Taiwan on Thursday raised its travel warning level for China, urging its citizens not to visit the country unless necessary after Beijing detailed possible punishments, including execution in extreme cases, for those it called “staunch supporters of Taiwanese independence.”

China regards Taiwan, a democratically governed island of 23 million people about 160 kilometres (100 miles) off the mainland, as its territory. It demands that Taiwan ultimately accept unification and has long denounced Taiwanese who oppose its claims to the island.

Last week, China increased the pressure and issued… legal guidelines which detailed measures he could take to punish supporters of Taiwanese self-government. They came as tensions between Taiwan and China, backed by the United States, escalate. Last month, Taiwan swore in a new president, Lai Ching-te, who has vowed to preserve democracy on the island and is denounced by Beijing.

The new rules adopted by China authorize the carrying out of what it describes as exceptionally serious cases of Taiwanese separatism, although the language stops short of saying exactly what actions might constitute a serious crime.