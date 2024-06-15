Sweden and Iran exchange prisoners in revolutionary exchange

Iran and Sweden exchanged prisoners on Saturday in a breakthrough, according to the Swedish prime minister.

Iran released European Union diplomat and Swedish citizen Johan Floderus, who had been arrested in April 2022 in Tehran, as well as dual national Saeed Azizi, the Swedish prime minister said.

“It is a pleasure to be able to announce that Johan Floderus and Saeed Azizi are now on a plane back to Sweden and will soon be reunited with their families,” said Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. saying on social networks.

In exchange, Sweden freed Hamid Noury, a high-ranking Iranian official who had been sentenced to life in prison in a Swedish court for war crimes committed in 1988 in Iran.