Swiss judge to rule in Hinduja family’s human trafficking trial

A Swiss court is expected to rule Friday on whether members of Britain’s richest family are guilty of human trafficking over allegations they exploited domestic workers at a luxury villa in Geneva.
Prosecutors indicted four members of the Hinduja family (Prakash Hinduja, Kamal Hinduja, Ajay Hinduja and Namrata Hinduja) and accused them of trafficking several Indian workers, confiscating their passports and forcing them to work 16-hour days without pay. extras in the villa. Lawyers representing the Hindujas have denied the allegations.
The Hinduja family runs a multinational conglomerate with large stakes in automobile manufacturing, banking, oil and gas, real estate and healthcare. Sunday weather of London recently estimated the family’s net worth at 37 billion pounds, or $47 billion, and listed them as the richest family.
Arguments in the closely watched trial began on June 10, when lead prosecutor Yves Bertossa claimed the family had budgeted more for a pet than for the salary of a domestic worker, according to reports in Swiss media.
According to the original indictment, some domestic workers were paid as little as 10,000 rupees a month (about $120 today). He said many of the workers were from poor backgrounds in India and had worked hard from “from dawn until late at night” without overtime pay. Their wages, well below the Geneva minimum wage for domestic workers, were paid into Indian bank accounts that they could not easily access, according to the indictment.
Prosecutors alleged that the Hinduja family had confiscated the domestic workers’ passports and told them not to leave the villa, where they slept on bunk beds in a windowless basement. The workers were expected to be available at all times, according to the indictment, including on trips to France and Monaco, where they worked under the same conditions.
Romain Jordan, a lawyer representing the Hinduja family, rejected what he called “exaggerated and biased accusations.”
“Members of the Hinduja family strongly deny these allegations and remain determined to defend themselves,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.
A civil case involving key accusers, who worked for the family, was settled last week, according to Swiss media reports. Jordan declined to discuss the terms, but said the settlement was “confidential” and that the plaintiffs had withdrawn their complaints.
In the criminal case, which the judge is expected to rule on Friday, prosecutors are asking for prison sentences of up to five and a half years, in addition to millions of francs in fines and compensation. according to Swiss media.
Three Hinduja brothers head the family conglomerate, two of them based in Britain and Europe. The family owns a large amount of real estate in London, including a 25-bedroom residence and a five-star Raffles hotel in a historic former government building, the Old War Office.
The eldest of the brothers, Srichand P. Hinduja, who was also co-chairman of the Hinduja Group, He died in May of last year. in 87. Before his death, factions of the family had been involved in a prolonged battle on control of family assets.