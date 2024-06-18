Thailand legislature passes same-sex marriage law

Thailand’s lawmakers voted Tuesday to pass a marriage equality bill, a move that puts the country on a clear path to becoming the first in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex marriage.

Thailand’s Senate passed the bill on Tuesday afternoon, nearly three months after it was approved by the House of Representatives. The legislation would come into force after it is reviewed by a committee of the Senate and the Constitutional Court and receives royal approval from the king, a formality that is expected to be granted.

The bill’s passage underscores Thailand’s status as a relative haven for gay couples in Asia. Only Taiwan and Nepal They have legalized same-sex marriage. While India came close to doing so last year, the Supreme Court deferred the decision to Parliament.

In some Asian countries, gay sex is a criminal offense. Indonesia, where gay marriage is illegal, made extramarital sex illegal in 2022. In 2019, Brunei punished gay sex with death by stoning. He later said he would not carry out executions after widespread international outcry.