Taiwanese told to avoid China after it threatens independence supporters

Taiwan on Thursday raised its travel warning level for China, urging its citizens not to visit the country unless necessary after Beijing detailed possible punishments, including execution in extreme cases, for those it called “staunch supporters of Taiwanese independence.”
China regards Taiwan, a democratically governed island of 23 million people about 160 kilometres (100 miles) off the mainland, as its territory. It demands that Taiwan ultimately accept unification and has long denounced Taiwanese who oppose its claims to the island.
Last week, China increased the pressure and issued… legal guidelines which detailed measures he could take to punish supporters of Taiwanese self-government. They came as tensions between Taiwan and China, backed by the United States, escalate. Last month, Taiwan swore in a new president, Lai Ching-te, who has vowed to preserve democracy on the island and is denounced by Beijing.
The new rules adopted by China authorize the carrying out of what it describes as exceptionally serious cases of Taiwanese separatism, although the language stops short of saying exactly what actions might constitute a serious crime.
In answerTaiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council, which deals with policy toward the mainland, said Beijing had “increased the risk to the personal safety of citizens traveling to China, Hong Kong and Macau” by “clinging to its own position.” ” about Taiwan.
The new president, Mr. Lai, criticized the new rules. “China has no right to sanction Taiwanese for their political opinions or persecute them across borders,” he said. he said on social media Earlier this week, he said: “Democracy is not a crime; autocracy is what is truly evil.”
Mr. Lai has called on China to engage in dialogue and has stopped short of calling for Taiwan independence. He says he wants to preserve the status quo and for Taiwan to enjoy self-rule.
Beijing, however, has denounced Lai, declaring him a separatist and greeting his new government with incendiary rhetoric and a series of military exercises near the island.
Despite Beijing’s growing antagonism and its show of military force, many Taiwanese appear optimistic. recent survey showed that most people on the island believe the United States would intervene if China invaded, but some question whether Washington and its own government have unnecessarily upset Beijing.
Beijing has a history of detaining people with ties to Taiwan.
In 2023, a Chinese citizen living in Taiwan, Li Yanhe, who published books critical of the Chinese Communist Party, was charged with national security crimes. And in 2022, a pro-democracy advocate, Li Ming-che, was released after serving five years in a Chinese prison on charges of subverting the government.
TO generational gap There has also been a growing interest in travel among Taiwanese, weakening ties with the mainland. A 2023 survey showed that travelers over 40 were much more likely to visit China than their younger counterparts, who were more likely to visit Japan.