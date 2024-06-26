The agonizing debate in China: Do your children have a crime problem?

Several incidents this year have renewed the debate. In January, police in central China dropped charges against a boy accused of killing a 4-year-old girl by pushing her into a manure tank, because he was under 12 and too young to be prosecuted. Chinese media reported. In March, police said three 13-year-old boys near the city of Handan, also in central China, dug a grave in an abandoned greenhouse, took a classmate there and killed him. The boys were charged shortly after.

On Chinese social media, hashtags related to the Handan murder It attracted more than a billion views in one day, and both jurists and ordinary social media users called for the perpetrators to be severely punished, even with death. Some suggested that young people were more willing to commit crimes because they knew they could not be legally punished. A criminal law professor with more than 30 million followers on Chinese social networks accused those who seek to prevent minors from being punished of “moral relativism.”

But others pointed to factors that may have pushed children to commit crimes, such as parental neglect or poverty. Many in China worry that poor rural children (who have been accused in some of the most high-profile cases) are being abandoned as the price of economic progress. Many of these children are described as “abandoned” because their parents leave them at home while they look for better jobs far away.

As public pressure grew, the Supreme People’s Court last month issued new guidelines on the prevention of juvenile delinquency, including holding guardians responsible for their children’s actions.