunday that around 9,000 homes remained without power.
Initially, officials reported that nine people had died in Meizhou. But on Friday afternoon, the death toll rose dramatically, as officials reported 38 additional deaths in Pingyuan, a county under the jurisdiction of Meizhou. Two more people remained missing, they said, although no further information has been released.
More than 100,000 people were evacuated, state media said.
Meizhou has been hit hard by extreme weather this year. In May, 48 people died after a nearly 60-foot segment of a highway collapsed, also after days of heavy rain.
Flood-related deaths have also been reported in nearby provinces of fujianGuangxi and hunan this month. On Monday in Changsha, capital of Hunan, police rescued people trapped in waist-deep water near a major train station, official media reported. saying.
The entire country is preparing for a summer of potential climate-related disasters. While southern China has been hit intermittently by heavy rain for months, northern provinces have warned of drought. Last week, the capital city of Beijing was under a heat warning. And around the world, this year is on track to be the hottest on record.
Chinese authorities have warned that abnormally high amounts of rain are likely to continue falling until the end of the month, concentrated in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River.