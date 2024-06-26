The agonizing debate in China: Do your children have a crime problem?

For almost two years, Gong Junli has been waiting. Since his 8-year-old daughter, Xinyue, was stabbed multiple times and her body was abandoned in a poplar forest in northwest China, he imagines her killer will finally be brought to justice.
But justice becomes complicated when the accused is also a child.
The boy who police say killed Xinyue was 13 years old at the time. When his trial begins Wednesday, he will attempt to answer a question that grips Chinese society: How should China treat young children accused of heinous crimes?
Countries around the world have long struggled to balance punishment and forgiveness for children. But the debate is especially notable in China, where a history of relative leniency toward young offenders contrasts sharply with the limited rights of adult criminal defendants. For decades, the government has emphasized educating and rehabilitating juvenile offenders, rather than incarcerating them.
However, a backlash has recently emerged. Following a series of high-profile murders allegedly committed by children in recent years, many Chinese have called for the country to take tougher measures. And the government has responded. Xinyue’s murder is one of the first cases known to go to trial since the government lowered the age, from 14 to 12, at which children can be prosecuted on charges of murder and other serious crimes.
Several incidents this year have renewed the debate. In January, police in central China dropped charges against a boy accused of killing a 4-year-old girl by pushing her into a manure tank, because he was under 12 and too young to be prosecuted. Chinese media reported. In March, police said three 13-year-old boys near the city of Handan, also in central China, dug a grave in an abandoned greenhouse, took a classmate there and killed him. The boys were charged shortly after.
On Chinese social media, hashtags related to the Handan murder It attracted more than a billion views in one day, and both jurists and ordinary social media users called for the perpetrators to be severely punished, even with death. Some suggested that young people were more willing to commit crimes because they knew they could not be legally punished. A criminal law professor with more than 30 million followers on Chinese social networks accused those who seek to prevent minors from being punished of “moral relativism.”
But others pointed to factors that may have pushed children to commit crimes, such as parental neglect or poverty. Many in China worry that poor rural children (who have been accused in some of the most high-profile cases) are being abandoned as the price of economic progress. Many of these children are described as “abandoned” because their parents leave them at home while they look for better jobs far away.
As public pressure grew, the Supreme People’s Court last month issued new guidelines on the prevention of juvenile delinquency, including holding guardians responsible for their children’s actions.
Also Announced which had recently sentenced four children between the ages of 12 and 14 to prison terms of between 10 and 15 years, the first recognition of trials in that age group. The court, which said the boys had committed unspecified violent offences, said it sought to show “tolerance without leniency”.
Mr. Gong said Xinyue was a sweet-natured girl who loved the cartoon “Paw Patrol” and ate mangoes and strawberries. On September 25, 2022, her grandparents were watching her while Mr. Gong, a single father who worked in construction, was at a site more than 100 miles away. That afternoon, Mr. Gong’s father called to say that Xinyue was missing.
Mr. Gong ran back to his village, a poor community of about 40 households. located among terraced corn and potato fields in Gansu province. When he arrived, Xinyue’s body had already been found.
Police arrested a 13-year-old neighbor. According to a charging document shared by Mr. Gong, the boy, whom Gong said he had seen around but did not know well, had “developed hatred toward women” because he was “unhappy with his mother’s disciplinary methods.” “. The boy had placed a knife in her grove, then took Xinyue there and stabbed her in the neck, according to the prosecution, citing physical evidence, witness testimony and the boy’s confession.
It is unclear whether the boy, who prosecutors say was being held in a local jail, has had access to a lawyer. Human rights activists have accused Chinese officials of sometimes extracting confessions under pressure. Local police and the court declined requests for comment.
Several attempts to contact the boy’s parents failed. A media outlet controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, Red Star News, reported that he had interviewed his mother, identified as Ms. Chen. Ms. Chen did not say whether she believed her son had killed Xinyue, but she apologized and said she had offered compensation to Mr. Gong’s family.
Ms. Chen also said that her son had been bullied and was once forced to eat feces by his classmates. And she recognized that she had beaten him in her studies.
After the boy’s arrest, Mr. Gong hoped for a quick resolution. But for more than a year, prosecutors did not bring charges against the boy. Gong also expected a death sentence, given the wide range of crimes that carry that penalty in China. Upon learning that the law prohibited the execution of minors, he was outraged.
The law is meant to protect children, he said. But “has the child we lost been protected?”
China has long been considered relatively progressive in juvenile justice, rather than some western countriessaying Anqi Shen, professor of law at Northumbria University in England. International conventions recommend 12 years as the minimum age for processing. In the 1970s, China set its minimum age at 14 (in the United States, the minimum age of criminal responsibility varies by state, and most have no specified lower limit).
Especially in recent years, Beijing has encouraged prosecutors to divert juvenile offenders into educational programs or community services. Worldwide studies show that Imprisoning juvenile offenders does little to reduce recidivism. Between 2008 and 2022, the number of juvenile convictions plummeted by almost 70 percent.
But alternatives to prison are riddled with loopholes. Juvenile correctional centers and reformatories were often supervised by police officers rather than specially trained personnel. Parents could choose not to send their children there.
Officials were even less sure what to do with those under 14 years old. In 2018, a 12-year-old boy who police say killed his mother was was allowed to return to school for several days later; Police said they had no choice because they couldn’t press charges.
The public furor over that case helped push the government to lower the age of criminal responsibility to 12 in 2021, said Zhang Jing, a consultant with the Chinese Association for the Prevention of Juvenile Delinquency, in Beijing.
It is unclear whether youth crime rates are actually increasing. The Supreme People’s Court recently Announced which had sentenced 12,000 minors in the first three months of 2024, a year-on-year increase of almost 80 percent. But that could reflect changes in officials’ decisions to prosecute, rather than an actual increase in crimes committed by juveniles, experts said. China does not publish arrest statistics. And social media has helped magnify individual cases.
The debate over punishment has somewhat overshadowed the conversation about prevention and, in particular, how to help so-called abandoned children involved in some of these crimes.
Studies have found that abandoned children (of which there are about 70 million) are more likely to be intimidated either abused, partly because they may receive less supervision or affection. The three suspects in the Handan case were left behind, as was the victim, according to state media.
In response, many Chinese have urged parents to return to their villages to raise their children, or have suggested that parents should be held responsible if their children are unable to do so.
But Professor Zhang, in Beijing, said those calls overlooked the reasons why parents were separated from their children in the first place. China prohibits most children from attending schools outside their hometowns, making it difficult for workers to bring children with them.
“Punishing parents is useless. Wouldn’t it be better to change the parents’ environment? Professor Zhang said. He has also called for more resources for rehabilitation and prevention, such as police officers specially trained to deal with minors.
Mr. Gong also acknowledged the impossible choices many parents faced. He himself had often been absent for weeks or months because his village had few jobs.
“Who doesn’t want to give their child or family a better life?” he said. “But everyone has to do it their own way.”
Now, Mr. Gong has stayed close to home, working off-duty jobs while he awaits trial.
Xinyue was buried in the grove where she died. Mr. Gong cut down the poplar trees and planted cherry and peach trees in their place. He imagined Xinyue being reborn and eating them.
Li you and Siyi Zhao contributed to the research.