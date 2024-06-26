The Bolivian army attempts a coup d’état

Members of the Bolivian army gathered in front of the presidential palace on Wednesday, the country’s president, Luis Arce, said on social media platformin what appeared to be an attempt by a general to take over the government building.

Standing at the gates of the palace on Wednesday afternoon and surrounded by members of the Armed Forces, General Juan José Zúñiga stated that the Bolivian Army, Air Force and Navy were “mobilized.”

“The police are also with us,” he said in La Paz, the country’s administrative capital.

Ministers were meeting inside when the military arrived. At X, Arce, a leftist and hand-picked successor of former President Evo Morales, denounced the effort.

“Democracy must be respected,” he said. It was initially unclear whether Arce was in the palace.

Mr. Morales He claimed that a “coup d’état” was underway. “At this moment, Armed Forces personnel and tanks are deployed in Plaza Murillo,” he said on social networks. “Let us call on the social movements of the countryside and the city to defend democracy.”