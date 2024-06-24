The deadly floods that hit southern China, in photos

At least 47 people have died in southern China’s Guangdong province after torrential rains caused flooding and landslides, according to Chinese authorities.

The city of Meizhou, home to around 3.8 million people, began experiencing “once in a century” rain last week, according to state media. On Monday, authorities were still working to restore electricity and water to some residents, after saying on Sunday that around 9,000 homes remained without power.

Initially, officials reported that nine people had died in Meizhou. But on Friday afternoon, the death toll rose dramatically, as officials reported 38 additional deaths in Pingyuan, a county under the jurisdiction of Meizhou. Two more people remained missing, they said, although no further information has been released.

More than 100,000 people were evacuated, state media said.

Meizhou has been hit hard by extreme weather this year. In May, 48 people died after a nearly 60-foot segment of a highway collapsed, also after days of heavy rain.