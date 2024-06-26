Tension and tear gas persist in Kenya after tax protests turn deadly

A tense mood engulfed Kenya’s major cities on Wednesday, a day after protesters against new tax increases stormed Parliament and set parts of it on fire in actions that President William Ruto said posed an “existential danger.” ” for the East African nation and led him to deploy troops. the military.

In the center of Nairobi, the capital, a strong smell of tear gas still hung in the air after clashes between protesters and police. Large stones and a burnt car were strewn next to the City Hall offices that protesters had broken into. Across the street, the entrance fence to the Supreme Court complex was destroyed.

Police officers also cordoned off the streets leading to Parliament and did not allow pedestrians to pass through.

Although businesses were slowly reopening across Kenya, newspapers sold on the streets of Nairobi captured the chaos of the previous day. “Pandemonium,” read the front page of the Daily Nation newspaper. “Deaths, chaos, rage,” declared The Star newspaper.