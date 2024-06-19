Sunak protection team officer accused of UK election bet

A protection officer working for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was arrested over allegations he had placed bets on the timing of the country’s general election, which was recently called months earlier than expected, police said Wednesday.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police, the force that covers London, said the officer had been removed from operational duties and had been arrested on Monday “on suspicion of misconduct in public office.” The force added that the officer, who was not identified by name, was out on bail “pending further investigations.”
News of the arrest came a week after Craig Williams, a Conservative lawmaker and Sunak’s parliamentary aide, apologized after placing a bet on the timing of the election before the July 4 date was officially announced.
“A few weeks ago I made a splash in the general election,” said Williams, who is running for re-election in the July 4 election. wrote on social media. He noted that the Gambling Commission, which oversees the betting industry in Britain, was carrying out investigations. “I confirm that I will fully cooperate with them,” she said.
“I don’t want this to be a distraction from the campaign,” he added. “I should have thought about what it looks like.”
Under British election rules, Sunak had the power to decide the date of the general election, as long as he chose a time before the end of January next year. The Prime Minister had said on several occasions that he hoped the elections would be held in the second half of the year.
Most political analysts had said they believed Sunak would wait until the autumn before facing voters to give the economy more time to revive and to give him time to try to start implementing his signature immigration policy of sending some asylum seekers in one go. round-trip flights to Rwanda.
Sunak surprised most observers by opting for July 4.
In the statement about the latest case, the Metropolitan Police said it had been contacted by the Gambling Commission on Friday about the claim that a Royalties and Specialist Protection Command officer had placed a bet.
The command is part of the Metropolitan Police, and its members – who often work close to the prime minister and the royal family – must maintain discretion.
The Met said it had referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which oversees the complaints system in England and Wales and investigates the most serious matters relating to officer behaviour.