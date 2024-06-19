Sunak protection team officer accused of UK election bet

A protection officer working for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was arrested over allegations he had placed bets on the timing of the country’s general election, which was recently called months earlier than expected, police said Wednesday.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police, the force that covers London, said the officer had been removed from operational duties and had been arrested on Monday “on suspicion of misconduct in public office.” The force added that the officer, who was not identified by name, was out on bail “pending further investigations.”

News of the arrest came a week after Craig Williams, a Conservative lawmaker and Sunak’s parliamentary aide, apologized after placing a bet on the timing of the election before the July 4 date was officially announced.

“A few weeks ago I made a splash in the general election,” said Williams, who is running for re-election in the July 4 election. wrote on social media. He noted that the Gambling Commission, which oversees the betting industry in Britain, was carrying out investigations. “I confirm that I will fully cooperate with them,” she said.