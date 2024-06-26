Tension and tear gas persist in Kenya after tax protests turn deadly

A tense mood engulfed Kenya’s major cities on Wednesday, a day after protesters against new tax increases stormed Parliament and set parts of it on fire in actions that President William Ruto said posed an “existential danger.” ” for the East African nation and led him to deploy troops. the military.
In the center of Nairobi, the capital, a strong smell of tear gas still hung in the air after clashes between protesters and police. Large stones and a burnt car were strewn next to the City Hall offices that protesters had broken into. Across the street, the entrance fence to the Supreme Court complex was destroyed.
Police officers also cordoned off the streets leading to Parliament and did not allow pedestrians to pass through.
Although businesses were slowly reopening across Kenya, newspapers sold on the streets of Nairobi captured the chaos of the previous day. “Pandemonium,” read the front page of the Daily Nation newspaper. “Deaths, chaos, rage,” declared The Star newspaper.
At least five people were killed and 31 others injured during the protests, according to Amnesty International and several prominent Kenyan civic organizations. Those figures could not immediately be confirmed, and some activists said Wednesday that the true figure could be higher.
Several people too make calls on social networks about friends, colleagues and family who were last seen during Tuesday’s protests.
The wave of kidnappings that occurred in the days and hours before the demonstrations continued afterward, activists said. About 50 young Kenyans have been kidnapped, said Faith Odhiambo, president of the Kenya Law Society. They had expressed their opinion about the tax increases and had been threatened, physically followed and their communications monitored, she said. Among those kidnapped was Ms. Odhiambo’s personal assistant, she said in a statement.
Human rights groups have long accused Kenyan police of kidnappings and extrajudicial disappearances. The kidnappings have shaken the country and led Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Koome to condemn them on Tuesday..
Judge Koome called for the detainees to appear in court within 24 hours and urged the judiciary to properly investigate and address any allegations. The kidnappings, she said, “constitute a direct attack on the rule of law, human rights and constitutionalism, which are our guiding national values.”
Two of the kidnapped were released on Tuesday, according to Ms. Odhiambo. But others were still missing, including Gabriel Oguda, an activist and political analyst, and Kasmuel McOure, a musician and activist whom The New York Times interviewed in recent days. Lady. Odhiambo said.
One prominent protester, who asked not to be identified for security reasons, said Wednesday that he had survived an attempted kidnapping and was in hiding. The protester said several men had tried to push him into a car near his house, but that he had fled after members of the public mobbed them.
Tuesday’s protests were the largest yet over a finance bill the Ruto government introduced last month to boost revenue by imposing additional taxes. The government says the bill is needed not only to pay off the country’s high debt but also to cover the costs of initiatives such as roads, rural electrification and agricultural subsidies.
But the legislation has caused widespread discontent among the population, whose opponents argue that it will burdensomely increase the cost of living. Critics of the bill have also pointed to the lavish lifestyle of Ruto and members of his administration, and have called on officials to limit their spending. Young protesters, who observers say have largely initiated and guided the demonstrations, have also been outraged by the dismissive way some leaders have addressed their concerns.
On Tuesday, as lawmakers debated and voted on the bill, protesters in Nairobi marched on Parliament to urge them to back down. But Ruto’s alliance, which has a majority in Parliament, quickly approved the legislation.
Tensions gripped the city soon after, with large crowds descending on Parliament, scaling its walls and looting parts of the premises. After sunset, Defense Minister Aden Duale said he would deploy the army. support the police to address the “security emergency” in the country.
An hour later, Ruto struck an uncompromising tone in a televised speech, calling the protests “treasonous” and blaming the violence on “criminals posing as peaceful protesters.”
“I assure the nation that the government has mobilized all resources at its disposal to ensure that a situation of this nature is not repeated at any cost,” Mr Ruto said.
On Wednesday, political leaders and human rights groups urged the president to de-escalate the situation. Raila Odinga, the opposition leader who lost to Ruto in the 2022 election, asked him to scrap the bill and speak to protesters.
“Kenya cannot afford to kill its children just because they ask for food, work and someone to listen to them,” Odinga said. said in a statement.