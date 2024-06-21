Swiss judge to rule in Hinduja family’s human trafficking trial

According to the original indictment, some domestic workers were paid as little as 10,000 rupees a month (about $120 today). He said many of the workers were from poor backgrounds in India and had worked hard from “from dawn until late at night” without overtime pay. Their wages, well below the Geneva minimum wage for domestic workers, were paid into Indian bank accounts that they could not easily access, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors alleged that the Hinduja family had confiscated the maids’ passports and told them not to leave the villa, where they slept on bunk beds in a windowless basement. The workers were expected to be available at all times, according to the indictment, including on trips to France and Monaco, where they worked under the same conditions.

Romain Jordan, a lawyer representing the Hinduja family, rejected what he called “exaggerated and biased accusations.”

“Members of the Hinduja family strongly deny these allegations and remain determined to defend themselves,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.